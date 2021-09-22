 Skip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: soccer, volleyball
Canyon Ridge competes with Twin Falls

Twin Falls junior Will Preucil is knocked down by a Canyon Ridge player not listed on the roster Wednesday at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls. Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls tied with a final score of 0-0. See more photos from the game at Magicvalley.com.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Volleyball

Filer 2, Preston 0

Filer defeated Preston 25-21 and 25-11.

Filer 1, Grace 2

Grace defeated Filer two sets to one. Filer claimed the first set 25-16, but lost the following two 26-24 and 15-12.

Kimberly 3, Gooding 2

GOODING — Kimberly defeated Gooding 3-2 at Gooding High School. The final scores were 28-25, 26-24, 21-25, 25-21, and 15-17. On Gooding, Izzie Stockham had 18 kills, 16 digs and 1 block. Alx Roe had 11 kills, 22 digs and 1 block. Kiera Patterson had 5 kills, 12 digs and 3 blocks. Reece Fleming had 35 assists, 26 digs and a 100% serving rate.

Boys Soccer

Jerome 3, Burley 1

JEROME — Andy Hernandez scored the only goal for Burley.

Twin Falls 0, Canyon Ridge 0

Girls Soccer

Jerome 1, Burley 1

BURLEY — Haylle Searle scored the only goal for Burley.

Wood River 2, Mountain Home 2

Thursday, Sept. 23 schedule

Girls Soccer

Kimberly @ Buhl 4 p.m.

Filer @ Bliss 4 p.m.

Declo @ Gooding 5:45 p.m.

Sun Valley Community School @ Wendell 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Kimberly @ Buhl 5:45 p.m.

Filer @ Bliss 5:45 p.m.

Declo @ Gooding 4 p.m.

Sun Valley Community School @ Wendell 5:45 p.m.

Volleyball

Burley @ Jerome 7 p.m.

Twin Falls @ Canyon Ridge 7 p.m.

Glenns Ferry @ Shoshone 7 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian @ Oakley 7 p.m.

Murtaugh @ Raft River 6 p.m.

Camas County @ Richfield 7 p.m.

Hansen @ Carey 7 p.m.

Dietrich @ Castleford 7 p.m.

Wendell @ Declo 7 p.m.

Buhl @ Filer 7 p.m.

Hagerman @ Sun Valley Community School 7 p.m.

Mountain Home @ Wood River 7 p.m.

