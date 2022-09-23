Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:Schedule

Friday’s Schedule
FOOTBALL
Oakley @Carey
Wood River @Buhl
Century @Twin Falls
Burley @Minico
Camas County @Shoshone
Canyon Ridge @Jerome
Dietrich @Hansen
Wendell @Filer
Glenns Ferry @Murtaugh
Kimberly @Mountain Home
Valley @Raft River
Declo @Gooding
Hagerman @Castleford
Butte County @Lighthouse Christian
SOCCER
Boys
Sun Valley Community School @Bliss
Girls
Sun Valley Community School @Bliss
VOLLEYBALL
Richfield @Sun Valley Community School
Wood River @Rocky Mountain HS Rocky Mountain Tournament