Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 17 Schedule

FOOTBALL

Greenleaf Friends @Shoshone

Canyon Ridge 13, Ridgevue 12 (Game stopped with three minutes remaining in second quarter due to lighening. Rescheduled to finish game at noon Saturday)

SOCCER

Boys

Century @Burley

Canyon Ridge @Highland

Sun Valley Community School @Wood River, 3 p.m.

Minico @Shelley

Girls

Burley @Century

Sun Valley Community School @Wood River 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Richfield @Jackpot, NV

Twin Falls, Minico, Kimberly, Canyon Ridge, Burley @Bonneville Classic, Bonneville High School

Filer, Hagerman @Idaho Classic, Mountain View High School

SWIMMING

Burley, Minico @Rupert Invite

 

TIMES-NEWS

