Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Tuesday games canceled

Basketball stock
Courtesy Robert Horvath/FreeImages.com

All of the Tuesday's Magic Valley prep sports events were canceled due to snow and road conditions. Most of Wednesday's games remained scheduled as of Tuesday but are subject to change. Confirm with individual schools before attending.

Wednesday, Jan. 5 Schedule

Bowling

Canyon/Twin/Jerome vs Burley/Declo/Minico @ Snake River 4 p.m.

North Valley Academy vs Kimberly @ Bowladrome 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Declo @ Buhl 7:30 p.m.

Valley @ Raft River7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Rimrock @ Carey 6:30 p.m.

Wood River @ Canyon Ridge 7:30 p.m.

Filer @ Century 7:30 p.m.

Declo @ Gooding 7:30 p.m.

Hansen @ Rockland 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Home @ Minico 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls @ Jerome 7:30 p.m.

Glenns Ferry @ Murtaugh 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Quad Valley, Buhl/Glenns Ferry @ Wendell 5 p.m.

Burley @ Cassia Duals 5 p.m.

Twin Falls, Minico, Highland @ Thunder Ridge High School

Declo @ Gooding 7:30 p.m.

