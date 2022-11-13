Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Schedule

Today’s schedule
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Carey @Hansen
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Today’s schedule
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Carey @Hansen
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Get the latest scores and schedules.
Get the latest scores and schedules.
Get the latest scores and schedules.
Get the latest scores and schedules.
Get the latest scores and schedules.
Get the latest scores and schedules.
Get the latest scores and schedules.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.