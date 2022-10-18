 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 19 Schedule

VOLLEYBALL

Great Basin 4A District Tournament

Game 7 – #3 Wood River @#1 Canyon Ridge, 6 p.m.- Championship Game - Winner 4A to State

Game 8 – #4 Burley @#2 Twin Falls, 6 p.m. Loser out

3A SCIC District Tournament @Kimberly

Game 6 – #4 Buhl vs #1 Kimberly, 6 p.m. Championship Game - Winner to State (unless Kimberly loses then IF game)

Game 7 - IF

2A Canyon District Tournament @Declo

Game 3 – #2 Sun Valley Community School vs #3 Wendell, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4 – #1 Declo vs Winner Game 3 (#2 Sun Valley Community School/ #3 Wendell, 7 p.m. Championship Game

CROSS COUNTRY

District IV Great Basin District @Canyon Springs Golf Course

District VI 1A-2A-3A@Gooding Golf Course - Girls 2 p.m. - Boys 2:45 p.m.

Schedule

1:30 Coaches Meeting

2:00 1A/2A Girls

2:45 1A/2A Boys

1A/2A Awards

3:30 3A Girls

4:15 3A Boys

3A Awards

Qualifying/Representation for state

Teams must finish in the top one-half, or major portion thereof, of the full teams that finish (honest effort rule) at districts to qualify for state.

Individuals whose team does not qualify, can qualify by finishing in the top 1/3 of the total number of runners in the district meet. a maximum of 7 runners per school may be counted in determining the total number of district participants.

 

 

