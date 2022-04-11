Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Softball plus Tuesday's schedule

Monday, April 11 Results Softball

Glenns Ferry 10, Horseshoe Bend 0 (5 innings)

GLENNS FERRY – Madi Fink threw a no-hitter for the Pilots striking out 10 in five innings. Taylor Martinez was 2-for-4 including a homerun in and had 2 RBIs and Alondra Duenas was 2-for-3 with two stolen bases.