Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 12 Schedule
SOCCER
High Desert 3A District Tournament
Boys
Game 7 - #3 Kimberly @#1 Wendell 4 p.m. Championship Game - Winner to State - District Champion #1 Seed
Game 8 – #4 Bliss @#2 Sun Valley Community School 3 p.m. - Loser out
Girls
Game 7 – #2 Buhl @ #1 Sun Valley Community School 4:45 p.m. -
Championship Game -Winner to State - District Champion #1 Seed
Game 8 - #4 Wendell @ #3 Kimberly 4 p.m. - Loser out
VOLLEYBALL
Buhl @Gooding
Wendell @Declo
Sun Valley Community School @Richfield
CROSS COUNTRY
Minico @Preston Invitation, Preston City Golf Course