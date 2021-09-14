Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup-Soccer Volleyball

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Girls SoccerKimberly 12, Declo 1

DECLO – Kimberly senior Madison Smith led the Bulldogs with three goals and freshman Hannah Baird had two goals in the win over Declo. Sophomores Ellie Stastny, Rachel Sanchez, Kaycee Hufstetler and Kimmee Bacon each had one goal. Senior Bella Osterman, juniors Monserrat Torres and Emily Ramirez also added single goals. Osterman also had five assists, Smith two, Torres, Stastny and sophomore Sydney Wayment each had one.

Wendell 5, Bliss 1

Wendell – Wendell's first goal came from about eight minutes in by Ali Orozco on an assist by Mia Lizarraga followed by a score by Yoselin Acevedo. On a foul just outside of the box. Bliss got an opportunity to score off of the free kick by Jennifer Rosalies. At the end of the first half it was Wendell 2—Bliss 1.

At about eight minutes into the second half, Ali Orozco was able to score again, assisted by Heymy Orozco. Ali Orozco added another goal followed by a goal by Olivia Emery about 25 yards from the goal.