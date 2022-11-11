Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Schedule

Saturday, Nov. 12 Schedule
FOOTBALL SEMIFINALS:
1AD2 Football Tournament
Castleford vs. Kendrick @Bengal Field, Lewiston, 4 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Century @Burley
Highland @Minico
Hansen @Murtaugh
