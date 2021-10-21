Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: State soccer, district volleyball

Thursday, Oct. 21 results

Soccer

4A Boys State Tournament t Brothers Field, Caldwell

First Round Results

Jerome 3, Blackfoot 0

CALDWELL — No. 1 Jerome defeated No. 8 Blackfoot at Brothers Field in the 4A Boys State Soccer Tournament. Senior Ubaldo Palacios had two goals and one by junior Diego Lira assisted by junior Nestor Palocios. Jerome will play No. 4 Bishop Kelly in the semi-finals on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Sandpoint 4, Canyon Ridge 0

CALDWELL — No. 6 Canyon Ridge lost to No. 3 Sandpoint at Brothers Field in the 4A Boys State Soccer Tournament. Canyon Ridge will play No. 7 Preston on the consolation side of bracket at 11 a.m. on Friday.

4A Girls State Tournament at Brothers Field, Caldwell

First Round Results

Twin Falls 6, Caldwell 1

CALDWELL — No. 1 Twin Falls defeated No. 8 Caldwell at Brothers Field in the 4A Girls State Soccer Tournament. Bruins senior Chowder Bailey finished with a hat trick and single goals by senior Tessa Nebeker, sophomore Tiffany Humpherys and junior Miranda Wilson in the win. Twin Falls will play No. 5 Bishop Kelly in the semi-finals on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Vallivue 3, Canyon Ridge 0

CALDWELL — No. 3 Canyon Ridge was beaten by Vallivue at Brothers Field in the 4A Girls State Soccer Tournament and will play No. 7 Moscow on the consolation side of bracket at 11 a.m. on Friday.

"The girls played well and connected and had opportunities but were unable to find the back of the net," said Canyon Ridge coach Christa Tackett.

3A Boys State Soccer Tournament at Vallivue HS, Caldwell

First Round Results

Kimberly 1, Sun Valley 0

CALDWELL — Top-seeded Sun Valley Community School was beaten by No. 8 Kimberly in the 3A Boys State Soccer Tournament at Vallivue High School. Kimberly sophomore Brian Rodriguez scored the Bulldogs goal assisted by junior Teagan Newland. The Bulldogs advance to the semifinals and will face McCall-Donnelly at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. The Cutthroats will move to the consolation side of bracket against CDA Charter at 11 a.m. on Friday.

3A Girls State Soccer Tournament at Vallivue HS, Caldwell

First Round Results

Sun Valley Community School 2, Kimberly 1

CALDWELL — No. 6 Sun Valley battled league rival No. 3 Kimberly to the overtime win in the 3A Girls State Soccer Tournament at Vallivue High School. The Bulldogs took the 1-0 lead right before half on a goal by senior Madison Smith off an assist by Bella Osterman. Sophomore Mia Hansmeyer scored the tying goal for the Cutthroats with about five minutes remaining in regulation, forcing the overtime with match tied, 1-1. SVCS scored in the first 10 minutes on the game winning goal by Hansmeyer. Sun Valley advances to semi-finals and will meet No. 7 Teton on Friday at 1:30 p.m. Kimberly will move to consolation side of bracket and will play CDA Charter at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Volleyball

Great Basin 7 District Tournament at Wood River

Burley 3, Canyon Ridge 0

HAILEY — No. 3 Burley eliminated No. 4 Canyon Ridge from the Great Basin 7 District Tournament.

Twin Falls 3, Wood River 2

HAILEY — The matchup for the district title of the Great Basin 7 District Tournament had No. 1 Wood River hosting No. 2 Twin Falls. The Bruins survived the five-set victory for the district title and the Wolverines came up just short, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 14-25, 15-8. Twin Falls junior Kindal Holcomb ended with a team-high 17 kills, senior Brenley Hansen had nine kills, nine digs and one ace, sophomore Addison Nielsen 30 assists and sophomore Halle Walker with 28 assists and four kills. For the Bruins defense, sophomore Kadence Boyd had 13 digs and one ace. Junior Camille Collins six blocks and six kills and sophomore Cierra Bohrn with five blocks and six kills. The Bruins will make the trip to Post Falls/Lake City for the 4A State Volleyball Tournament Oct. 29-30.

Wood River 3, Burley 0

HAILEY — No. 1 Wood River and No. 3 Burley battled for the second seed to state from the Great Basin 7 District Tournament and the Wolverines swept the Bobcats, 25-16, 25-8, 25-22 and are headed to Post Falls/Lake City for the 4A State Volleyball Tournament Oct. 29-30.

