Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup-Soccer Volleyball

Tuesday, Sept. 14
Girls SoccerKimberly 12, Declo 1
DECLO – Kimberly senior Madison Smith led the Bulldogs with three goals and freshman Hannah Baird had two goals in the win over Declo. Sophomores Ellie Stastny, Rachel Sanchez, Kaycee Hufstetler and Kimmee Bacon each had one goal. Senior Bella Osterman, juniors Monserrat Torres and Emily Ramirez also added single goals. Osterman also had five assists, Smith two, Torres, Stastny and sophomore Sydney Wayment each had one.
Wendell 5, Bliss 1
Wendell – Wendell’s first goal came from about eight minutes in by Ali Orozco on an assist by Mia Lizarraga followed by a score by Yoselin Acevedo. On a foul just outside of the box. Bliss got an opportunity to score off of the free kick by Jennifer Rosalies. At the end of the first half it was Wendell 2—Bliss 1.
At about eight minutes into the second half, Ali Orozco scored on an assist by Mia Lizarraga followed by a Yoselin Acevedo score. At the end of the first half it was Wendell 2—Bliss 1. At 15 minutes into the second half, Ali Orozco was able to score again, assisted by Heymy Orozco. Ali Orozco added another goal followed by a goal by Olivia Emery about 25 yards from the goal.
Wendell (4-1-2) travels to Buhl on Thursday.
Gooding 3, Filer 1
FILER—The Senators defeated the host Wildcats. In the first half, Gooding senior Laura Thompson scored off an assist by freshman Camila Macias. Thompson also scored on a penalty shot at midfield.
In the second half, sophomore Mia Marillo scored on a cross by Thompson. Filer finished with a nice corner kick for a goal with about five minutes left.
Sun Valley Community School 2, Buhl 0
SUN VALLEY—In a game cut short by darkness, the Cutthroats bested the Buhl Indians 2-0. Cutthroat goals were two by senior Tatum Minor on assists by freshman Audrey Morawitz.
Sun Valley Community School (5-2, 5-1 league) and hosts the Declo Hornets on Thursday.
Boys SoccerBliss 1, Wendell 1
Wendell – The Bears and Trojans played to a tie match in the High Dessert Conference matchup. The Wendell goal was scored by Jr Estrada.
Wendell is at Buhl and Bliss is at Gooding on Thursday with a 6:15 p.m. start for both matches.
Sun Valley Community School 5, Buhl 1
SUN VALLEY—The Cutthroats beat the Indians and are now 6-0 and 5-0 in conference and host Declo on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. Junior Colin Hanna had two goals and one each goal to junior Jack Verhaeghe, sophomore Asher Maxwell and junior Auggie Rose.
Gooding 3, Filer 3
VolleyballKimberly 3, Buhl 1
KIMBERLY – Kimberly senior Sydney Kelsey had 10 kills and 15 digs and junior Jessie Perron had 14 digs in the 17-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win over Buhl. Kimberly (5-0, 2-0) is at Filer on Thursday.
Oakley 3, Glenns Ferry 0
OAKLEY – The Hornets defeated the Pilots in straight sets, 25-14, 25-19, 25-13 in the Snake River Conference. Oakley finished with 17 team aces. Juniors Addie Mitton had four kills and Julia Magana pulled up 15 digs.
Sun Valley Community School 3, Camas County 1
SUN VALLEY – The Cutthroats won the nonconference match, 25-14, 25-14, 23-25, 25-12.
“We had a lot of fun tonight,” SVCS coach Natalie Heurkins said. “Got to switch things up with our starters and our bench. Norah Davis-Jeffers was pulled up from JV and got to play two sets on Varsity as a right-side. We are looking for-ward to our tournament this weekend in Boise.”
Declo 3, Valley 0
HAZELTON – The Hornets beat the host Vikings, 25-8, 25-22, 25-16 in the Canyon Conference. Declo seniors Kadance Spencer had six kills, Ella Gibby had five kills and Kamden Peterson had four aces.
Lighthouse Christian 3, Raft River 1
MALTA – Lighthouse Christian sophomore Ella De Jong finished with nine kills and 12 digs and senior Ivy East had four kills in the 25-23, 25-9, 25-18 Snake River Conference win over Raft River. Sophomore Maddy Shetler passed out 20 assists. Senior Malibu Sprinkle and Shetler each had nine digs.
Twin Falls 2, Century 1
TWIN FALLS – The Bruins defeated the Diamondbacks, 27-25, 14-24, 15-11. Senior Brenley Hansen finished with seven kills, 12 digs and two aces and junior Camille Collins four kills on four attempts with no errors.
Twin Falls 3, Mountain Home 0
TWIN FALLS – The Bruins beat the Tigers in the Great Basin Conference, 25-16, 25-12, 25-10. Senior Brenley Hansen had six kills and four aces, senior Addison Fullmer four kills, 10 digs, and five aces, junior Kindal Holcomb six kills, sophomore Halle Egbert seven digs and four aces and sophomore Addison Nielsen 15 assists, three aces and six digs.
Filer 3, Gooding 2
FILER – The host Wildcats won the five-set Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference battle over the Senators, 25-20, 19-25, 25-19, 19-25, 15-9. For Filer, senior Alexis Monson had 14 kills followed by sophomore Allie Bishop with 10 kills. Monson had 26 digs followed by sophomore Faith Robinson with 18. Bishop had five blocks and junior Gracie Brooks had 34 digs followed by Monson with 21 digs.
Burley 3, Canyon Ridge 1 (25-27, 25-20, 25-19, 25-19)
Hagerman 3, Rimrock 0 (28-26, 25-22, 25-20)
Murtaugh 3, Shoshone 0 (25-23, 25-14, 25-17)
Minico 3, Jerome 2
Monday
Girls SoccerJerome 3, Minico 0
Twin Falls 8,Mountain Home 0
Cnyon Ridge 4, Burley 0
Boys SoccerCanyon Ridge 3, Burley 1
Jerome 5, Minico 0
Twin Falls 1, Mountain Home 0
VolleyballRichfield 3, Twin Falls Christian Academy 1 (25-18, 20-25, 25-14, 25-16)
Shoshone 3, Carey 2 (25-16, 19-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-10)
Sun Valley Community School 3, Dietrich 2 (25-17, 17-25, 28-26, 15-25, 15-13)
Wednesday ScheduleGirls SoccerWood River @ Burley 4:30 p.m.
Canyon Ridge @ Jerome 4:30 p.m.
Minico @ Mountain Home 6:00 p.m.
Twin Falls @ Pocatello 4:30 p.m.