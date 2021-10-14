Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Tournament soccer and volleyball

Thursday, Oct. 14
Girls Soccer
High Desert District Tournament
Sun Valley Community School 3, Kimberly 1
KIMBERLY — No. 2 Sun Valley Community School capped off the season with the district championship win over No. 1 Kimberly in the High Desert District Tournament. The Cutthroat goals were made by junior Maya Lightner, junior Anabel Viesturs and senior Tatum Minor. Senior Madison Smith scored the Bulldog’s goal assisted by senior Bella Osterman. With the win, the Cutthroats qualified for the state tournament which kicks off Thursday in Caldwell. Kimberly will host Wendell on Saturday at 1 p.m. (Winner to State No. 2 Seed)
Wendell 6, Buhl 0
WENDELL — No. 3 Wendell kept No. 4 Buhl out of the net and eliminated the Indians from the High Desert District Tournament. The Trojans held the 2-0 halftime lead. Junior Yoselin Acevedo scored four of the Wendell goals and junior Ali Orozco added two. Five players had assists, junior Mia Lizarraga, Ali Orozco, junior Olivia Emery, freshman Heymy Orozco, and sophomore Martina Arreola. Wendell will play at Kimberly on Saturday at 1 p.m. (Winner to State #2 Seed)
Boys Soccer
High Desert District Tournament
Sun Valley Community School 4, Kimberly 2
SUN VALLEY — In the very tense match, No. 1 Sun Valley Community School and No. 6 Kimberly battled to the 1-1 tie at the end of regulation in the district championship game. That followed with two 10-minute OTs with no scoring. The match came down to PKs. Junior Nils Galloway had the Cutthroats goal in regulation and also had one of the four SVCS PKs. Other PK scorers for Sun Valley Community School were sophomore Walker Pate, sophomore Campbell Spoor and senior Carter Sammis. Cutthroats goalie Blake Currey had two saves in the in penalties. Kimberly will play at Filer on Saturday at 1 p.m. (Winner to State No. 2 seed) The Cutthroats head to Caldwell to State Tournament, which starts on Thursday.
Filer 4, Buhl 1
BUHL — No. 5 Filer eliminated No. 2 Buhl from the High Desert District Tournament. Filer took the lead with four goals late in the first half after a series of Buhl injuries removed senior captain Teo Sanchez and sophomore captain Francisco Garcia from the game. The Wildcat goals included a hat trick by senior Oscar Perez with an assist on one goal by senior Hector Verduzco and a goal by sophomore Brock Knight assisted by senior Jose Lopez. Buhl recovered with one goal late in the second half by sophomore Alexis Alonso after a heroic effort by junior captain Edgar Sanchez. Filer will host Kimberly on Saturday at 1 p.m. (Winner to State No. 2 seed)
Volleyball
Great Basin 7 District Tournament
Mountain Home 3, Jerome 0
BURLEY — No. 6 Mountain Home eliminated No. 7 Jerome in the Great Basin 7 District Tournament play-in game, 26-24, 25-20, 25-22.
Canyon Ridge 3, Minico 2
TWIN FALLS — Despite being down the opening two sets, No. 4 Canyon Ridge rallied back winning the last three sets to defeat No. 5 Minico in the opening round of the Great Basin 7 District Tournament, 25-27, 25-19, 25-18, 25-18, 15-9. Canyon Ridge was led by sophomore Maddie Bland and sophomore Abby McClain each with 21 kills and junior Chiara Steel had 33 assists. Canyon Ridge will play at No. 1 Wood River at 6 p.m. and Minico will host No. 6 Mountain Home on Saturday TBD.
Burley 3, Mountain Home 0
BURLEY — No. 3 Burley beat No. 6 Mountain Home, 25-11, 25-12, 25-12 in the Great Basin 7 District Tournament. Burley senior Lynzey Searle had four aces and 31 assists, senior Sydney Searle had 11 kills and 10 digs, senior Bryn Seely four kills and three aces, junior Hailey Shirley seven kills, three aces and sophomore Isabelle Cook five kills. Burley will play at No. 2 Twin Falls on Saturday at 6 p.m. Mountain Home will play at Minico on Saturday TBD.
Regular Season Volleyball
Kimberly 3, Filer 1
KIMBERLY — Kimberly senior Sydney Kelsey had a big regular season ending match with 17 kills, 21 digs and three aces in the Bulldogs, 25-23, 23-25, 25-17, 25-15 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win over the Wildcats. Junior Eliza Anderson and junior Kelsy Stanger each finished with 10 kills and senior Demi Vega recorded 28 assists and sophomore Kadrian Klingler had 18. No. 1 Kimberly will play No. 4 Buhl at 12 p.m. and No. 2 Filer will play No. 3 Gooding at 1:30 p.m. with games at Kimberly.
Buhl 3, Declo 0
BUHL — The Hornets lost to the host Indians, 25-23, 25-23, 25-19. Buhl senior Lily Waltman had 11 kills, junior Kindra Azevedo eight kills and 10 digs, junior Macey Vulgamore had seven kills and sophomore Justine Payne 10 digs. No. 4 Buhl will play at No. 1 Kimberly at 12 p.m. on Saturday in the 3A District Tournament.
Oakley 3, Shoshone 1
SHOSHONE — The visitors from Oakley took the Snake River match over Shoshone, 18-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15. The Hornets leader in kills was junior Kylan Jones with 13 and junior Lacee Power dished out 21 assists. For Shoshone senior Dani Regalado had seven kills.
Murtaugh 3, Lighthouse Christian 1
TWIN FALLS — The Red Devils won the Snake River match, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19, 25-14.
Friday, Oct. 15 schedule
Boys Soccer
Great Basin 7 District Tournament
Game 9 - #2 Twin Falls will host #3 Canyon Ridge at 3:30 p.m. (Winner 4B to State)
Girls Soccer
Great Basin 7 District Tournament
Game 9 - #2 Canyon Ridge will host #5 Mountain Home winner at 2 p.m. (Winner 4B to State)
Football
Raft River @ Tri-Valley 6 p.m. canceled
Wood River @ Minico 7 p.m. canceled
Burley @Jerome 7 p.m.
Century @ Canyon Ridge 7 p.m.
Twin Falls @ Mountain Home 7 p.m.
Buhl @ Kimberly 7 p.m.
Declo @ Filer 7 p.m.
Valley @ Wendell 7 p.m.
Glenns Ferry @ Murtaugh 7 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian @ Oakley 7 p.m.
Camas County @ Dietrich 7 p.m.
Castleford @ Carey 7 p.m.
Greenleaf Friends @ Hansen 7 p.m.