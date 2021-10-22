Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: State soccer tournaments, football and volleyball

Friday, Oct. 22 results

Soccer

4A State Boys Soccer Tournament aAt Brothers Field, Caldwell

Canyon Ridge 4, Preston 1

CALDWELL — No. 6 Canyon Ridge defeated No. 7 Preston in the consolation game of the 4A Boys State Soccer Tournament at Brothers Field. Senior Denis Malanda led the Riverhawks with two goals and senior Bachar Djouma and junior Alex DeLaTorre each added single goals. Canyon Ridge will face No. 5 Caldwell in the consolation final at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Bishop Kelly 1, Jerome 0

CALDWELL — No. 1 Jerome was defeated by No. 4 Bishop Kelly in OT at Brothers Field in the 4A Boys State Soccer Tournament. No. 1 Jerome will play No. 2 Hillcrest for third place at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

4A State Girls Soccer Tournament at Middleton High School

Twin Falls 1, Bishop Kelly 0 OT

CALDWELL — Twin Falls senior Jaycee Bell snuck one past the keeper in the second half of sudden death overtime as No. 1 Twin Falls defeated No. 5 Bishop Kelly at Brothers Field in the 4A Girls State Soccer Tournament. Sophomore Sydney Jund and her tough back line held strong to earn the shut out. No. 1 Twin Falls will meet No. 6 Vallivue in the championship at Middleton High School at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

“The ladies battled hard through the wind and rain to punch their ticket to the championship,” said Twin Falls coach Katie Kauffman.

Moscow 1, Canyon Ridge 0

CALDWELL — No. 3 Canyon Ridge was eliminated from the 4A Girls State Soccer Tournament at Brothers Field by No. 7 Moscow.

3A State Boys Soccer Tournament at Vallivue High School, Caldwell

McCall-Donnelly 2, Kimberly 1

CALDWELL — No. 8 Kimberly lost to No. 5 McCall-Donnelly in the semi-finals of the 3A Boys State Soccer Tournament at Vallivue High School. Junior Jackson Fisher scored the Bulldogs goal at 18 minutes. No. 8 Kimberly will play No. 7 Teton for third place at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Sun Valley Community School 3, CDA Charter 0

CALDWELL — No. 1 Sun Valley Community School stayed alive in the 3A Boys State Soccer Tournament at Vallivue High School with the consolation win over No. 4 CDA Charter. Junior Nils Galloway finished with two goals and junior Colin Hanna added the third. No. 1 Sun Valley Community School will play No. 2 American Falls in the consolation final at 10 a.m. Saturday.

3A State Girls Soccer Tournament at Vallivue High School, Caldwell

Sun Valley Community School 2, Teton 1 OT

CALDWELL — No. 6 Sun Valley Community School played its second OT in two days in the semi-final match with No. 7 Teton in the 3A Girls State Soccer Tournament at Vallivue High School. No scoring in regulation until sophomore Ruby Crist scored for the Cutthroats with 16 minutes left giving SVCS the 1-0 lead. With three minutes remaining, the Timberwolves tied the match forcing the OT. Sophomore Mia Hansmeyer scored the winning goal about 5-6 minutes into the overtime, her second OT goal in two days and her third goal in two matches. No. 6 Sun Valley Community School advances to the championship against No. 1 Fruitland at 10 a.m. at Middleton High School.

CDA Charter 3, Kimberly 1

CALDWELL- No. 3 Kimberly was eliminated from the 3A Girls State Soccer Tournament at Vallivue High School by No. 2 CDA Charter. The Panthers made two penalty kicks in the first half to give them the lead. The Bulldogs came out in the second half and held CDA Charter the majority of the half until the Panthers scored their third goal. Kimberly answered with a goal by senior Bella Osterman assisted by senior Madison Smith.

Football

Camas County 80, Hansen 26

FAIRFIELD — The Mushers had several players scoring touchdowns in the Sawtooth Conference win by Camas County over Hansen. Leading the way, senior Xyler Neihay (2 TD), sophomore Troy Smith (2 TD), senior Dawson Kramer (3 TD) and junior Markus Staley (3 TD). Rushing yardage, Troy Smith had 111 yards, Kramer with 69 yards, Staley had 90 yards. For the Camas defense, Smith led with seven tackles.

Minico 26, Twin Falls 19

RUPERT — Minico finished with 366 yards on offense (seven passing/359 rushing) and Twin Falls had 275 yards (94 passing a/181 rushing) in the Great Basin Conference win by the Spartans. Twin Falls senior quarterback Jace Mahlke finished 6-of-14 for 49 yards with one touchdown and senior quarterback Andy Geilman was 7-for-12 with 45 yard and one interception. Junior James Noorlander rushed for 164 yards on 22 attempts and Mahilke had 18 yards on 11 runs and a 1-yard scoring run. Sophomore Wyatt Solosabal had seven receptions for 50 yards and a 21-yard catch from Mahlke. For Minico, junior Jafeth Bendele had four runs for scores, 5-yards, 8-yards, 14-yards and 2-yards to account for all the Spartans points.

