Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Soccer, Volleyball scores

Thursday, Sept. 9
Girls Soccer
Kimberly 3, Sun Valley Community School 1
SUN VALLEY — The Cutthroats hosted the Kimberly Bulldogs in their fifth league game of the season and was a rematch of last year’s district championship. Kimberly senior Bella Osterman scored in the first three minutes assisted by senior Madison Smith giving the Bulldogs the 1-0 lead at halftime. The second Kimberly goal was by sophomore Ellie Stastny assisted by Madison Smith. The Cutthroats scored in the last five minutes off a corner kick by senior Logan Lindstrom off an assist by junior Maya Lightner. The Bulldogs answered with another goal by Madison Smith assisted by Bella Osterman in the last minute of the game for the third Kimberly score. The Cutthroats (4-2, 4-1 league) host Buhl and Kimberly (5-0-2) is at Declo on Tuesday.
Wendell 5, Gooding 2
GOODING — Gooding scored in the first five minutes of the game on a goal by senior Vanessa Reyes. Wendell started connecting passes down the field, moving the ball nicely. Junior Yoselin Acevedo scored from a pass from junior Ali Orozco. Defender freshman Heymy Orozco took the ball from Wendell's defense and moved the ball down the field and scored the second goal of the game. Ali Orozco followed with a score off an assist by junior Jessica Acevedo. Wendell continued to threaten and Yoselin Acevedo scored again with an assist by Ali Orozco. Gooding senior Laura Thompson scored the second Gooding goal off a PK. At end of the half it was Wendell 4, Gooding 2. Wendell came out strong in the second half moving the ball nicely from side to side. Halfway through the second half, Wendell was able to score on a goal by Ali Orozco with an assist by freshman Romina Hurtado. Wendell continued to threaten, making great passes and shots on goal. Wendell (3-1-2) hosts Bliss on Tuesday.
Bliss 4, Declo 0
BLISS — Sophomore Kaytlin Leija had two goals for the host Bears in the win over the Hornets. Sophomore Jazmine Arevalo and freshman Hailey Garcia each added single goals. Bliss hosts Filer and Declo hosts Kimberly on Tuesday.
Pocatello 11, Burley 0
POCATELLO — The Bobcats lost on the road to the host Thunder. Burley is at Twin Falls on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Buhl 3, Filer 0
Boys Soccer
Bliss 5, Declo 1
BLISS — The game between Bliss Bears and the Declo Hornets was an exciting contest, fast-paced and good defense as well as strong midfield play. The score ended up 5-1 at the end but was compatible throughout with some late goals finishing the game.
Gooding 7, Wendell 3
GOODING — Freshman Adrian Barrera started the scoring for the Senators with a header off a corner kick in the second minute. Senior Breken Clarke added three goals and Andrew Gonzalez one goal to make the score at halftime 5-0 for Gooding. In the second half, Gonzalez scored again and junior Marcos Lopez found the net for Gooding. Freshman Estevan Garcia had two assists and Clarke and Gonzalez each had one assist.
Sun Valley Community School 2, Kimberly 0
SUN VALLEY — Junior Jack Verhaeghe and junior Colin Hanna scored the two goals for the Cutthroats in the win over the Bulldogs. SVCS (5-0) host Weiser at home on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Buhl 3, Filer 1
Volleyball
Buhl 3, American Falls 0
BUHL — The Indians defeated the host Beavers, 31-29, 26-24, 25-18. Senior Lilly Waltman finished with 11 kills, junior Kindra Azevedo had nine kills and 14 digs, senior Taylor Svancara with 12 digs and six aces and sophomore Aspen Eckert recorded a double-double with 30 assists, 12 digs and four aces.
Dietrich 3, Castleford 0
DIETRICH — The Blue Devils swept the visiting Wolves, 25-16, 25-19, 25-21 in the Sawtooth Conference matchup. Junior Hailey Astle had 13 digs and sophomore Jessika Power had 12 assists.
Shoshone 3, Valley 0
SHOSHONE — The Indians defeated the visiting Vikings, 25-15, 25-15, 25-6. Senior Dani Regalado, sophomore Justice Kelly, freshman Melina Tellez each had three kills. Junior Karlie Chapman had 12 assists.
“It was a team effort tonight,” said Shoshone coach Melisa Martin. “Senior Suzy Juarez did a great job serving for the Indians with three aces.”
Twin Falls Christian Academy 3, Camas County 0
TWIN FALLS — The host Warriors defeated the Mushers, 25-10, 25-17, 25-1. Senior Grace Bolyard led TFCA with six kills and six assists followed by senior Sofia Villegas with five kills, five assists and four aces. Freshman Madison Miller led TFCA with 10 aces.
Murtaugh 3, Hansen 0 (25-7, 25-14, 25-9)
Carey 2, Challis 1 (25-18, 21-25, 15-10)
Glenns Ferry 2, Carey 0 (26-24, 25-17)
Glenns Ferry 2, Challis 0 (25-22, 25-20)
Wood River 3, Canyon Ridge 1 (25-17, 21-25, 25-22, 25-15)
Twin Falls 3, Minico 2
Jerome 3, Mountain Home 0
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Girls Soccer
Mountain Home 6, Burley 1
Century 9, Jerome 0
Boys Soccer
Wood River 3, Canyon Ridge 1
Twin Falls 5, Minico 1
Friday, Sept. 10 Schedule
Football
Burley @ Wood River 7 p.m.
Canyon Ridge @ Twin Falls 7 p.m.
Jerome @ Shelley 7 p.m.
American Falls @ Filer 7 p.m.
Kimberly @ Declo 7 p.m.
Valley @ Ririe 7 p.m.
Wendell @ Cole Valley Christian 7 p.m.
Rimrock @ Glenns Ferry 7 p.m.
Challis @ Murtaugh 7 p.m.
Grace @ Raft River 7 p.m.
North Gem @ Camas County 3:30 p.m.
Carey @ Wilder 7 p.m.
Dietrich @ Castleford 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Twin Falls Christian Academy @ Sun Valley Community School 5 p.m.
Cross Country
Tiger/Grizz Invitational 12 p.m.