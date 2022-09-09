Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Schedule

Friday, Sept. 9 Schedule
FOOTBALL
Columbia @Canyon Ridge
Buhl @Declo
Shelley @Burley
Rockland @Dietrich
Filer @American Falls
Valley @Glenns Ferry
Preston @Jerome
Fruitland @Kimberly
Mountain Home @Minico
Wood River @Jackson Hole
Oakley @Murtaugh
Cole Valley Christian, Salmon @Carey
Hagerman @North Gem
Wendell @Ririe
Camas County @Richfield (JV Game)
VOLLEYBALL
Hagerman @Jackpot
Wood River @Thunder Ridge HS Triple Threat
CROSS COUNTRY
Wood River/SVCS Invite @Sage Willow
Burley @Tiger/Grizz Invite, Idaho Falls