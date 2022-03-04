Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: State boys basketball tournament

Friday, March 4 Results

Boys State Basketball

4A @ Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian

Pocatello 75, Jerome 72: No. 3 Jerome just couldn’t quite get over the hump and catch No. 2 Pocatello in the 4A semi-final game despite 34 points by Scott Cook who carried the Tigers offense on his shoulders, including hitting 7-of-13 3-pointers and keeping Jerome in the game with Schuyler Mower supplying 16 points. Pocatello had three players in double figures, Julian Bowie leading with 24 points, Ryan Payne had 19 and Kesler Vaughan with 13. The Thunder held the 37-27 lead at the break and 50-42 after three quarters. Despite Pocatello leading the entire second half, the Tigers outscored the Thunder in the second half, 45-38. No. 3 Jerome will play No. 4 Middleton on Saturday at noon in the third place game.

Moscow 63, Burley 59: No. 6 Moscow held off No. 7 Burley, eliminating the Bobcats in the 4A consolation loser-out game. The Bobcats trailed the Bears 34-23 at the half and 46-43 after three quarters but did outscore the Bears 36-29 in the second half. Burley had four players in double figures with Adam Kloepfer scoring a team-high 18 points, Stockton Sheets added 14, Stockton Page with 13 and Ramsey Trevino tossed in 11. Jamari Simpson led Moscow with 17 points followed by Bryden Brown with 15 and Taylor Strong had 13.

3A @ Meridian High School, Meridian

Kimberly 45, Marsh Valley 36: No. 5 Kimberly knocked off the 2021 defending champions and No. 1 Marsh Valley in the 3A semi-final game. The Bulldogs led after each quarter, 10-8, 20-18, 31-26 and outscored the Eagles 25-18 in the second half. Jaxon Bair finished with a double-double, 10 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulldogs and Jacob Lloyd added 14. Stanton Howell with 15 points and Michael Belnap had 10 for the Eagles. No. 5 Kimberly will face No. 2 McCall-Donnelly at 3:50 p.m. Saturday in the 3A championship game at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa.

2A @ Capital High School, Boise

Ambrose 61, Valley 38: No. 5 Ambrose led No. 8 Valley 29-7 at the break and 45-19 heading into the last quarter in the consolation loser out game. The Archers outscored the Vikings 32-19 in the second half. Jadon Johnson and Kyle Christensen each finished with 11 points for Valley and Hudsen Hughes led both teams with 25 points for Ambrose.

1ADII @Caldwell High School, Caldwell

Camas County 62, Council 40: No. 1 Camas County took the 27-16 lead at the break over No. 5 Council and continued to control the game taking the 45-24 advantage into the fourth quarter in the semi-finals. The Mushers finished with three players in double figures led by Breken Clarke with 23 points and seven rebounds followed by Troy Smith with 17 and Emmett Palan added 11. For the Lumberjacks, Macen Glenn and Josh Gipe each had eight points. Camas County will face No. 3 Rockland on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in the championship game at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa.

Rockland 63, Carey 62 OT: With No. 2 Carey leading 61-58 in regulation, Brigham Permann hit a three-pointer for No. 3 Rockland at the buzzer forcing the overtime in the 1ADII semi-finals game. The Bulldogs only scored two points in the overtime but it was enough as the Panthers only made one free throw. Carey finished with four players in double figures led by 21 points by Carson Perkes, Chase Bennion followed with 15, Ashton Drage added 13 and Conner Simpson tossed in 10. The Bulldogs leading scorer and top scorer for the game was Teague Matthews scoring 24 points, followed by Permann with 16 and Hayden Smith had 12. No. 2 Carey will play No. 5 Council at noon Saturday in the third place game.

1ADI @Vallivue High School, Caldwell

Oakley 36, Lighthouse Christian 32: The district IV rivals took the consolation loser-out game to the limit with No. 5 Oakley edging No. 8 Lighthouse Christian in the last minute. The Lions took the first quarter lead at 19-8 and the Hornets scored 13 points and the Lions only two in the second quarter to tie the game at 21-all at half. Oakley won the second half 15-11 in the win. Payton Beck led all players with 15 points for Oakley and Jack DeJong had 12 for Lighthouse Christian. No. 5 Oakley will play No. 6 Rimrock on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the consolation final.

Saturday, March 5 schedule

State Boys Basketball

4A @ Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian

Game 10 - No. 3 Jerome vs No. 4 Middleton @ noon, third place

3A @ Ford Idaho Center, Nampa

Game 14 – No. 5 Kimberly vs No. 2 McCall-Donnelly @ 3:50 p.m., 3A championship game

1ADI @Vallivue High School, Caldwell

Game 9 - No. 5 Oakley vs No. 6 Rimrock @ 10 a.m., consolation final

1ADII

Game 11 - No. 1 Camas County vs No. 3 Rockland @ 9:30 a.m., 1ADII championship game at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa

Game 10 - No. 2 Carey vs No. 5 Council @ noon, third place @ Caldwell High School, Caldwell

