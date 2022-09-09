 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Agropur
alert top story
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Schedule

  • 0

Friday, Sept. 9 Schedule

FOOTBALL

Columbia @Canyon Ridge

Buhl @Declo

Shelley @Burley

Rockland @Dietrich

Filer @American Falls

Valley @Glenns Ferry

Preston @Jerome

Fruitland @Kimberly

Mountain Home @Minico

Wood River @Jackson Hole

Oakley @Murtaugh

Cole Valley Christian, Salmon @Carey

Hagerman @North Gem

Wendell @Ririe

People are also reading…

Camas County @Richfield (JV Game)

VOLLEYBALL

Hagerman @Jackpot

Wood River @Thunder Ridge HS Triple Threat

CROSS COUNTRY

Wood River/SVCS Invite @Sage Willow

Burley @Tiger/Grizz Invite, Idaho Falls

TIMES-NEWS

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News