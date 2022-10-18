Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 19 Schedule
VOLLEYBALL
Great Basin 4A District Tournament
Game 7 – #3 Wood River @#1 Canyon Ridge, 6 p.m.- Championship Game - Winner 4A to State
Game 8 – #4 Burley @#2 Twin Falls, 6 p.m. Loser out
3A SCIC District Tournament @Kimberly
Game 6 – #4 Buhl vs #1 Kimberly, 6 p.m. Championship Game - Winner to State (unless Kimberly loses then IF game)
Game 7 - IF
2A Canyon District Tournament @Declo
Game 3 – #2 Sun Valley Community School vs #3 Wendell, 5:30 p.m.
Game 4 – #1 Declo vs Winner Game 3 (#2 Sun Valley Community School/ #3 Wendell, 7 p.m. Championship Game
CROSS COUNTRY
District IV Great Basin District @Canyon Springs Golf Course
District VI 1A-2A-3A@Gooding Golf Course - Girls 2 p.m. - Boys 2:45 p.m.
Schedule
1:30 Coaches Meeting
2:00 1A/2A Girls
2:45 1A/2A Boys
1A/2A Awards
3:30 3A Girls
4:15 3A Boys
3A Awards
Qualifying/Representation for state
Teams must finish in the top one-half, or major portion thereof, of the full teams that finish (honest effort rule) at districts to qualify for state.
Individuals whose team does not qualify, can qualify by finishing in the top 1/3 of the total number of runners in the district meet. a maximum of 7 runners per school may be counted in determining the total number of district participants.