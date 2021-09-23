Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: soccer and volleyball

Thursday, Sept. 23

Girls Soccer

WENDELL — The Cutthroats picked up their ninth win of the season with the road win over the Trojans. The Wendell goal came on an own goal early in the first half followed by Cutthroats senior Saba Grossman scoring with six minutes left in the first half tying the score 1-1 at the half. SVCS junior Maya Lightner scored three minutes into the second half and added her second goal off a penalty kick. Sun Valley Community School (19-3-0, 19-1) host Gooding on Friday and Wendell hosts Firth on Saturday.