Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Schedule

Monday, Sept. 26 Schedule
SOCCER
Boys
Kimberly @Buhl
Wendell @Declo
Century @Twin Falls Sunway Soccer Complex
Bliss @Gooding
Girls
Kimberly @Buhl
Wendell @Declo
Twin Falls @Century
Bliss @Gooding
VOLLEYBALL
Wendell @Gooding
SOCCER
Boys
Kimberly @Buhl
Wendell @Declo
Century @Twin Falls Sunway Soccer Complex
Bliss @Gooding
Girls
Kimberly @Buhl
Wendell @Declo
Twin Falls @Century
Bliss @Gooding
VOLLEYBALL
Wendell @Gooding
TIMES-NEWS
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Get the latest scores and schedules.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.