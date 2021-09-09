Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Soccer, Volleyball scores

Girls Soccer

SUN VALLEY — The Cutthroats hosted the Kimberly Bulldogs in their fifth league game of the season and was a rematch of last year’s district championship. Kimberly senior Bella Osterman scored in the first three minutes assisted by senior Madison Smith giving the Bulldogs the 1-0 lead at halftime. The second Kimberly goal was by sophomore Ellie Stastny assisted by Madison Smith. The Cutthroats scored in the last five minutes off a corner kick by senior Logan Lindstrom off an assist by junior Maya Lightner. The Bulldogs answered with another goal by Madison Smith assisted by Bella Osterman in the last minute of the game for the third Kimberly score. The Cutthroats (4-2, 4-1 league) host Buhl and Kimberly (5-0-2) is at Declo on Tuesday.

GOODING — Gooding scored in the first five minutes of the game on a goal by senior Vanessa Reyes. Wendell started connecting passes down the field, moving the ball nicely. Junior Yoselin Acevedo scored from a pass from junior Ali Orozco. Defender freshman Heymy Orozco took the ball from Wendell's defense and moved the ball down the field and scored the second goal of the game. Ali Orozco followed with a score off an assist by junior Jessica Acevedo. Wendell continued to threaten and Yoselin Acevedo scored again with an assist by Ali Orozco. Gooding senior Laura Thompson scored the second Gooding goal off a PK. At end of the half it was Wendell 4, Gooding 2. Wendell came out strong in the second half moving the ball nicely from side to side. Halfway through the second half, Wendell was able to score on a goal by Ali Orozco with an assist by freshman Romina Hurtado. Wendell continued to threaten, making great passes and shots on goal. Ali Orozco scored off an assist by junior Jessica Acevedo. Wendell (3-1-2) hosts Bliss on Tuesday.