Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Softball plus Tuesday's schedule

Stock Baseball

Monday, April 11 Results

Softball

Glenns Ferry 10, Horseshoe Bend 0 (5 innings)

GLENNS FERRY – Madi Fink threw a no-hitter for the Pilots striking out 10 in five innings. Taylor Martinez was 2-for-4 including a homerun in and had 2 RBIs and Alondra Duenas was 2-for-3 with two stolen bases.

Tuesday April 12 Schedule

Baseball

Elko @Burley 3 p.m.

Minico @Pocatello DH 3:30/5:30 p.m.

Mountain Home @Columbia 5 p.m.

Rockland @Wendell DH  4/6 p.m.

Wilder @Glenns Ferry 3:30 p.m.

Wood River @Jerome DH 3:30/5:30 p.m.

Softball

Burley @Century DH 3/5 p.m.

Columbia @ Mountain Home 5 p.m.

Jerome @Canyon Ridge DH 3/5 p.m.

Wilder @Glenns Ferry 4:30 p.m.

Minico @Shelley DH 1/3 p.m.

Filer @Wood River 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Canyon Ridge @Minico 4 p.m.

Mountain Home@ Burley 4 p.m.

Wood River @Twin Falls 4 p.m.

Golf

Hagerman/Valley/Sun Valley Community School/Wendell/Castleford, Oakley @Rivers Edge 10 a.m.

