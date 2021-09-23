Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: soccer and volleyball

Thursday, Sept. 23
Girls Soccer
Kimberly 4, Buhl 3
BUHL — The visiting Bulldogs took the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win over the Indians. Kimberly senior Madison Smith had two goals and sophomores Ellie Stastny and Lydia Johns added single goals. Senior Bella Osterman had an assist. Buhl freshman Liesl Kimball recorded a hat trick.
Sun Valley Community School 3, Wendell 1
WENDELL — The Cutthroats picked up their ninth win of the season with the road win over the Trojans. The Wendell goal came on an own goal early in the first half followed by Cutthroats senior Saba Grossman scoring with six minutes left in the first half tying the score 1-1 at the half. SVCS junior Maya Lightner scored three minutes into the second half and added her second goal off a penalty kick. Sun Valley Community School (19-3-0, 19-1) host Gooding on Friday and Wendell hosts Firth on Saturday.
“Wendell continued to attack but was not able to convert on shots,” said Wendell coach Grace Silva.
Bliss 1, Filer 0
BLISS — The host Bears beat the Wildcats on a first half goal by sophomore Kambelle King
Gooding 4, Declo 0
GOODING — Rylee McClary, Gige Weber, Laura Thompson and Camila Macia all had goals for the Senators in the win over the Hornets.
Boys Soccer
Gooding 8, Declo 1
GOODING — Gooding junior Marcs Lopez recorded a hat rick for the Senators and junior Andrew Gonzalez and freshman Estevan Garcia each had two goals in the win over the Hornets. Freshman Juan Garcia scored his first goal off a penalty kick.
Sun Valley Community School 3, Wendell 2
WENDELL — Brayan Ramirez scored twice for the Trojans on penalty kicks in the loss to the Cutthroats. For the Cutthroats, junior Nils Calloway had two goals and Tom Mendoza had a goal. Sun Valley Community School hosts Gooding on Friday at 545 and Wendell hosts Firth on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Bliss 5, Filer 2
BLISS — Bliss junior Diego Amuzcua had a hat trick and sophomore Miguel Perez and freshman Oscar Mendoza each scored two goals in the Bears win over the Wildcats.
"Defense was the main feature of the game," said Bliss coach Brent Bjornn.
Buhl 3, Kimberly 1
Volleyball
Wood River 3, Mountain Home 0
HAILEY — The home team Wolverines beat the Tigers, 25-19, 25-14, 25-18 in the Great Basin Conference battle. Wood River senior Willa Laski had 13 kills and junior Sidney Wilson had 12. Junior Samantha Chambers dished out 40 assists with four aces and four kills.
“Good performance by the Lady Wolverines. But we will continue to work hard in practice and continue to work for momentum in the second half of the season,” said Wood River coach Kristyn Rutland.
Shoshone 3, Glenns Ferry 0
SHOSHONE — Shoshone senior Suzy Juarez had eight service aces and freshman Melina Tellez had seven kills, senior Dani Regalado added six kills and sophomore Justice Kelly had five kills in the home 25-14, 25-13, 25-16 Snake River Conference home win.
Lighthouse Christian 3, Oakley 1
OAKLEY — The Lions defeated the host Hornets, 25-14, 10-25, 25-22, 25-23 in the Snake River Conference match. Senior Aleia Blakeslee led the Lions with 10 kills and junior Maddy Tabb followed with seven. Sophomore Maddy Shetler had 21 assists. Senior Tilly Monroe led the defense with 15 digs and Shetler had 12.
Filer 3, Buhl 0
FILER — The Wildcats won at home defeating the Indians, 25-13, 25-20, 25-9 in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference match. Senior Alexis Monson finished with 15 assists and nine kills with six aces. Senior Alli Alger had five kills. Junior Gracie Brooks had six aces and 18 digs followed by senior Camille Starley with 13 digs.
Burley 3, Jerome 1
JEROME — The Bobcats beat the Tigers, 25-14, 21-25, 25-9, 25-11 in the Great Basin Conference road match.
Declo 3, Wendell 0
DECLO — The Hornets beat the Trojans, 25-15, 25-13, 25-9 in the Canyon Conference.
Carey 3, Hansen 0
CAREY — The Panthers defeated the Huskies, 25-13, 25-23, 25-17 in the Sawtooth Conference.
Sun Valley Community School 3, Hagerman 0 (25-18, 25-17, 26-24)
Dietrich 3, Castleford 1 (25-20, 25-19, 19-25, 25-23)
Murtaugh 3, Raft River 0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-17)
Friday, Sept. 24 schedule
Girls Soccer
Gooding @ Sun Valley Community School 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Gooding @ Sun Valley Community School 5:45 p.m.
Football
Minico @ Burley 7 p.m.
Jerome @ Canyon Ridge 7 p.m.
Twin Falls vs Century @ Holt Arena 7 p.m.
Buhl @ Wood River 7 p.m.
Filer @ Wendell 7 p.m.
Gooding @ Declo 7 p.m.
Mountain Home @ Kimberly 7 p.m.
Valley @ Nampa Christian 7 p.m.
Glenns Ferry @ Dietrich 7 p.m.
Raft River @ Lighthouse Christian 7 p.m.
Murtaugh @ Oakley 7 p.m.
Hagerman @ Shoshone 6 p.m.
Notus @ Camas County 4 p.m.
Castleford @ Hansen 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Covenant @Twin Falls Christian Academy 5 p.m.
Richfield @Hagerman 7 p.m.
Hillcrest Invite Hillcrest High School
Cross Country
Border Wars Meet (Salt Lake City – Sugar House Park) 2 p.m.
Sunway Complex Race 1:30 p.m.