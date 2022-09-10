Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 10 Schedule
SOCCER
Boys
Columbia @Canyon Ridge
Gooding @Filer
Sun Valley Community School @Wendell
Bliss @Kimberly
Buhl @Declo
Preston @Burley
Girls
Gooding @Filer
Sun Valley Community School @Wendell
Bliss @Kimberly
Buhl @Declo
FOOTBALL
Columbia @Canyon Ridge postponed from Friday, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Gooding, Oakley, Mountain Home, Valley, Jerome, Buhl @Jerome Invitational, Jerome High School
Mackay @Murtaugh
Wood River @Thunder Ridge HS Triple Threat
SWIMMING
Wood River at Jerome HS@TFCP