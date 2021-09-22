Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: soccer, volleyball

Wednesday, Sept. 22
Volleyball
Filer 2, Preston 0
Filer defeated Preston 25-21 and 25-11.
Filer 1, Grace 2
Grace defeated Filer two sets to one. Filer claimed the first set 25-16, but lost the following two 26-24 and 15-12.
Kimberly 3, Gooding 2
GOODING — Kimberly defeated Gooding 3-2 at Gooding High School. The final scores were 28-25, 26-24, 21-25, 25-21, and 15-17. On Gooding, Izzie Stockham had 18 kills, 16 digs and 1 block. Alx Roe had 11 kills, 22 digs and 1 block. Kiera Patterson had 5 kills, 12 digs and 3 blocks. Reece Fleming had 35 assists, 26 digs and a 100% serving rate.
Boys Soccer
Jerome 3, Burley 1
JEROME — Andy Hernandez scored the only goal for Burley.
Twin Falls 0, Canyon Ridge 0
Girls Soccer
Jerome 1, Burley 1
BURLEY — Haylle Searle scored the only goal for Burley.
Wood River 2, Mountain Home 2
Thursday, Sept. 23 schedule
Girls Soccer
Kimberly @ Buhl 4 p.m.
Filer @ Bliss 4 p.m.
Declo @ Gooding 5:45 p.m.
Sun Valley Community School @ Wendell 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Kimberly @ Buhl 5:45 p.m.
Filer @ Bliss 5:45 p.m.
Declo @ Gooding 4 p.m.
Sun Valley Community School @ Wendell 5:45 p.m.
Volleyball
Burley @ Jerome 7 p.m.
Twin Falls @ Canyon Ridge 7 p.m.
Glenns Ferry @ Shoshone 7 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian @ Oakley 7 p.m.
Murtaugh @ Raft River 6 p.m.
Camas County @ Richfield 7 p.m.
Hansen @ Carey 7 p.m.
Dietrich @ Castleford 7 p.m.
Wendell @ Declo 7 p.m.
Buhl @ Filer 7 p.m.
Hagerman @ Sun Valley Community School 7 p.m.
Mountain Home @ Wood River 7 p.m.
