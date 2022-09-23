 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:Schedule

Twin Falls girls win state title

Twin Falls senior Haylee Stalions reacts after defeating Vallivue 3-0 to claim the state title on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, during the 4A Girls State Soccer Championship game at Middleton High School in Middleton.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Friday’s Schedule

FOOTBALL

Oakley @Carey

Wood River @Buhl

Century @Twin Falls

Burley @Minico

Camas County @Shoshone

Canyon Ridge @Jerome

Dietrich @Hansen

Wendell @Filer

Glenns Ferry @Murtaugh

Kimberly @Mountain Home

Valley @Raft River

Declo @Gooding

Hagerman @Castleford

Butte County @Lighthouse Christian

SOCCER

Boys

Sun Valley Community School @Bliss

Girls

Sun Valley Community School @Bliss

VOLLEYBALL

Richfield @Sun Valley Community School

Wood River @Rocky Mountain HS Rocky Mountain Tournament

Tags

