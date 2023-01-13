Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Thursday's Results
BOYS BASKETBALL
Camas County 62, Hagerman 32
Declo 53, Wendell 45
Declo: Maxton Snedaker 15 points
Wendell: Diego Torres 17 points and 15 rebounds
Lighthouse Christian 73, Glenns Ferry 41
Lighthouse Christian: Micah Denney 19 points, Hayato Yamada 16 points
Glenns Ferry: Emmett Martin 18 points
Richfield 65, Dietrich 38
Halftime Richfield 32, Dietrich 19
Dietrich: Cody Power 9 points, Connor Perkins 7 points, Brody Torgerson 7 points
Richfield: Luke Dalton 22 points and 6 rebounds, Jamen Fuchs 22 points and 7 rebounds, Hudson Lucero 9 points and 9 rebounds
Carey 70, Oakley 53
Halftime Carey 33, Oakley 26
Carey: Carson Perkes 42 points
Oakley: Braig Bench 12 points, Isaac Cranney 12 points, Porter Pickett 12 points
Raft River 40, Shoshone 19
Raft River: Kuy Heaton 12 points, Luke Gardiner 8 point
Shoshone: Daniel Rocha 5 points
Valley 47, Murtaugh 28
Halftime Valley 21, Murtaugh 12
Valley: Kyle Christensen 10 points, Nathan Christensen 16 points
Murtaugh: Chance Worthington 9 points, Ragean Fitzpatrick 10 rebounds
Castleford 73, Hansen 38
Hansen: Salvador Camarillo 12 points
Castleford: Ethan Roland 21 points, Gabe Mahannah 19 points
Sun Valley Community School 49, Twin Falls Christian Academy 39
TFCA: Josiah Bolyard 21 points and 12 rebounds
SVCS: Jack Verhaeghe 29 points
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dietrich 38, Richfield 20
Halftime Dietrich 23, Richfield 16
Dietrich: Hailey Astle 17 points and 7 rebounds
Richfield: Kasey Hendren 10 points
Hagerman 27, Camas County 23
Halftime Hagerman 16, Camas County 15
Camas County: Bre Ashmead 10 points, Lynlee Stolzman 10 rebounds
Burley 50, Wood River 33
Halftime Burley 27, Wood River 15
Burley: Sydney Sheets 17 points
Twin Falls 56, Canyon Ridge 53 OT
Halftime Twin Falls 27, Canyon Ridge 25
Twin Falls: Halle Egbert 16 points, Rylee Robbins 12 points
Canyon Ridge: Ava Martin 17 points, Berkley Dille 14 points
Minico 61, Highland 36
Halftime Minico 42, Highland 23
Minico: CJ Latta 26 points, Averie Page 11 points
Mountain Home 41, Jerome 31
Halftime Mountain Home 21, Jerome 16
Jerome: Regan Cook 16 points
Mountain Home: Madi Keener 23 points, Isabelle Johnson 9 points
Star Valley, WY 51, Filer 19
Halftime Star Valley, WY 31, Filer 7
Filer: Josalyn Bailey 13 points
Buhl 45, Kimberly 39
Halftime Buhl 28, Kimberly 19
Kimberly: Macy Dille 14 points, Mekell Wright 8 points and 13 rebounds
Twin Falls Christian Academy 33, Sun Valley Community School 27
TFCA: Maddie Miller 15 points and 9 rebounds, Claire Walker 6 points and 6 rebounds, Alyaaia Kent 5 points and 5 rebounds
SVCS: Maeve Bailey 17 points and 10 rebounds
BOWLING
WRESTLING
Burley/Pocatello @Jerome
Jerome 66, Pocatello 15
Jerome 54, Burley 18
Canyon Ridge @ Minico
Minico 81, Canyon Ridge 6
98: Mikael Teague (MINI) over Juan Guevara (CARI) (Fall 3:22) 106: Greyson Molina (MINI) over DIOSH URAUN (CARI) (Fall 3:26) 113: Andre Valero (MINI) over Prabin Darjee (CARI) (Fall 2:42) 120: Cooper Stimpson (MINI) over Angel Roberto (CARI) (Fall 3:07) 126: Jose Contreras (MINI) over Josh Castro (CARI) (Fall 1:04) 132: Tucker Arthur (MINI) over Pablo Padilla (CARI) (Fall 3:58) 138: Cole Barendregt (MINI) over Behdad Ahwazi (CARI) (Dec 3-2) 145: Kale Osterhout (MINI) over Bilal Makaradze (CARI) (Fall 3:43) 152: Andrew Ball (MINI) over Tanner Eldredge (CARI) (Fall 5:22) 160: Paxton Twiss (MINI) over JOEL GARCIA (CARI) (Fall 1:35) 170: Connor Claborn (CARI) over Jaydin Chacon (MINI) (Fall 1:16) 182: Spencer Pease (MINI) over DO SAWM LIAN (CARI) (Fall 3:37) 195: Preston Sonner-Cranney (MINI) over MUMBARAK MOHAMEDZIN (CARI) (Fall 2:32) 220: Garrett Vail (MINI) over Kiko Garcia (CARI) (Fall 0:32) 285: Daniel Larios (MINI) over Jaden Oliver (CARI) (Fall 2:50)