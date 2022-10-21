 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 22 Schedule

FOOTBALL

Murtaugh @Lighthouse Christian

SOCCER

Girls

4A Girls State Tournament @Real Life Fields, Post Falls

Match 11 - #3 Twin Falls will play #1 Bishop Kelly @5 p.m. State Championship

3A Girls State Tournament @Sunway Complex, Twin Falls

Match 11 - Sun Valley Community School will play #5 Fruitland @3 p.m. State Championship

Boys

4A Boys State Tournament @Real Life Fields, Post Falls

Match 9 -#6 Canyon Ridge will play #1 Sandpoint @9 a.m. Consolation Final

3A Boys State Tournament @Sunway Complex, Twin Falls

Match 11 - #1 Wendell will play #3 Sugar-Salem @3 p.m. State Championship

Match 9 - #8 Kimberly will play #2 McCall-Donnelly @10 a.m. Consolation Final

VOLLEYBALL

Sawtooth 1AD2 District Tournament Gooding

Game 6 – #2 Dietrich vs #1 Richfield, 6 p.m. Championship Game - Winner to State (if Richfield beats Dietrich second game to decide Title)

Game 7 – IF

Snake River 1AD1 District Tournament @Jerome

Match 14 – #3 Carey vs #4 Shoshone, 1 p.m. 

Match 15 - #1 Oakley vs Winner of 14, 3 p.m. 

