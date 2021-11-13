Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Semifinal football, girls basketball

Saturday, Nov. 13 Results

Football State Championship

Semifinals

1ADI State Football, Raft River 51, Lapwai 6: MALTA — Lapwai scored first on a 20-yard passing play followed by a 65-yard touchdown run by senior Tegan Whitaker on the first play for the Trojans. The PAT was successful on a run by senior Thaine Loughmiller. At the end of the first quarter, the Trojans led 8-6. Raft River took a 14-6 lead on a 33-yard run by junior Alex Murillo in the second quarter. The Trojans went ahead 22-6 on pass play to junior Gabe Briggs and the PAT by junior Tate Whitaker. A 16-yard pass from Whitaker to Loughmiller late in the second quarter and the successful PAT by Murillo and Raft River held the 30-6 halftime lead. Raft River jumped out to 38-6 lead on a 45-yard run by junior Kole Spencer and added a score on a run by junior Benny Smith at 5:04, 44-6. Another score and the 51-6 win for the Trojans. Spencer finished with 154 yards rushing with two touchdowns. On defense, he recorded one sack, four tackles, one interception for 20 yards. Briggs had 54 yards receiving with one touchdown. Loughmiller finished with 29 yards rushing, 82 yards receiving with one touchdown. On defense, he had one sack and seven tackles. Murillo finished with 82 yards and one rushing score. Senior Seth Tracy had 10 yards receiving and eight tackles and one interception on defense. Tegan Whitaker had one sack, four tackles, and one interception. Raft River will play Oakley on Thursday, Nov. 18 in Holt Arena at 6:30 p.m. for the 1ADI 2021 Milk Bowl Champion title.

Oakley 52, Butte County 22: POCATELLO — Oakley will meet Raft River on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. in Holt Arena in a rematch of a game played three weeks ago (which was won by Raft River 22-16) for the 1ADI State 2021 Milk Bowl Champion title after defeating Butte County at Holt Arena. The Pirates took the early lead on a blocked punt recovery in the end zone and the Hornets tied the score and went ahead on a senior Payton Beck 3-yard run followed by a successful PAT conversion on a Beck to senior Daniel Gonzales pass, 16-8. Butte County scored on a 23-yard touchdown pass and missed on the PAT. On the next Oakley possession, the Hornets used three plays to cover 63 yards as sophomore Ethan Toribau ran the ball in for the Hornets touchdown, 22-14. Toribau scored his second touchdown on a 10-yard run after Oakley drove the ball 98 yards on 11 plays, 30-14. He added his third score on the 51-yard pass reception with 1:29 remaining in the first half. The score at the break was 36-14. Oakley had 17 attempts for 61 yards rushing and 10-of-12 for 213 yards passing in the first half. The first and only score of the third quarter came on a 6-yard run by Beck, 44-14 Hornets. At the 10:20 mark in the fourth quarter, the Pirates added a score on a pass play from the seven and the PAT was good, 44-22. Beck followed the Butte County score on a 50-yard pass to senior Dace Jones for the score and Toribau ran in PAT at 9:06. A fumble by the Pirates on the 21-yard line was recovered by Oakley with under two minutes remaining and the Hornets ran the game clock out for the final 52-22. Beck finished 13-for-18 for 149 yards with two touchdowns and one pick. Jones had four catches for 50 yards and one TD. Toribau had nine carries for 55 yards and two TDs and one TD catch for 50 yards. Oakley blocked two punts and had an 80-yard kickoff return by sophomore Bridger Duncan for a TD.

