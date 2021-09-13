 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Soccer, volleyball
0 comments
alert

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Soccer, volleyball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday Results

Girls Soccer

Twin Falls 10, Burley 0: TWIN FALLS – The host Bruins beat the Bobcats at Sunway Soccer Complex on Saturday. Twin Falls goal scorers were sophomore Ava Schroeder (2), senior Abigail Williams (1), senior Madelyn McQueen (3), senior Chowder Bailey (2),junior Miranda Wilson (1),sophomore Tiffany Humpherys (1) and senior Tessa Nebeker (1). Shut out goes to goal keepers senior Reagan Rex and sophomore Sydney Jund.

Boys Soccer

Sun Valley Community School 2, Weiser 0: SVCS goals by Campbell Spoor & Jack Verhaeghe

Men of the Match: Carter Sammis, Nils Galloway & Russell Stumph.

Cutthroats are now 6-0 (5-0 league)

Next up: Home vs Buhl at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

Monday Results

Boys Soccer

Canyon Ridge 3, Burley 1: Matt Haymore scored Burley’s only goal

Burley @ Wood River Wednesday

The score for the Burley game was 4-0 Canyon Ridge. Goals were scored by Claryssa Barone, assist by Jaden Johnston. Charlotte Chesley, assist by Jaden Johnston, and Jaden Johnston had two goals. Assisted by Allie Schultz and Claryssa Barone.

Twin Falls @ Mountain Home was a forfeit, TF 1-0

Girls Soccer

Burley 0, Canyon Ridge 4: Wood River @ Burley Wednesday

Volleyball

Richfield 3, Twin Falls Christian Academy 1: 25-18, 20-25, 25-14, 25-16

Dietrich lost to the Community School in 5 sets

Dietrich 17 SVCS 25

Dietrich 25 SVCS 17

Dietrich 26 SVCS 28

Dietrich 25 SVCS 15

Dietrich 13 SVCS 15

Jessika Power had 19 assists, Jenna Christiansen led with 7 kills and Hailey Astle led with 19 digs.

Shoshone best Carey in 5

25-16

19-25

22-25

25-22

15-10

Melina Tellez lead the Indians with 9 kills

Suzy Juarez had 6 kills

Karlie Chapman had 21 assist

Tuesday Schedule

Girls Soccer

Buhl @ Sun Valley Community School 6:15 p.m.

Gooding @ Filer 6:15 p.m.

Kimberly @ Declo 6:15 p.m.

Bliss @ Wendell 6:15 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Buhl @ Sun Valley Community School 4:30 p.m.

Gooding @ Filer 4:30 p.m.

Kimberly @ Declo 4:30 p.m.

Bliss @ Wendell 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Canyon Ridge @ Burley 7 p.m.

Jerome @ Minico 7 p.m.

Mountain Home @ Twin Falls 7 p.m.

Glenns Ferry @ Oakley 7 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian @ Raft River 6 p.m.

Shoshone @ Murtaugh 7 p.m.

Buhl @Kimberly 7 p.m.

Camas County @ Sun Valley Community School 6 p.m.

Wendell @Castleford 7 p.m.

Declo @Valley 7 p.m.

Hansen @Dietrich 7 p.m.

Gooding @Filer 7 p.m.

Rimrock @Hagerman 7 p.m.

Century @Mountain Home @Twin Falls 7 p.m.

Richfield @Rockland 6 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Futures: Jameis Winston to win Comeback Player of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News