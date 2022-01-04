Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Tuesday games canceled

All of the Tuesday's Magic Valley prep sports events were canceled due to snow and road conditions. Most of Wednesday's games remained scheduled as of Tuesday but are subject to change. Confirm with individual schools before attending.
Wednesday, Jan. 5 Schedule
Bowling
Canyon/Twin/Jerome vs Burley/Declo/Minico @ Snake River 4 p.m.
North Valley Academy vs Kimberly @ Bowladrome 4 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Declo @ Buhl 7:30 p.m.
Valley @ Raft River7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Rimrock @ Carey 6:30 p.m.
Wood River @ Canyon Ridge 7:30 p.m.
Filer @ Century 7:30 p.m.
Declo @ Gooding 7:30 p.m.
Hansen @ Rockland 7:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
Mountain Home @ Minico 7:30 p.m.
Twin Falls @ Jerome 7:30 p.m.
Glenns Ferry @ Murtaugh 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Quad Valley, Buhl/Glenns Ferry @ Wendell 5 p.m.
Burley @ Cassia Duals 5 p.m.
Twin Falls, Minico, Highland @ Thunder Ridge High School
Declo @ Gooding 7:30 p.m.