Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Softball plus Tuesday's schedule

Monday, April 11 Results
Softball
Glenns Ferry 10, Horseshoe Bend 0 (5 innings)
GLENNS FERRY – Madi Fink threw a no-hitter for the Pilots striking out 10 in five innings. Taylor Martinez was 2-for-4 including a homerun in and had 2 RBIs and Alondra Duenas was 2-for-3 with two stolen bases.
Tuesday April 12 Schedule
Baseball
Elko @Burley 3 p.m.
Minico @Pocatello DH 3:30/5:30 p.m.
Mountain Home @Columbia 5 p.m.
Rockland @Wendell DH 4/6 p.m.
Wilder @Glenns Ferry 3:30 p.m.
Wood River @Jerome DH 3:30/5:30 p.m.
Softball
Burley @Century DH 3/5 p.m.
Columbia @ Mountain Home 5 p.m.
Jerome @Canyon Ridge DH 3/5 p.m.
Wilder @Glenns Ferry 4:30 p.m.
Minico @Shelley DH 1/3 p.m.
Filer @Wood River 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
Canyon Ridge @Minico 4 p.m.
Mountain Home@ Burley 4 p.m.
Wood River @Twin Falls 4 p.m.
Golf
Hagerman/Valley/Sun Valley Community School/Wendell/Castleford, Oakley @Rivers Edge 10 a.m.