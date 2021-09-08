Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Volleyball and soccer scores

Wednesday, Sept. 8
Girls Soccer
Mountain Home 6, Burley 1
BURLEY — Haylle Searle scored the only goal for Burley in their home loss to Mountain Home. The Burley girls soccer team will face Pocatello today at 4:30 p.m.
Canyon Ridge 1, Wood River 0
TWIN FALLS — Wood River battled hard against Canyon Ridge resulting in a 0-1 loss for Canyon Ridge. The Riverhawks scored early in the first half and had several more opportunities but strong defense and excellent goalkeeping by Tatum Ware kept them from scoring again.
“It was a great opportunity to see how hard we can work and develop confidence in our passing and team play,” Wood River coach Vicki Foster said. “Midfielders Evi Kimball and Jasmine SantaCruz set the team standards high with their tenacious play and looking for every opportunity to set their team up.”
Twin Falls 11, Minico 1
RUPERT — The bruins came out strong, scoring six goals in the first half and five in the second. Seniors Kaylin Bailey, Madelyn McQueen, Jaycee Bell and sophomore Hallie Dunn led the team with two goals apiece. Hannah McQueen, Miranda Wilson and Tiffany Humpherys also scored a goal each.
Volleyball
Shoshone 3, Wendell 1
WENDELL — Shoshone set the tone, winning the first two sets 25-22 and 25-19. Wendell was able to find their footing in set three and won 25-22, but ultimately fell in the fourth set with a final score of 25-21. Junior outside hitter Jordyn Young led the Trojans with 4 of the team’s 11 aces, and senior Ana Scott claimed 16 of the 62 digs. Scott also led her team for kills with nine.
Kimberly 3, Snake River 1
BLACKFOOT — Kimberly claimed victory over Snake River 3 sets to 1 with final scores of 25-21, 25-10, 21-25 and 25-19. Sydney Kelsey had 8 kills and 22 digs, Mallory Kelsey had 9 kills. Kadrian Klingler had 27 assists.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Volleyball
Declo 3, Oakley 0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-20)
Twin Falls 3, Jerome 0
Murtaugh 3, Valley
Liberty Charger 3, Glenns Ferry 0
Boys Soccer
Minico 1, Wood River 0
Burley 3, Mountain Home 0
Sun Valley Community School 10, Gooding 1
Girls Soccer
Sun Valley Community School 6, Gooding 0
Thursday’s schedule
Girls Soccer
Burley @ Pocatello 4:30 p.m.
Buhl @ Filer 4:30 p.m.
Kimberly @ Sun Valley Community School 4:30 p.m.
Wendell @ Gooding 4:30 p.m.
Declo @ Bliss 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Buhl @ Filer 6:15 p.m.
Wendell @ Gooding 6:15 p.m.
Kimberly @ Sun Valley Community School 6:15 p.m.
Declo @ Bliss 6:15 p.m.
Volleyball
Canyon Ridge @ Wood River 7:00 p.m.
Mountain Home @ Jerome 5:30 p.m.
Twin Falls @ Minico 7:00 p.m.
American Falls @ Buhl 7:00 p.m.
Valley @ Shoshone 7:00 p.m.
Glenns Ferry @ Carey 5:00 p.m.
Glenns Ferry vs Challis @ Carey 6:00 p.m.