1ADII District Tournament at Shoshone

Dietrich 3, Richfield 0

SHOSHONE — No. 3 Dietrich eliminated No.2 Richfield in the 1ADII District Tournament loser-out game, 25-17, 25-16, 26-24.

Hansen 3, Dietrich 0

SHOSHONE — On Monday night, No. 3 Dietrich and No. 7 Hansen battled for five sets with the Blue Devils taking the loss. With the No. 2 seed to state on the line, the Huskies topped the Blue Devils once again, winning all three sets, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21 earning a trip to the 1ADII State Volleyball Tournament in Lewiston High School, Oct. 29-30.

“It’s probably been 8-10 years since Hansen has been to state,” said Hansen coach Jim Lasso.

1AD1 District Tournament at Valley

Oakley 3, Lighthouse Christian 2

HAZELTON — No. 2 Oakley eliminated No. 3 Lighthouse Christian in the loser-out game of the 1AD1 District Tournament.

Murtaugh, Oakley - unfinished

HAZELTON — No. 1 Murtaugh and No. 2 Oakley each won a set in the District Championship Game of the 1AD1 District Tournament. The Red Devils won the first set, 25-23, and the Hornets had the second set win, 28-26. The match was not completed at press time.

Cross-country

Twin Falls girls and boys cross-country finish first at districts

BURLEY — Twin Falls girls varsity cross-country finished in first place at the district tournament at Kasota Park with 37 points and the Twin Falls boys varsity cross-country also finished in first place with 27 points. All five girls that account for the team score finished in the top 10. Freshman Nolan Dickerson was third overall with a time of 20:16, her freshman teammate Meisha Bingham was seventh overall with a time of 20:41 and sophomore Brittany Garling was eighth with a time of 20:45. Junior Andrea Maccabee was ninth overall with a time of 20:51 and senior Abigail Robinson was 10th with a time of 21:06. Caysja Roberts ended 14th, Olivia Oler was 15th and Emma Frampton was 16th. All ran great on the day. Once again the Bruin boys ran together and it helped crown them district champs. All five scoring runners were in the top eight and were led by senior Blake Crandall, who was third at 17:06. His sophomore teammate, Russell Frampton, was fourth with a time of 17:07 and junior Stockton Stevens still managed a fifth place finish at 17:08 despite an issue on the course. Junior James Wright was seventh overall at 17:27 and Tony Botch was eighth at 17:29. Trevor Walter was 12th, Zach Zaugg 13th and Collin Rasmussen was 14th. All ran well for the Bruins.

Friday, Oct. 22 schedule

State Soccer

4A State Boys Soccer Tournament at Brothers Field, Caldwell

No. 1 Jerome meets No. 4 Bishop Kelly in the semi-finals at 1:30 p.m.

No. 6 Canyon Ridge will play No. 7 Preston on the consolation side of bracket at 11 a.m.

4A State Girls Soccer Tournament at Brothers Field, Caldwell

No. 1 Twin Falls plays No. 5 Bishop Kelly in the semi-finals at 1:30 p.m.

No. 3 Canyon Ridge will play No. 7 Moscow on the consolation side of bracket at 11 a.m.

3A State Boys Soccer Tournament at Vallivue HS, Caldwell

No. 8 Kimberly will face No. 5 McCall-Donnelly in the semi-finals at 1:30 p.m.

No. 1 Sun Valley Community will move to the consolation side against No. 4 CDA Charter at 11 a.m.

3A State Girls Soccer Tournament at Vallivue HS, Caldwell

No. 6 Sun Valley advances to semi-finals and will meet No. 7 Teton at 1:30 p.m.

No. 3 Kimberly will move to the consolation side of the bracket and will play CDA Charter at 11 a.m.

Football

Hansen @ Camas County 4 p.m.

Canyon Ridge @ Burley 7 p.m.

Jerome @ Wood River 7 p.m.

Twin Falls @ Minico 7 p.m.

Filer @ Buhl 7 p.m.

Gooding @ Kimberly 7 p.m.

Wendell @ Declo 7 p.m.

Glenns Ferry @ Lighthouse Christian 7 p.m.

Oakley @ Raft River 7 p.m.

Dietrich @ Carey 7 p.m.

Castleford @ Rimrock 7 p.m.

Shoshone @ Greenleaf Friends 7 p.m.

Sugar-Salem @ Mountain Home 7 p.m.

