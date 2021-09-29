 Skip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Soccer, volleyball
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Soccer, volleyball

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Girls Soccer

Canyon Ridge 2, Wood River 1

TWIN FALLS — Wood River’s goal was assisted by Evi Kimball and scored by Kate Shafer. "Canyon Ridge is a really fast team," Wood River coach Victoria Foster said. "We did a great job pressuring them and maintaining good possession throughout the game."

Twin Falls 11, Minico 0

TWIN FALLS — Madelyn McQueen and Chowder Bailey each scored three goals for the Bruins. Hannah McQueen was right behind them with two goals. Ava Schroeder, Abigail Williams, and Olivia Sorensen also found the net with a goal apiece. Twin Falls plays again tomorrow at Jerome.  

Boys Soccer

Jerome 6, Mountain Home 0

Volleyball

Oakley 3, Valley 0

HAZELTON — The Oakley Hornets swept the Valley Vikings with final scores of 25-22, 25-20 and 25-17. Oakley junior Addie Mitton had 11 kills. 

Thursday, Sept. 30 Schedule

Football

Buhl @ Gooding 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Wendell @ Filer 4 p.m.

Kimberly @ Bliss 4 p.m.

Twin Falls @Jerome 4:30 p.m.

Buhl @ Declo 5:45 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Burley @ Preston 4 p.m.

Buhl @ Declo 4 p.m.

Wendell @ Filer 5:45 p.m.

Kimberly @ Bliss 5:45 p.m.

Volleyball

Raft River @ Lighthouse Christian 7 p.m.

Carey @Camas County 7 p.m.

Dietrich @Hagerman 7 p.m.

Richfield @Hansen 7 p.m.

Minico @ Twin Falls 7 p.m.

Wood River @ Canyon Ridge 7 p.m.

Jerome @ Mountain Home 7 p.m.

Oakley @ Glenns Ferry 7 p.m.

Murtaugh @ Shoshone 7 p.m.

