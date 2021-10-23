Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Twin Falls wins girls soccer state title

Saturday, Oct. 23 results

Soccer

4A State Boys Soccer Tournament at Brothers Field, Caldwell

Jerome 3, Hillcrest 2

CALDWELL — No. 1 Jerome finished in third place in the 4A State Boys Soccer Tournament after defeating No. 2 Hillcrest. Senior Ubaldo Palacios scored the first goal for the Tigers and had an assist on the second Jerome goal by senior Luis Chavez. Senior Isaiah Nevarez scored the third goal off assist by sophomore Diego Ruiz.

“Overall it (state tournament) was a decent week but we didn’t play well. We only had one loss this year and unfortunately it came in the semi-finals of the state tournament. The seniors have been contributors since they were freshman and have been to state three of their four years and have had a lot of success as a group,” said Jerome coach Jake Wood.

Canyon Ridge 2, Caldwell 1

CALDWELL — No. 6 Canyon Ridge defeated No. 5 Caldwell to claim the consolation final of the 4A State Boys Soccer Tournament. Senior Vincent Milindi and sophomore Riley Scott scored the Riverhawks goals.

“I’m very proud of my team and the way we’ve played all year. These young men have continued to raise their standard of excellence and have earned their success. I’m very grateful to call myself their coach,” Canyon Ridge coach Corey Farnsworth said.

4A State Girls Soccer Tournament at Middleton High School

Twin Falls 3, Vallivue 0

MIDDLETON — After finishing in second place a year ago to Preston, the Bruins picked up the gold as the 2021 4A State Girls Soccer Champions after No. 1 Twin Falls shut-out No. 6 Vallivue at Middleton High School in the championship game. On the way to the title, Twin Falls featured victories over No. 8 Caldwell, 6-1 in their opening match followed by an 1-0 overtime win over No. 5 Bishop Kelly in the semi-finals. The Bruins held the 2-0 lead at the half over the Falcons. Senior Madi McQueen, senior Jaycee Bell and sophomore Ava Schroeder sent the ball into the Vallivue net in the win.

“Sydney Jund and the backline of Wilson (Miranda), Thompson (Zoey), Rex (Reagan) and Miller (Emily) played a super tournament,” said Twin Falls coach Katie Kauffman. “Super proud of all the girls and how they gridded it out and came out today real confident. The girls created chances too for good scoring opportunities. They probably bounced four or five off the post. This team worked hard all season and had a little bit of luck and the ability to put the ball in the net when it counted.”

Twin Falls finished the season at 20-1.

3A State Boys Soccer Tournament at Vallivue High School, Caldwell

American Falls 2, Sun Valley Community School 1

CALDWELL — It was a long battle between No. 1 Sun Valley Community School and No. 2 American Falls to decide the winner of the consolation final of the 3A State Boys Soccer Tournament. The two fought through regulation, which ended at 1-1 with the SVCS goal coming by sophomore Walker Pate in the second half. After two scoreless OT’s, it came down to PK’s which the Cutthroats lost 6-5 to the Beavers.

“State tournament was good for Kimberly making their first trip to state and finishing fourth. It speaks good of the district. It was a good long season. We are losing two seniors so we will be back,” said Sun Valley Community School coach Richard Whitelaw.

Sun Valley Community School finish the season 17-3-2.

Teton 3, Kimberly 0

CALDWELL — No. 8 Kimberly lost to No. 7 Teton in the third place game at the 3A State Boys Soccer Tournament. The Bulldogs won the sportsmanship award.

3A State Girls Soccer Tournament at Middleton High School

Fruitland 4, Sun Valley Community School 3

MIDDLETON — No. 6 Sun Valley Community School finished in second place at the 3A State Girls Soccer Tournament after falling to No. 1 Fruitland at Middleton High School. Junior Gretel Huss scored two goals and sophomore Mia Hansmeyer added the third Cutthroat goal in the championship game. (SVCS played two overtime matches, 2-1 over Kimberly and 2-1 over Teton previous to the championship final)

“We executed our game plan. We were tied 1-1 at the half and we went ahead early in the second half and at one time, we were up 3-1. They equalized it to 3-3 and with three minutes left, they scored the winning goal. We just ran out of gas,” said Sun Valley Community School coach Kelly Feldman. “The girls were thrilled with second place. They went into state with no expectations.”

Volleyball

State Play-in Game

Weiser 3, Filer 0

MOUNTAIN HOME — Weiser defeated Filer in the state play-in game, 31-29, 25-22, 25-20.

