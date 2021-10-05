Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Soccer, volleyball

TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Girls Soccer
Buhl 3, Filer 0
BUHL — Senior Nevada Schroeder, senior Aileen Verduzco and junior Jorgia Leavens scored goals in the Indians High Desert match win over the Wildcats. Junior Abi Ingram and Leavens had assists. Filer is at Gooding at 4 p.m. and Buhl hosts Sun Valley Community School at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Bliss 2, Declo 1
DECLO — The Bears won the road High Desert match over the Hornets. Senior Xochitl Ruiz scored the Declo goal and sophomore Kambellae King scored both Bliss goals. Bliss hosts Wendell at 4 p.m. and Declo is at Kimberly at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Wendell 3, Gooding 0
WENDELL — The Trojans kept the Senators out of the net in the High Desert home win. Junior Yoselin Acevedo scored two goals and had an assist, junior Aaliyah Orozco had a goal and freshman Romina Hurtado and senior Maria Jimenez each had an assist. Gooding hosts Filer at 4 p.m. and Wendell is at Bliss at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Kimberly 2, Sun Valley Community School 1
KIMBERLY — Kimberly hosted Sun Valley Community School and defeated the visitors in the High Desert match. Senior Bella Osterman had one of the Bulldog goals and also recorded an assist and senior Madison Smith had the second Kimberly goal. For the Cutthroats, sophomore Ruby Crist had the lone goal. Sun Valley Community School (11-2) is at Buhl at 4 p.m. and Kimberly hosts Declo at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
“We played well just couldn’t make it happen,” said SVCS coach Kelly Feldman.
Boys Soccer
Sun Valley Community School 1, Kimberly 1
KIMBERLY — The Cutthroats drew 1-1 with the Bulldogs in the High Desert match. Freshman Zeppelin Pilaro had the Sun Valley Community School goal and Kimberly junior Jackson Fisher had the Bulldog goal. Sun Valley Community School is at Buhl at 5:45 p.m. and Kimberly hosts Declo on the football field at 6:05 p.m. p.m. on Thursday.
Gooding 3, Wendell 3
WENDELL — The Senators and Trojans battled to the 3-3 tie in the High Desert match. Saul (Jr) Estrada, Omar Ibarra and Brayan Ramirez scored the Trojan goals. Junior Andrew Gonzales led the Gooding scoring with two goals and freshman Estevan Garcia scored the tying goal for the Senators. Gooding hosts Filer at 5:45 p.m. and Wendell is at Bliss at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.
Bliss 6, Declo 0
DECLO — The visiting Bears used a solid defense in defeating the Hornets in the High Desert match. Bliss sophomore Miguel Perez had two goals and the Bears had single goals by senior Ivan Estrada, junior Diego Amezcua, sophomore Isaiah Munoz and sophomore Carlos Bravo. Bliss hosts Wendell at 5:45 p.m. and Declo is at Kimberly at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.
Buhl 2, Filer 0
BUHL — The host Indians shutout the visiting Wildcats in the High Desert match. Senior Teo Sanchez had both Buhl goals. Filer is at Gooding at 5:45 p.m. and Buhl hosts Sun Valley Community School at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.
Volleyball
Kimberly 3, Buhl 1
BUHL — The Bulldogs defeated the host Indians, 25-19, 15-25, 25-18, 25-15 in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference match. Kimberly senior Sydney Kelsey had nine kills and 10 digs. Junior Kelsy Stanger had seven blocks and eight kills. Junior Jessie Perron finished with 23 digs and senior Maysi Bright had 10 digs. Senior Demi Vega had 17 assists and five aces and sophomore Kadrian Klinger added 18 assists.
Wood River 3, Jerome 0
HAILEY — The Wolverines won in three sets over the Tigers, 25-11, 25-14, 25-13 in the Great Basin match. Senior Willa Laski and junior Sidney Wilson led the offense with nine kills each while junior Samantha Chambers dished out 34 assists and had seven kills. Senior Caroline seaward continues her dominance from the service line with five aces.
