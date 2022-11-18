Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Schedule

TIMES-NEWS
Saturday, Nov. 19 Schedule
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Burley @Century
Hagerman @Shoshone
Castleford @Glenns Ferry
Kimberly @Jerome
Mountain Home @Buhl
CROSS COUNTRY
Pacific NW Regional XC Showcase @ Lakewood High School, WA
