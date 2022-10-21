Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 22 Schedule
FOOTBALL
Murtaugh @Lighthouse Christian
SOCCER
Girls
4A Girls State Tournament @Real Life Fields, Post Falls
Match 11 - #3 Twin Falls will play #1 Bishop Kelly @5 p.m. State Championship
3A Girls State Tournament @Sunway Complex, Twin Falls
Match 11 - Sun Valley Community School will play #5 Fruitland @3 p.m. State Championship
Boys
4A Boys State Tournament @Real Life Fields, Post Falls
Match 9 -#6 Canyon Ridge will play #1 Sandpoint @9 a.m. Consolation Final
3A Boys State Tournament @Sunway Complex, Twin Falls
Match 11 - #1 Wendell will play #3 Sugar-Salem @3 p.m. State Championship
Match 9 - #8 Kimberly will play #2 McCall-Donnelly @10 a.m. Consolation Final
VOLLEYBALL
Sawtooth 1AD2 District Tournament Gooding
Game 6 – #2 Dietrich vs #1 Richfield, 6 p.m. Championship Game - Winner to State (if Richfield beats Dietrich second game to decide Title)
Game 7 – IF
Snake River 1AD1 District Tournament @Jerome
Match 14 – #3 Carey vs #4 Shoshone, 1 p.m.
Match 15 - #1 Oakley vs Winner of 14, 3 p.m.