1ADII State Football, Carey 54, Dietrich 20: POCATELLO — After defeating Dietrich in the 1ADII State Football semifinals at Holt Arena, Carey will meet Kendrick for the 2021 Milk Bowl Championship title next weekend. The Panthers struck first on a 35-yard pass from junior Carsn Perkes to senior Chase Bennion with junior Connor Simpson running in the 2-point PAT at the 10:00 mark using only two minutes on its first drive to take the 8-0 lead. On the Blue Devils possession, Dietrich moved the ball to the 3-yard line but had a holding call moving the ball back to 15. After three plays on a fourth and nine, junior Cody Power completed a 9-yard pass to Jett Shaw but the PAT was not made. At the end of the first quarter Carey 8, Dietrich 6. Early in the second quarter at 11:32, Perkes ran the ball in from the 3-yard line and also ran in the PAT giving Carey the 16-6 lead. Carey junior Connor Simpson had a 43-yard run to the Dietrich 27 and junior Colton Larna ran the ball in for the score and Simpson ran in the PAT, 24-6 with four minutes left in the half. Carey started on the Dietrich 43-yard line and had two runs by Simpson for 12 and 13 yards to the Dietrich 23 yard line. Perkes hit junior Riley Morey on the 23-yard pass for the TD and then completed the PAT to Morey, 32-6. With two seconds remaining in the half, after Power had completed a 34-yard pass to Shaw to the 16, Power hit junior Case Robertson with the 16-yard pass in the end zone followed by the PAT pass to Shaw as the half ended with Carey ahead, 32-14. On the first Carey possession of the second half, the Panthers had a five-play 46 yards possession with senior Chase Bennion running the ball in from the one-and-a-half-yard line and Bennion also running in the PAT, 40-14. Morey had an interception for Carey on the 33-yard line at 6:13 and Simpson ran the ball in for a touchdown with PAT being missed, 46-14. Morey had a second interception at the 20 a minute later and returned the ball in for the Panthers score with Perkes to Morey PAT pass good, 52-14. Dietrich senior T-bo Hendrix caught a pass and ran 80-yards for a Blue Devil touchdown but the PAT was missed. After three quarters, Carey led 54-20. There was no scoring in the fourth quarter by the Panthers or Blue Devils as the score ended 54-20. Simpson finished with 184 yards on 16 carries and Perkes had 62 yards on seven carries. Junior Ellis Jensen and senior Nik Versis led the defense with nine tackles each and Morey had three interceptions with one returned for a score. The Panther ran only 37 plays and ended with 355 total yards.

“This was true Panther football today,” said Carey coach Lane Kirkland. “That’s the team we know we have that showed up today. It was a great team effort. Congrats to both Dietrich and Castleford for a great season. We are looking forward to the trip to Moscow and bringing the blue trophy back home.”

Kendrick 46, Castleford 30: MOSCOW — Castleford held the 16-12 lead at the end of the first quarter over Kendrick at the Kibbie Dome. Kendrick scored early in the second quarter on a pass over the top for 25-yards and added the PAT, 20-16 Tigers. The Wolves took the 22-20 lead into the locker room at the half. With only two minutes remaining in the third, Kendrick went ahead 28-22. The Tigers took the 34-22 lead with 10:09 remaining in the game and added another score at 3:56 for the 40-22 advantage. Castleford junior Ethan Roland caught a touchdown pass making the score 40-30 with less than two minutes remaining and the Tigers added another score for the final, 46-30. Kendrick will play Carey for the 1ADII 2021 Milk Bowl Champion title next weekend.

Girls Basketball

Canyon Ridge 52, Pocatello 51 OT

TWIN FALLS — The Riverhawks defeated the visiting Thunder in overtime after battling to the 47-47 tie in regulation. Canyon Ridge was led by senior Jordan Roberts with 27 points and senior Logan Roberts added 11. Logan Roberts scored four of the five Riverhawks points in the overtime. Canyon Ridge is at Buhl on Thursday.

Burley 48, Preston 39

PRESTON — The Bobcats won on the road beating the Indians behind 18 points by junior Amari Whiting and 16 points by senior Sydney Searle. Burley hosts Century on Tuesday.

Gooding 44, Wood River 19

GOODING — After holding a halftime lead of 21-15, the Senators went on to win the opening game against the Wolverines. The leading scorer of the game was Gooding freshman Fallon Millican with 10 points. Wood River junior Olivia Adams had a team high eight points. Gooding hosts Wendell on Wednesday.

“A good way to start. Everybody got to play,” said Gooding coach Derrick Lyons. “A good solid win.”

Highland 50, Minico 47

POCATELLO — The Spartans lost on the road to the Rams despite 28 points by sophomore Carlie Latta.

Shelley 69, Filer 49

FILER — Filer trailed Shelley 36-28 at the half and were outscored 33-12 in the loss to the Russets. Senior Lexi Monson had 14 points and senior Camille Starley followed with eight points. Senior McKinley Jacobs had 10 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Eagle 64, Mountain Home 57

MOUNTAIN HOME — Eagle held the 31-26 lead at the half and outscored Mountain Home in the second half, 33-31 for the win. Senior Sadie Drake lead the Tigers with 15 points followed by senior Emily Harper with 13 and junior Madi Keener with 10. Mountain Home is at Capital on Tuesday.

