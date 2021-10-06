Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: soccer, volleyball, cross-country

Tuesday, Oct. 5 Results

Volleyball

OAKLEY — The Red Devils won on the road beating the Hornets, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 in the Snake River battle. For Oakley, Oakley junior Falon Bedke had six blocks, junior Addie Mitton finished with nine kills, junior Lacee Power recorded 17 assists. Oakley is at Raft River and Murtaugh hosts Glenns Ferry on Thursday.

TWIN FALLS — The Bobcats picked up a road Great Basin win with the victory over the Bruins, 26-24, 18-25, 25-20, 25-23. Twin Falls was led by sophomore Kadence Boyd finishing with 32 digs, senior Addie Fulmer 23 digs and 12 kills, sophomore Addie Nielsen 13 digs and 13 assists, senior Brenley Hansen 11 kills and sophomore Halle Walker 23 assists, six kills and 10 digs. For the Bobcats, senior Lynzey Searle had 20 digs, 38 assists and four blocks, senior Sydney Searle had 18 digs and 18 kills, junior Hailey Shirley had 16 digs and eight kills. Senior Bryn Seely added four blocks and four kills, sophomore Isabelle Cook had four blocks, sophomore Tylee Ramsey two aces and three blocks and freshman Valerie Shirley 25 digs. Burley is at Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls travels to Mountain Home on Thursday.