Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: State football play-in, swim meet

Thursday, Oct. 28 results
1ADII State Football Play-in Game
Camas County 42, North Gem 36
BANCROFT — The Mushers trailed the Cowboys 20-6 at the half in the 1ADII state football play-in game. The Camas County score came with five minutes remaining in the first quarter on a run by junior Marcus Staley. In the third quarter, senior Brecken Clarke had a receiving score and the 2-point PAT run by senior Dawson Kramer were the first of 36 points the Mushers would score in the second half in the come from behind win. The fourth quarter was the big turn for Camas County in the win, scoring 28 points while North Gem was held to only eight. Kramer had two rushing scores and Staley caught a TD pass and added his third score of the game on a rushing touchdown with 31 seconds remaining for the Musher win. Camas County will play the winner of the Dietrich-Council game being played on Friday.
“In the second half, we seemed to throw the ball better and we were making stops on defense,” said Camas County coach Rusty Kramer.
Wednesday, Oct. 27 results
District 4 Championship Swim Meet at the Twin Falls City Pool
People are also reading…
Combined team scores
1. Twin Falls High School 170
2. Lighthouse Christian School 125
2. Burley High School 125
4. Canyon Ridge High School 101
5. Jerome High School 96
6. Minico High School 94
7. Wood River High School 85.5
8. Declo High School 76
9. Kimberly High School 63
10. Mountain Home High 38.5
11. Gooding High School 29
12. Oakley High School 15
Friday, Oct. 29 schedule
State Championships Football
First Round
4A State Football
Vallivue @ Minico 7 p.m.
Mountain Home @ Sandpoint 7 p.m.
Twin Falls @ Bishop Kelly 7 p.m.
3A State Football
Buhl @ Weiser 7 p.m.
1ADII State Football
Timberline @ Carey 5 p.m.
Council @ Dietrich 5 p.m.
Watersprings @ Castleford 7 p.m.
1ADI State Football
Murtaugh vs. Genesee @ Weiser 3 p.m.
Oakley vs. Wallace @ Salmon River High School, Riggins 4 p.m.
Volleyball
2021 State Volleyball Championship
4A State Volleyball Championship Post Falls High School
Match 1 - No. 1 Wood River vs. No. 8 Nampa 9 a.m.
Match 3 - No. 3 Twin Falls vs. No. 6 Century 9 a.m.
3A State Volleyball Championship Lake City High School
Match 3 - No. 3 Kimberly vs. No. 6 Weiser 9 a.m.
2A State Volleyball Championship Lakeland High School
Match 1 - No. 8 Declo vs. No. 1 West Side 9 a.m.
1ADI Lewis-Clark State College
Match 1 - No. 8 Oakley vs. No.1 Troy 9 a.m.
Match 3 - No. 3 Murtaugh vs. No. 6 Grace 9 a.m.
1ADII Lewiston High School
Match 1 - No. 8 Hansen vs. No. 1 Horseshoe Bend 9 a.m.
Match 3 - No. 6 Carey vs. No. 3 Mackay 9 a.m.
Cross-country
State Tournament @ Eagle Island State Park, Girls 2 p.m., Boys 2:30 p.m.