 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Agropur
alert top story
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Schedule

  • 0
Twin Falls girls win state title

Twin Falls senior Haylee Stalions reacts after defeating Vallivue 3-0 to claim the state title on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, during the 4A Girls State Soccer Championship game at Middleton High School in Middleton.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Saturday, Sept. 10 Schedule

SOCCER

Boys

Columbia @Canyon Ridge

Gooding @Filer

Sun Valley Community School @Wendell

Bliss @Kimberly

Buhl @Declo

Preston @Burley

Girls

Gooding @Filer

Sun Valley Community School @Wendell

Bliss @Kimberly

Buhl @Declo

FOOTBALL

Columbia @Canyon Ridge postponed from Friday, 1 p.m.

People are also reading…

VOLLEYBALL

Gooding, Oakley, Mountain Home, Valley, Jerome, Buhl @Jerome Invitational, Jerome High School

Mackay @Murtaugh

Wood River @Thunder Ridge HS Triple Threat

SWIMMING

Wood River at Jerome HS@TFCP

TIMES-NEWS

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News