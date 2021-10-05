Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Soccer, volleyball

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Girls Soccer

Buhl 3, Filer 0

BUHL — Senior Nevada Schroeder, senior Aileen Verduzco and junior Jorgia Leavens scored goals in the Indians High Desert match win over the Wildcats. Junior Abi Ingram and Leavens had assists. Filer is at Gooding at 4 p.m. and Buhl hosts Sun Valley Community School at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Bliss 2, Declo 1

DECLO — The Bears won the road High Desert match over the Hornets. Senior Xochitl Ruiz scored the Declo goal and sophomore Kambellae King scored both Bliss goals. Bliss hosts Wendell at 4 p.m. and Declo is at Kimberly at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Wendell 3, Gooding 0

WENDELL — The Trojans kept the Senators out of the net in the High Desert home win. Junior Yoselin Acevedo scored two goals and had an assist, junior Aaliyah Orozco had a goal and freshman Romina Hurtado and senior Maria Jimenez each had an assist. Gooding hosts Filer at 4 p.m. and Wendell is at Bliss at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Kimberly 2, Sun Valley Community School 1