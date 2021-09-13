Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Soccer, volleyball

Saturday Results
Girls Soccer
Twin Falls 10, Burley 0: TWIN FALLS – The host Bruins beat the Bobcats at Sunway Soccer Complex on Saturday. Twin Falls goal scorers were sophomore Ava Schroeder (2), senior Abigail Williams (1), senior Madelyn McQueen (3), senior Chowder Bailey (2),junior Miranda Wilson (1),sophomore Tiffany Humpherys (1) and senior Tessa Nebeker (1). Shut out goes to goal keepers senior Reagan Rex and sophomore Sydney Jund.
Boys Soccer
Sun Valley Community School 2, Weiser 0: SVCS goals by Campbell Spoor & Jack Verhaeghe
Men of the Match: Carter Sammis, Nils Galloway & Russell Stumph.
Cutthroats are now 6-0 (5-0 league)
Next up: Home vs Buhl at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
Monday Results
Boys Soccer
Canyon Ridge 3, Burley 1: Matt Haymore scored Burley’s only goal
Burley @ Wood River Wednesday
The score for the Burley game was 4-0 Canyon Ridge. Goals were scored by Claryssa Barone, assist by Jaden Johnston. Charlotte Chesley, assist by Jaden Johnston, and Jaden Johnston had two goals. Assisted by Allie Schultz and Claryssa Barone.
Twin Falls @ Mountain Home was a forfeit, TF 1-0
Girls Soccer
Burley 0, Canyon Ridge 4: Wood River @ Burley Wednesday
Volleyball
Richfield 3, Twin Falls Christian Academy 1: 25-18, 20-25, 25-14, 25-16
Dietrich lost to the Community School in 5 sets
Dietrich 17 SVCS 25
Dietrich 25 SVCS 17
Dietrich 26 SVCS 28
Dietrich 25 SVCS 15
Dietrich 13 SVCS 15
Jessika Power had 19 assists, Jenna Christiansen led with 7 kills and Hailey Astle led with 19 digs.
Shoshone best Carey in 5
25-16
19-25
22-25
25-22
15-10
Melina Tellez lead the Indians with 9 kills
Suzy Juarez had 6 kills
Karlie Chapman had 21 assist
Tuesday Schedule
Girls Soccer
Buhl @ Sun Valley Community School 6:15 p.m.
Gooding @ Filer 6:15 p.m.
Kimberly @ Declo 6:15 p.m.
Bliss @ Wendell 6:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Buhl @ Sun Valley Community School 4:30 p.m.
Gooding @ Filer 4:30 p.m.
Kimberly @ Declo 4:30 p.m.
Bliss @ Wendell 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Canyon Ridge @ Burley 7 p.m.
Jerome @ Minico 7 p.m.
Mountain Home @ Twin Falls 7 p.m.
Glenns Ferry @ Oakley 7 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian @ Raft River 6 p.m.
Shoshone @ Murtaugh 7 p.m.
Buhl @Kimberly 7 p.m.
Camas County @ Sun Valley Community School 6 p.m.
Wendell @Castleford 7 p.m.
Declo @Valley 7 p.m.
Hansen @Dietrich 7 p.m.