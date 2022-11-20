Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Schedule

MONDAY’S SCHEDULEGIRLS BASKETBALLGlenns Ferry @Rimrock
Wendell @Murtaugh
Twin Falls Christian Academy @Richfield
