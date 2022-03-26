Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Softball, baseball

Saturday's results

Softball

Twin Falls 13, Sandpoint 2: CALDWELL — Timely hitting and some defensive miscues by the Bulldogs helped the Bruins put up seven runs in the fourth. Reagan Rex, Kaysha Willie, Tara Call, Aubrey Fuchs and Sydney McMurdie all found ways to help contribute. McMurdie got the win for the Bruins allowing three hits and two runs over four innings striking out six and walking zero. Molly Hodge came in for one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Sydney Jund led the Bruins with three stolen bases while Molly Hodge had a three-RBI game with a triple.

Middleton 5, Twin Falls 2: CALDWELL — Hilde Cowden threw five innings allowing five hits, four runs and no earned runs. Tara Call came in relief giving up two hits, one earned run and walking one. Reagan Rex, Aubrey Fuchs, Kaysha Willie, Sydney McMurdie, Brooklyn Boyd and Kadence Boyd each collected one hit to lead the Bruins. Fuchs had the lone RBI for the Bruins while Brooklyn Boyd had a steal.

Gooding 13, Nampa 2

Gooding 2, Homedale 1

Jerome 9, Kuna 9

Jerome 6, Ontario 3

Columbia 11, Canyon Ridge 1

Timberline 18, Canyon Ridge 0

Emmett 10, Wood River 1

Wood River 24, Fruitland 0

Mountain Home 4, Borah 3

Capital 10, Mountain Home 1

Baseball

Blackfoot 9, Jerome 2

Boise 9, Burley 2

Timberline 5, Twin Falls 3: BOISE — The Bruins fell short against No. 1 ranked 5A powerhouse Timberline High School 5-3. Senior pitcher Otho Savage battled all day long on the mound throwing a complete game. The Bruins had 10 hits on the day. Freshman Cooper Thompson was 2-3, Luke Moon 2-4. The Bruins are back in action on Tuesday at Bill Ingram Field for GBC play vs. Wood River at 4:30.

Owyhee 9, Canyon Ridge 1

