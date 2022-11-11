 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Schedule

Saturday, Nov. 12 Schedule

FOOTBALL SEMIFINALS:

1AD2 Football Tournament

Castleford vs. Kendrick @Bengal Field, Lewiston, 4 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Century @Burley

Highland @Minico

Hansen @Murtaugh

 

 

