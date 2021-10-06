Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: soccer, volleyball, cross-country

Wednesday, Oct. 6 Results
Girls Soccer
Wood River 6, Burley 0
HAILEY — Wood River defeated Burley in the first round of the Great Basin 7 District Tournament. Wood River will face Canyon Ridge Friday at Canyon Ridge High School. Burley will play Mountain Home in a loser-out game on Oct. 8 at Mountain Home High School.
Jerome 2, Mountain Home 1
Boys Soccer
Canyon Ridge 2, Burley 0
TWIN FALLS — Seniors Ashdin Milligan and Denis Malanda scores the goals for Canyon Ridge in the first game of the Great Basin 7 District Tournament. Canyon Ridge will play Twin Falls Friday. Burley will play Minico in a loser-out game on Friday, Oct. 8 at 3 p.m.
Wood River 3, Minico 0
Volleyball
Gooding 3, Valley 0
GOODING — Gooding won all three sets with scores of 25-13, 25-10 and 25-7. Kiera Patterson had 8 kills, 1 block and 12 digs. Izzie Stockham had 8 kills and 2 digs. Alx Roe had 6 kills, 10 digs and 1 block.
Buhl 3, Mountain Home 1
MOUNTAIN HOME — Buhl defeated Mountain Home 3 sets to 1. The final scores were 25-13, 25-27, 25-20 and 25-20.
Tuesday, Oct. 5 Results
Volleyball
Murtaugh 3, Oakley 0
OAKLEY — The Red Devils won on the road beating the Hornets, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 in the Snake River battle. For Oakley, Oakley junior Falon Bedke had six blocks, junior Addie Mitton finished with nine kills, junior Lacee Power recorded 17 assists. Oakley is at Raft River and Murtaugh hosts Glenns Ferry on Thursday.
Canyon Ridge 3, Minico 0
RUPERT — The Riverhawks won the road Great Basin Conference over the Spartans. Canyon Ridge hosts Burley and Minico is at Jerome on Thursday.
Burley 3, Twin Falls 1
TWIN FALLS — The Bobcats picked up a road Great Basin win with the victory over the Bruins, 26-24, 18-25, 25-20, 25-23. Twin Falls was led by sophomore Kadence Boyd finishing with 32 digs, senior Addie Fulmer 23 digs and 12 kills, sophomore Addie Nielsen 13 digs and 13 assists, senior Brenley Hansen 11 kills and sophomore Halle Walker 23 assists, six kills and 10 digs. For the Bobcats, senior Lynzey Searle had 20 digs, 38 assists and four blocks, senior Sydney Searle had 18 digs and 18 kills, junior Hailey Shirley had 16 digs and eight kills. Senior Bryn Seely added four blocks and four kills, sophomore Isabelle Cook had four blocks, sophomore Tylee Ramsey two aces and three blocks and freshman Valerie Shirley 25 digs. Burley is at Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls travels to Mountain Home on Thursday.
Thursday, Oct. 7 Schedule
Football
Kimberly @ Wood River 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Sun Valley Community School @ Buhl 4 p.m.
Filer @ Gooding 4 p.m.
Declo @ Kimberly 4 p.m.
Wendell @ Bliss 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Sun Valley Community School @ Buhl 5:45 p.m.
Filer @ Gooding 5:45 p.m.
Declo @ Kimberly 5:45 p.m.
Wendell @ Bliss 5:45 p.m.
Volleyball
Camas County @ Dietrich 7 p.m.
Castleford @Carey 7 p.m.
Declo @Wendell 7 p.m.
Hagerman @Richfield 7 p.m6
Hansen @ Sun Valley Community School 7 p.m.
Oakley @Raft River 7 p.m.
Burley @ Canyon Ridge 7 p.m.
Minico @ Jerome 7 p.m.
Twin Falls @ Mountain Home 7 p.m.
Glenns Ferry @ Murtaugh 7 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian @ Shoshone 7 p.m.
Swimming
Twin Falls High School Twin Gooding Invite @Jackpot Pool 4 p.m.
Cross-country
Pocatello Meet noon