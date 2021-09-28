Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Soccer, volleyball

Tuesday, Sept. 28 Girls Soccer

Kimberly 3, Wendell 1

KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs held a 2-0 lead at the half in the High Desert match and added a third goal in the second half in the win over the Trojans. Kimberly sophomore Ellie Stastny had two goals and senior Bella Osterman added one goal. Sophomore Kaycee Hufstetler and senior Madison Smith recorded assists. For the Trojans, ten minutes into the second half, junior Olivia Emery scored off an assist by junior Ali Orozco. Wendell (6-1-3) is at Filer and Kimberly is at Bliss on Thursday.

Filer 8, Declo 0

FILER — The Wildcats held the Hornets scoreless in the High Desert match. Junior Lisset Alonso scored five goals for Filer, senior Karley Harrison added two and sophomore Izzy Garcia added one. Declo hosts Buhl and Filer hosts Wendell on Thursday.

Gooding 1, Buhl 0

GOODING — The Senators and Indians battled back and forth in the wind in the High Desert clash. Gooding senior Laura Thompson put a ball thru to sophomore Mia Murillo for the finish halfway thru the second half. Buhl is at Declo on Thursday and Gooding is at Marsh Valley on Saturday.