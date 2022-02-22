Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: State bowling, district boys basketball tournaments

Tuesday's Results

Boys Basketball

4A District

Mountain Home 52, Canyon Ridge 36: MOUNTAIN HOME — The Riverhawks and Tigers were tied 6-6 after the first quarter in the loser out game. Mountain took the 25-15 lead at the half and still had the advantage of 34-29 after three. Mountain Home held the Riverhawks to seven points in the fourth quarter and scored 18 in the win. Jon Tetrault led the Tigers with 16 points and four rebounds and Brandon Bethel had 11 points, 14 assists, eight steals and four rebounds. For Canyon Ridge, Sam Lupumba and Blake Figuroa each had 10 points. No. 4 Mountain Home is at No. 3 Minico on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in a loser-out game.

2A District @ Declo

Declo 59, Wendell 52: DECLO — Declo held the 39-36 lead into the fourth quarter and outscored Wendell 20-16 in the final quarter for the win in the loser out game. Kaden Ramsey and Bryson Allen led the Hornets with 10 points. The leading scorer of the game was Bode French with 29 points for the Trojans followed by Aden Bunn and Zade Swainston each with seven points in the loss. Declo is at at No. 3 Valley on Thursday 7 p.m. for the district championship.

Bowling

State 3A Singles Tournament

Boys

1st Mathew Evans, American Falls

2nd Jay Watson, North Valley Academy

3rd Will Ravenkamp, American Falls

4th Jason Pemann, American Falls

5th Jaxon Smyer, Declo

6th Bryson Butterfield, North Valley Academy

7th Jacob Vieira, Wendell

8th Zane Stapleman, Declo

9th Corbin Williams, Declo

10th Seth Harden, North Valley Academy

11th Kevin Hoopes, Declo

12h Jesse Felts, American Falls

13th Triston Dayley, North Valley Academy

14th Kendle Evans, American Falls

15th Jaden Dixon, Declo

Girls

1st Alyssa Anthon, Declo

2nd Kandence Davis, Kimberly

3rd Makaya Boyer, North Valley Academy

4th Angela Govea, North Valley Academy

5th Kelcee Burton, Declo

6th Jasmine Larsen, North Valley Academy

7th Makinlee Barnett, North Valley Academy

8th Ruiz Xodhitl, Declo

9th Caroline Walker, North Valley Academy

10th Maria Jimenez

11th Riley Walker, North valley Academy

12th Ozzlynn Rumple, North Valley Academy

13th Kaylee Walker, North Valley Academy

14th Jonika Veenstra, North Valley Academy

15th Yariza Romo, Wendell

State 5A Singles Tournament

Boys

1st Aiden Piet, Rocky Mountain

2nd Landon Piet, Rocky Mountain

3rd Andy Love, Lewiston

4th Sean Dutton, Mountain View

5th Donny Shaw, Post Falls

6th Nic Elmore, Meridian

7th Dawson Blair, Lewiston

8th Micah Jordan, Mountain View

9th Tyler Clarke, Lake City

10th Caleb Kearl, Lake City

11th Caleb Taylor, Centennial

12th Jack Mace, Rocky Mountain

13th Joseph Golo, Borah

14th Paul Massaad, Mountain View

15th Skyler Huber, Post Falls

Girls

1st Brianna Archabal, Borah

2nd Nevaeh Hull, Meridian

3rd Brianna Blamires, Lewiston

4th Ryder Aliana, Post Falls

5th Willey Reagon, Post Falls

6th Addison Mueller, Post Falls

7th Hali Vanhorn, Lewiston

8th Ellie Powell, Post Falls

9th Shaleen Bennett, Highland

10th Sydney Martin, Lewiston

11th Sophia Hecox, Mountain View

12th Allison Merrina, Lewiston

13th Amanda Blickfeldt, Borah

14th Daphnee Hammond, Lake City

15th Roxy Commings, Post Falls

State 3A Team Tournament

Boys

1st American Falls

2nd North Valley Academy

3rd Declo

4th Wendell

Girls

1st North Valley Academy

2nd Declo

3rd Kimberly

4th Wendell

State 4A Team Tournament

Boys

1st Pocatello

2nd Nampa

3rd Twin Falls

4th Burley

Girls

1st Mountain Home

2nd Preston

3rd Nampa

4th Burley

State 5A Team Tournament

Boys

1st Lake City

2nd Lewiston

3rd Post Falls

4th Borah

Girls

1st Lewiston

2nd Post Falls

3rd Meridian

4th Mountain View

Monday's Results

Bowling

State 4A Singles Tournament

Boys

1st Brody Chatterton, Nampa

2nd Tate Freeman, Vision Charter

3rd Dylan Caress, Vallivue

4th Griffen Magee, Twin Falls

5th Benjamin Hermann, Nampa

6th Ryder Olsen, Preston

7th Soren Hansen, Pocatello

8th Mathew Smith, Mountain Home

9th Eljah Romero, Pocatello

10th Kade Marston, Minico

11th Cameron McCandless, Jerome

12th Devon Remington, Mountain Home

13th Roland Simler, Mountain Home

14th Carter Hull, Columbia

15th Conner Nichol, Pocatello

Girls

1st Halli Vaughn, Burley

2nd Rylee Meyer, Vallivue

3rd Alexia Quaintance, Twin Falls

4th Gabby DeVinney, Nampa

5th Korra Simler, Mountain Home

6th Dacey Winn, Preston

7th Lillian Nhok, Mountain Home

8th Cassidy Brass, Canyon Ridge

9th Jasmine Bly, Nampa

10th Tenley Curtiss, Pocatello

11th Dana Sturm, Caldwell

12th Brooklyn Olsen, Preston

13th Jepperson

14th Abbey Lawson, Nampa

15th Aubree Meyer, Vallivue

Wednesday, Feb. 23 Schedule

Boys Basketball

4A District

Game 7: No. 4 Mountain Home @ No. 3 Minico, 7 p.m.; loser out

Game 8: No. 2 Burley @ No. 1 Jerome, 7 p.m.; district championship

3A District @ Kimberly

Game 6: No. 3 Filer at No. 2 Kimberly, 7 p.m.; district championship

1AD2 District @ Shoshone

Game 11: No. 2 Castleford vs. No. 6 Sun Valley Community School, 6 p.m.; loser out

Game 12: No. 1 Carey vs. No. 3 Camas County, 7:30 p.m.; district championship

