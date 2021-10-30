Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Twin Falls High wins state volleyball title

Saturday, Oct. 30

Volleyball

4A State Volleyball Championship at Post Falls High SchoolTwin Falls 3, Wood River 0

Semi-finalsPOST FALLS — No. 1 Wood River and No. 3 Twin Falls had to travel 575 miles just to play each once again in the semi-finals of the 4A State Volleyball Championship at Post Falls High School after battling each other in the district finals a week ago. And just like in the district finals of the Great Basin 7 District Tournament, which the Bruins survived in the five-set victory for the district title, the Bruins swept the Wolverines once again in the three-set win, 30-28, 25-17, 25-13.

Bonneville 3, Wood River 0 Third PlacePOST FALLS — Wood River and No. 2 Bonneville met in the third-place match and the Wolverines fell to the Bees, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19 for the third-place finish. Bonneville advanced to the championship game against Twin Falls.

Twin Falls 3, Bonneville 2 ChampionshipPOST FALLS — What’s a state championship final without a five-set title match? Twin Falls lost the opening set to Bonneville, 22-25 and won the second set, 25-23. The Bees took the 2-1 lead winning the third set 25-17 but the Bruins responded winning the next two sets, 25-20 and 15-10 for the win and the state championship title. And, for the first time in Twin Falls school history, there will be a banner honoring the 2021 state volleyball championship hung in Baun Gymnasium.

“I am so proud of such a big team effort and how the girls worked so well together,” said Twin Falls coach Jaclyn Hawkins. “It was high level volleyball and we pulled out all of our options. My senior captains, Brenley Hansen and Addison Fullmer, led the way. The girls were able to make adjustments and executed our game plan and made the plays when it counted. Bonneville is a very well coached team that plays hard and is scrappy. They have a long standing culture of volleyball.”

3A State Volleyball Championship at Lake City

High SchoolSugar-Salem 3, Kimberly 0

Semi-finalsParma 3, Kimberly 1 Third PlaceCOEUR D’ALENE — The Kimberly Bulldogs faced the 2019 and 2020 defending state champions, No. 1 Sugar-Salem, in the semi-finals of the 3A State Volleyball Championship at Lake City High School and were beaten by the Diggers, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21. Kimberly junior Kelsey Stanger led with six kills, senior Piper Goff had six blocks and sophomore Kadrian Klingler had 15 assists.

Kimberly met No. 4 Parma in the third-place game. Kimberly won the opening set and then dropped three in a row and fell to the Panthers, 25-22, 16-25, 25-21, 25-16. Stanger finished with eight kills and freshman Mallory Kelsey had seven, senior Demi Vega had 15 assists while Klingler had 21.

2A State Volleyball Championship

at Lakeland High SchoolMelba 3, Declo 0 Fourth PlaceRATHDRUM — The Declo Hornets won two of three matches on Friday on the first day of the 2A state volleyball championship at Lakeland High School. After losing to No. 1 West Side in the opening match, the Hornets defeated Orofino and West Jefferson staying alive to play on Saturday. Unfortunately, the win streak came to an end at the hands of No. 2 Melba, 25-11, 25-17, 25-20. For their play, the Hornets took home the fourth place trophy.

“I’m super proud of my girls. They worked hard this season,” said Declo coach Zenna Heward. “And any hardware brought home from state is something to be proud of.”

