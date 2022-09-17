Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 17 Schedule
FOOTBALL
Greenleaf Friends @Shoshone
Canyon Ridge 13, Ridgevue 12 (Game stopped with three minutes remaining in second quarter due to lighening. Rescheduled to finish game at noon Saturday)
SOCCER
Boys
Century @Burley
Canyon Ridge @Highland
Sun Valley Community School @Wood River, 3 p.m.
Minico @Shelley
Girls
Burley @Century
Sun Valley Community School @Wood River 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Richfield @Jackpot, NV
Twin Falls, Minico, Kimberly, Canyon Ridge, Burley @Bonneville Classic, Bonneville High School
Filer, Hagerman @Idaho Classic, Mountain View High School
SWIMMING
Burley, Minico @Rupert Invite