Carey 24, Dietrich 22

CAREY — Carey held the 16-14 lead over Dietrich at the half in the Sawtooth Conference battle. The Blue Devils scored the first points of the game on an 8-yard run by junior Payten Sneddon. The Panthers tied the score on a 2-yard run by junior Connor Simpson followed by a 1-yard run by junior Colton Larna to take the lead, Dietrich junior Cody Power tied the score with an 80-yard run but missed the PAT and trailed at the half 16-14. There was no scoring in the third quarter. Dietrich scored the first points of the half on a 20-yard run by Sneddon, 22-16 Blue Devils. Carey senior quarterback Chase Bennion gave the Panthers back the 24-22 lead on a 25-yard run for the final score.

Glenns Ferry 46, Lighthouse Christian 6

TWIN FALLS — The Pilots held the 26-0 lead at the half in the Snake River win over the Lions. Glenns Ferry had 392 total yards (198 passing /194 rushing) and Lighthouse Christian totaled 176 total yards (46 passing/130 rushing). The Lions points came on a 62-yard run by sophomore Jack DeJong. De Jong was the leading rusher with 85 yards on nine attempts and the leading receiver with 25 yards on one catch. For the Lions defense, De Jong finished with nine tackles.

Raft River 22, Oakley 16

MALTA — Oakley trailed at the half and scored 16 points to make it a game in the Snake River Conference only to come up short to Raft River. Raft River quarterback junior Tate Whitaker went 9-for-18 for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Tegan Whitaker had a 60-yard punt return for a TD and one receiving TD and on defense, had nine tackles. Senior Seth Tracy had eight tackles and one sack. Senior Thaine Loughmiller had 12 tackles and 1 INT for 10 yards, junior Korban Hansen had 10 tackles and one sack and senior Mason Whitaker had eight tackles and two sacks.

Declo 54, Wendell 0

DECLO — The Hornets had 400 plus yards of offense in the Canyon Conference home win.

“Great way to win on senior night,” said Declo coach Josh Stewart.

Gooding 43, Kimberly 6

KIMBERLY — Gooding led Kimberly 20-0 at the half in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference game. Gooding had 371 total yards of offense (62 passing/309 rushing) and Kimberly finished with 200 yards (68 passing/132 rushing). Kimberly sophomore Parker Stringham was 5-of-13 for 47 yards with two interceptions. Sophomore Michael Goff totaled 110 yards on 10 rushes and Teagan Cox had one catch for 26 yards and Stringham had three catches for 21 yards. Goff had eight tackles to lead the Bulldog defense.

Sugar-Salem 45, Mountain Home 0

Jerome 28, Wood River 16

Canyon Ridge 34, Burley 28

Shoshone 48, Greenleaf Friends 32

Filer 37, Buhl 18

Castleford 62, Rimrock 0

Thursday, Oct. 21 results

Volleyball

1AD1 District Tournament @ Valley

Oakley 3, Lighthouse Christian 2

HAZELTON — No. 2 Oakley eliminated No. 3 Lighthouse Christian in the loser-out game of the 1AD1 District Tournament, 25-16, 18-25, 27-25, 23-25, 19-17. Junior Kylan Jones led the Hornets with 14 kills followed by junior Addie Mitton with 11. Junior Julia Magana had 15 digs, junior Falon Bedke had six blocks and junior Lacee Power had five aces

Murtaugh 3, Oakley 1

HAZELTON — No. 1 Murtaugh and No. 2 Oakley each won a set early in the District Championship match of the 1AD1 District Tournament. The Red Devils won the first set, 25-23 and the Hornets took the second, 28-26. Murtaugh closed out the match, winning the third and fourth sets, 26-24 and 25-22 to cinch the District Title. The Red Devils combined as a team for 45 kills, 129 digs, eight blocks and three players with a double-double. Oakley was led by junior Addie Mitton with 14 kills, junior Julia Magana had 21 digs, junior Falon Bedke with 12 blocks and junior Lacee Power dished out 28 assists. Both Murtaugh and Oakley will be making the trip to the 1ADI State Volleyball Tournament at Lewis Clark State Oct. 29-30.

Saturday, Oct. 23 Schedule

Soccer

4A State Boys Soccer Tournament at Brothers Field, Caldwell

Game 9 – No. 6 Canyon Ridge vs No. 5 Caldwell at 10 a.m. Consolation Final

Match 10 - No. 1 Jerome vs No. 2 Hillcrest at 1 p.m. Third Place

4A State Girls Soccer Tournament at Middleton High School

Game 11 – No. 1 Twin Falls vs No. 6 Vallivue at 4:30 p.m. at Middleton High School Championship

3A State Boys Soccer Tournament at Vallivue High School, Caldwell

Game 9 – No. 1 Sun Valley Community School vs No. 2 American Falls at 10 a.m. Consolation Final

Game 10 - No. 8 Kimberly vs No. 7 Teton at 1 p.m. Third Place

3A State Girls Soccer Tournament at Middleton High School

Game 11 – No. 6 Sun Valley Community School vs No. 1 Fruitland at 10 a.m. at Middleton High School Championship

Volleyball

3A District

(District 4B) Filer will play a state play-in match in Mountain Home on Saturday at 1 p.m. against (District 3C) Weiser.

