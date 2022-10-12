 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 12 Schedule

SOCCER

High Desert 3A District Tournament

Boys

Game 7 - #3 Kimberly @#1 Wendell 4 p.m.  Championship Game - Winner to State - District Champion #1 Seed

Game 8 – #4 Bliss @#2  Sun Valley Community School 3 p.m. - Loser out

Girls

Game 7 – #2 Buhl @ #1 Sun Valley Community School 4:45 p.m. -

Championship Game -Winner to State - District Champion #1 Seed

Game 8 - #4 Wendell @ #3 Kimberly 4 p.m. - Loser out

VOLLEYBALL

Buhl @Gooding

Wendell @Declo

Sun Valley Community School @Richfield

CROSS COUNTRY

Minico @Preston Invitation, Preston City Golf Course

TIMES-NEWS

