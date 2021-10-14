Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Tournament soccer and volleyball

SUN VALLEY — In the very tense match, No. 1 Sun Valley Community School and No. 6 Kimberly battled to the 1-1 tie at the end of regulation in the district championship game. That followed with two 10-minute OTs with no scoring. The match came down to PKs. Junior Nils Galloway had the Cutthroats goal in regulation and also had one of the four SVCS PKs. Other PK scorers for Sun Valley Community School were sophomore Walker Pate, sophomore Campbell Spoor and senior Carter Sammis. Cutthroats goalie Blake Currey had two saves in the in penalties. Kimberly will play at Filer on Saturday at 1 p.m. (Winner to State No. 2 seed) The Cutthroats head to Caldwell to State Tournament, which starts on Thursday.