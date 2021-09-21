Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup-soccer, volleyball

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Girls soccer

Kimberly 8, Gooding 0

KIMBERLY – The Bulldogs won the home High Desert Conference match over the Senators. Seniors Madison Smith and Bella Osterman each finished with a hat trick and sophomores Ellie Stastny and Ava Wyatt each added single goals. Osterman had three assists, Smith two, Stastny and sophomore Kaycee Hufstetler each had one assist.

Kimberly is at Buhl and Gooding hosts Declo on Thursday.

Wendell 11, Declo 0

DECLO – The Trojans shutout the host Hornets in the High Desert Conference match. Wendell was led by juniors Yoselin Acevedo scoring five goals and one assist and Ali Orozco adding four goals with four assists. Junior Jessica Acevedo and freshman Romina Hurtado each scored a goal and freshman Nayeli Juarez and junior Mia Lizarraga each had one assist.

Declo is at Gooding on Thursday and Wendell hosts Firth on Saturday.

Sun Valley Community School 5, Filer 0