Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup-soccer, volleyball

Tuesday, Sept. 21
Girls soccer
Kimberly 8, Gooding 0
KIMBERLY – The Bulldogs won the home High Desert Conference match over the Senators. Seniors Madison Smith and Bella Osterman each finished with a hat trick and sophomores Ellie Stastny and Ava Wyatt each added single goals. Osterman had three assists, Smith two, Stastny and sophomore Kaycee Hufstetler each had one assist.
Kimberly is at Buhl and Gooding hosts Declo on Thursday.
Wendell 11, Declo 0
DECLO – The Trojans shutout the host Hornets in the High Desert Conference match. Wendell was led by juniors Yoselin Acevedo scoring five goals and one assist and Ali Orozco adding four goals with four assists. Junior Jessica Acevedo and freshman Romina Hurtado each scored a goal and freshman Nayeli Juarez and junior Mia Lizarraga each had one assist.
Declo is at Gooding on Thursday and Wendell hosts Firth on Saturday.
Sun Valley Community School 5, Filer 0
SUN VALLEY – The Cutthroats defeated the Wildcats at home in the High Desert Conference match. Junior Gretel Huss scored her first varsity goal to end the game at 5-0 for the fish. Jjunior Maya Lightner, senior Tatum Minor, freshman Attie Murray, and senior Logan Lindstrom (scoring her second goal) all had one score for Sun Valley Community School (8-3-0, 7-1 league) who travel to Wendell and Filer is at Bliss on Thursday.
Boys Soccer
Kimberly 4, Gooding 2
KIMBERLY – The two Gooding goals came from freshman Adrian Barrera and junior Marcos Lopez in the High Desert Conference loss to the host Bulldogs.
Wendell 7, Declo 0
DECLO—The Trojans got two goals from Edwin Valara and single goals from Brayan Ramirez, Juan Murillo, Alejandro Lara, Max Rivera, and Allesandro Rivera in the High Desert Conference win over the Hornets.
Wendell hosts Sun Valley Community School at 5:45 p.m. and Declo is at Gooding at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Sun Valley Community School 2, Filer 0
SUN VALLEY—Cutthroats sophomore Campbell Spoor and junior Lachlan McFarland each had a goal in the High Desert Conference win over the Wildcats.
Sun Valley Community School (10-1, 9-0) is at Wendell and Filer is at Bliss on Thursday at 5:45 p.m.
Buhl 2, Bliss 1
Volleyball
Oakley 3, Raft River 0
OAKLEY – The Hornets won at home defeating the Trojans, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14 in the Snake River Conference match. Oakley junior Addie Mitton had a team high seven kills, senior Cassidy Justesen finished with seven aces and junior Lacee Power dished out 16 assists.
Oakley hosts Lighthouse Christian and Raft River hosts Murtaugh on Thursday.
Hagerman 3, Hansen 0
HAGERMAN – The Pirates beat the visiting Huskies, 25-19, 26-24, 25-17 in the Sawtooth Conference match. Hagerman Junior Samantha Osborne had a team-high 11 kills.
Hagerman plays at Sun Valley Community School and Hansen is at Carey on Thursday.
Burley 3, Minico 1
BURLEY – The host Bobcats defeated the visitors from Minico in the Great Basin Conference match, 25-15, 26-28, 25-15, 25-16. For Burley, senior Sydney Searle had six aces and 14 kills, junior Hailey Shirley recorded a double-double with 14 kills and 19 digs, senior Lynzey Searle passed out 39 assists with four aces, freshman Valerie Shirley 17 digs and sophomore Tylee Ramsey five aces and three kills.
Burley travels to Jerome and Minico hosts Wood River next Tuesday.
Buhl 3, Valley 0
BUHL – The Indians beat the visiting Vikings, 25-11, 25-16, 25-9. Buhl junior Kindra Azevedo finished with six aces and 11 kills, junior Macey Vulgamore had nine kills and sophomore Aspen Eckert passed out 26 Assists, had five aces and five digs.
Buhl is at Filer on Thursday and Valley hosts Dietrich on Monday.
Declo 3, American Falls 1
AMERICAN FALLS – Declo senior Lucy Robins had 11 kills and senior Ellie Darrington had four solo blocks and four block assists in the Hornets, 25-19, 25-19, 21-25, 25-21 road win over the Beavers.
Declo hosts Wendell in a Canyon Conference match on Thursday.
Sun Valley Community School 3, Richfield 2
SUN VALLEY – The Cutthroats won the five-set match over the Tigers, 19-25, 25-20, 28-26, 20-25, 15-10 for the Sawtooth Conference victory. Cutthroats junior Maeve Bailey finished with a team-high 21 kills, senior Allie Wilson added 16 kills, four aces and one assist. Freshman Kiki Pate had three kills, three aces and two assists, freshman Hanna Bailey had four kills and junior Etienne Blumberg recorded 41 assists with four digs.
SVCS hosts Hagerman and Richfield hosts Camas County on Thursday.
Dietrich 3, Carey 1
DIETRICH – The Blue Devils won the Sawtooth Conference, 12-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-19. Dietrich sophomore Jessika Power had 24 assists and seven aces, senior Tobi Hubert led with nine kills and senior Jenna Christiansen followed with eight kills. Junior Hailey Astle had a team-high 16 digs and senior Layla VonBerndt followed with 11 digs.
Canyon Ridge 3, Mountain Home 0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-21)
Castleford 3, Camas County 0 (25-22, 25-13, 25-13) Monday, Sept. 20
Girls Soccer
Canyon Ridge 4, Mountain Home 1
Boys Soccer
Sun Valley Community School 1, Bliss 0
BLISS—Cutthroats sophomore Asher Maxwell scored the only goal of the match in the SVCS win over Bliss.
Sun Valley Community School (9-1, 8-0 league) host Filer on Tuesday and Bliss is at Buhl on Tuesday.
Twin Falls 3, Wood River 0
Volleyball
Rockland 3, Hansen 0
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Girls Soccer
Jerome @ Burley 4:30 p.m.
Canyon Ridge vs Twin Falls @ Sunway Soccer 4:30 p.m.
Wood River @ Mountain Home 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer