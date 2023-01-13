Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Thursday's Results

98: Mikael Teague (MINI) over Juan Guevara (CARI) (Fall 3:22) 106: Greyson Molina (MINI) over DIOSH URAUN (CARI) (Fall 3:26) 113: Andre Valero (MINI) over Prabin Darjee (CARI) (Fall 2:42) 120: Cooper Stimpson (MINI) over Angel Roberto (CARI) (Fall 3:07) 126: Jose Contreras (MINI) over Josh Castro (CARI) (Fall 1:04) 132: Tucker Arthur (MINI) over Pablo Padilla (CARI) (Fall 3:58) 138: Cole Barendregt (MINI) over Behdad Ahwazi (CARI) (Dec 3-2) 145: Kale Osterhout (MINI) over Bilal Makaradze (CARI) (Fall 3:43) 152: Andrew Ball (MINI) over Tanner Eldredge (CARI) (Fall 5:22) 160: Paxton Twiss (MINI) over JOEL GARCIA (CARI) (Fall 1:35) 170: Connor Claborn (CARI) over Jaydin Chacon (MINI) (Fall 1:16) 182: Spencer Pease (MINI) over DO SAWM LIAN (CARI) (Fall 3:37) 195: Preston Sonner-Cranney (MINI) over MUMBARAK MOHAMEDZIN (CARI) (Fall 2:32) 220: Garrett Vail (MINI) over Kiko Garcia (CARI) (Fall 0:32) 285: Daniel Larios (MINI) over Jaden Oliver (CARI) (Fall 2:50)