Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Soccer, volleyball

Tuesday, Sept. 28 Girls Soccer
Kimberly 3, Wendell 1
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs held a 2-0 lead at the half in the High Desert match and added a third goal in the second half in the win over the Trojans. Kimberly sophomore Ellie Stastny had two goals and senior Bella Osterman added one goal. Sophomore Kaycee Hufstetler and senior Madison Smith recorded assists. For the Trojans, ten minutes into the second half, junior Olivia Emery scored off an assist by junior Ali Orozco. Wendell (6-1-3) is at Filer and Kimberly is at Bliss on Thursday.
Filer 8, Declo 0
FILER — The Wildcats held the Hornets scoreless in the High Desert match. Junior Lisset Alonso scored five goals for Filer, senior Karley Harrison added two and sophomore Izzy Garcia added one. Declo hosts Buhl and Filer hosts Wendell on Thursday.
Gooding 1, Buhl 0
GOODING — The Senators and Indians battled back and forth in the wind in the High Desert clash. Gooding senior Laura Thompson put a ball thru to sophomore Mia Murillo for the finish halfway thru the second half. Buhl is at Declo on Thursday and Gooding is at Marsh Valley on Saturday.
“Ashley (Murillo) had an outstanding amount of saves from numerous shots on goal. It was our home coming so it was awesome to see a strong game against a great opponent,” said Gooding coach Chris Thompson. “The defense held tough led with outstanding play by senior Isabel Medina.”
Boys Soccer
Wendell 1, Kimberly 1
KIMBERLY — The Wendell goal was scored by Max Rivera in the tied match with Kimberly in the High Desert match. Wendell is at Filer and Kimberly is at Bliss on Thursday.
Buhl 3, Gooding 3
GOODING — The Indians and Senators battled to the 3-3 tie in the High Desert match. Gooding junior Marcos Lopez had two goals in the first half. Buhl went up 3-2 early in the second half. Gooding junior Andrew Gonzales scored the equalizer for the Senators with one minute left in the game. Buhl is at Declo on Thursday and Gooding hosts Mountain Home on Friday.
Filer 5, Declo 0
FILER — The Wildcats kept the Hornets out of the home nets in the High Desert win. Filer scored two goals in the first half by senior Josiah Elliott and freshman Gauge Slatter. In the second half, senior Oscar Perez recorded a hat trick. Filer will host Wendell and Declo will host Buhl on Thursday.
Volleyball
Burley 3, Mountain Home 0
BURLEY — The host Bobcats beat the Tigers, 25-7, 25-12, 25-9 in the Great Basin match. Burley senior Sydney Searle had eight aces and 10 kills. Senior Lynzey Searle had 10 digs and 21 assists. Senior Bryn Seely had three blocks and three kills. Junior Hailey Shirley finished with seven aces and 14 digs and sophomore Isabelle Cook four blocks
Kimberly 3, Declo 0
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs beat the Hornets, 25-23, 25-17, 25-19. Kimberly junior Kelsey Stanger had 10 aces and six kills, senior Piper Goff had seven kills, and senior Sydney Kelsey had six kills and 13 digs. Senior Demi Vega finished with 17 assists and sophomore Kadrian Klinger had 10.
Hagerman 3, Castleford 2
CASTLEFORD — The Pirates won the five-set match, 25-21, 18-25, 26-24, 20-25, 15-7 over the Wolves in the Sawtooth Conference match. Hagerman hosts Dietrich on Thursday.
Filer 3, Canyon Ridge 0
FILER — The Wildcats beat the Riverhawks in three sets, 25-23, 25-16, 25-15. Senior Alexis Monson had a triple-double with 17 kills, 18 assists and 10 digs. Filer junior Gracie Brooks led Filer with 12 digs followed by senior Camille Starley with 10. Sophomore Allie Bishop had seven kills and sophomore Faith Robinson had 14 assists.
Murtaugh 3, Lighthouse Christian 1 (20-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-22)
Richfield 3, Carey 1 (19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 26-24)
Hansen 3, Camas County 0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-18)
Buhl 3, Wendell 0 (25-9, 25-19, 25-10)
Wood River 3, Minico 0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-10)
Raft River 3, Glenns Ferry 1 (25-17, 18-25, 25-18, 25-12)
Oakley 3, Shoshone 0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-23)
Twin Falls 3, Jerome 0
Monday, Sept. 27 Volleyball
Hagerman 3, Rimrock 2 (23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-27, 18-16)
Wednesday, Sept. 29 schedule
Girls Soccer
Wood River @ Canyon Ridge 4:30 p.m.
Mountain Home @ Jerome 7 p.m.
Minico @Twin Falls 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Canyon Ridge @ Wood River 6:30 p.m.
Jerome @ Mountain 4 p.m.
Minico @Twin Falls 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Declo @ Gooding 7 p.m.
Jackpot @Castleford 7 p.m.
Oakley @ Valley 7 p.m.
Football
Murtaugh JV @ Shoshone 6 p.m.