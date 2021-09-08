Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Volleyball and soccer scores

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Girls Soccer

Mountain Home 6, Burley 1

BURLEY — Haylle Searle scored the only goal for Burley in their home loss to Mountain Home. The Burley girls soccer team will face Pocatello today at 4:30 p.m.

Canyon Ridge 1, Wood River 0

TWIN FALLS — Wood River battled hard against Canyon Ridge resulting in a 0-1 loss for Canyon Ridge. The Riverhawks scored early in the first half and had several more opportunities but strong defense and excellent goalkeeping by Tatum Ware kept them from scoring again.

“It was a great opportunity to see how hard we can work and develop confidence in our passing and team play,” Wood River coach Vicki Foster said. “Midfielders Evi Kimball and Jasmine SantaCruz set the team standards high with their tenacious play and looking for every opportunity to set their team up.”

Twin Falls 11, Minico 1

RUPERT — The bruins came out strong, scoring six goals in the first half and five in the second. Seniors Kaylin Bailey, Madelyn McQueen, Jaycee Bell and sophomore Hallie Dunn led the team with two goals apiece. Hannah McQueen, Miranda Wilson and Tiffany Humpherys also scored a goal each.