Lighthouse Christian 3, Glenns Ferry 1
GLENNS FERRY — The Lions won the road Snake River match over the Pilots, 21-25, 25-8, 25-16, 25-11. Senior Aliea Blakeslee led Lighthouse Christian with 15 kills and four service aces followed by sophomore Ella De Jong with 12 kills and seven digs and senior Tilly Monroe also had seven digs. Sophomore Maddy Shetler passed for 28 assists.
Richfield 3, Dietrich 1
DIETRICH — The host Blue Devils lost to the Tigers, 29-27, 25-20, 18-25, 25-17 in the Sawtooth match. Dietrich junior Hailey Astle led with 11 kills, sophomore Jessika Power had 29 assists and senior Layla VonBerndt led with 18 digs.
Gooding 3, Filer 0
GOODING — The host Senators defeated the visitors from Filer, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20 in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win. Sophomore Izzie Stockham finished with a double-double of 16 kills, 19 digs and two blocks. Senior Alx Roe also recorded a double-double with 11 kills and 16 digs. Senior Kiera Patterson had seven kills, two blocks, 11 digs and 100% serving and senior Reece Fleming four kills, one block, 18 digs and 34 assists.
Twin Falls Christian Academy 3, Treasure Valley 1
TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls Christian Academy beat Treasure Valley, 25-21, 27-25, 13-25, 25-19. Freshman Tayler Gartner led TFCA with eight aces and senior Sofia Villegas had seven kills and freshman Madison Miller added 10 digs.
Burley 3, Twin Falls 1
TWIN FALLS — The Bobcats picked up a road Great Basin win with the victory over the Bruins, 26-24, 18-25, 25-20, 25-23. Twin Falls were led by sophomore Kadence Boyd finishing with 32 digs, senior Addie Fulmer 23 digs and 12 kills, sophomore Addie Nielsen 13 digs and 13 assists, senior Brenley Hansen 11 kills and sophomore Halle Walker 23 assists, six kills and 10 digs.
Raft River 3, Shoshone 1
MALTA — The Indians were beaten by the Trojans, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-13 I the Snake River match.
Hagerman 3, Carey 0 (25-21, 25-19, 30-28)
Declo 3, Valley 0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-22)
Castleford 3, Hansen 0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-21)
Sun Valley Community School 3, Camas County 0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-11)
Monday, Oct. 4
Girls Soccer
Wood River 5, Jerome 0
HAILEY — The Wolverines held the visiting Tigers scorelss in the Great Basin 7 win. First goal for the Wolverines was a rocket from well outside the 18 by sophomore Alex Moya followed by the second Wood River goal by sophomore Drew Willett assisted by sophomore Evi Kimball. Junior Kate Shafer scored the third goal right before half assisted from junior Gina Greenberg. Senior Channing Curci nailed the fourth goal from a direct kick to the near post on the ground with the final goal assisted by Shafer and finished by Willett.
“Our defense played solid and set the tone from the back with great passes on the ground. We were communicating well and moved the ball around a lot and did a good job with switching the field,” said Wood River coach Vicki Foster.
Canyon Ridge 10, Minico 0
Boys Soccer
Wood River, 0 Jerome 0
Volleyball
Hansen 3, Wendell 0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-18)
TODAY’S SCHEDULE
Girls Soccer
Great Basin 7 District Tournament
Game 1—No. 5 Mountain Home @ No. 4 Jerome 4:30 p.m.
Game 2—No. 6 Burley @ No. 3 Wood River 6:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Great Basin 7 District Tournament
Game 1—No. 5 Minico @ No. 4 Wood River 5 p.m.
Game 2—No. 6 Burley @ No. 3 Canyon Ridge 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Valley @ Gooding 7 p.m.
Buhl @ Mountain Home 6:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Buhl High School @ Clear Lake CC 4 p.m.