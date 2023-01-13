 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAGIC VALLEY PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

  • 0

Thursday's Results

BOYS BASKETBALL

Camas County 62, Hagerman 32

Declo 53, Wendell 45

Declo: Maxton Snedaker 15 points

Wendell: Diego Torres 17 points and 15 rebounds

Lighthouse Christian 73, Glenns Ferry 41

Lighthouse Christian: Micah Denney 19 points, Hayato Yamada 16 points

Glenns Ferry: Emmett Martin 18 points 

Richfield 65, Dietrich 38   

Halftime Richfield 32, Dietrich 19

Dietrich: Cody Power 9 points, Connor Perkins 7 points, Brody Torgerson 7 points

Richfield: Luke Dalton 22 points and 6 rebounds, Jamen Fuchs 22 points and 7 rebounds, Hudson Lucero 9 points and 9 rebounds

Carey 70, Oakley 53

Halftime Carey 33, Oakley 26

Carey: Carson Perkes 42 points

Oakley: Braig Bench 12 points, Isaac Cranney 12 points, Porter Pickett 12 points

Raft River 40, Shoshone 19

Raft River: Kuy Heaton 12 points, Luke Gardiner 8 point

Shoshone: Daniel Rocha 5 points

Valley 47, Murtaugh 28 

Halftime Valley 21, Murtaugh 12

Valley: Kyle Christensen 10 points, Nathan Christensen 16 points

Murtaugh: Chance Worthington 9 points, Ragean Fitzpatrick 10 rebounds 

Castleford 73, Hansen 38

Hansen: Salvador Camarillo 12 points

Castleford: Ethan Roland 21 points, Gabe Mahannah 19 points

Sun Valley Community School 49, Twin Falls Christian Academy 39

TFCA: Josiah Bolyard 21 points and 12 rebounds

SVCS: Jack Verhaeghe 29 points

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dietrich 38, Richfield 20

Halftime Dietrich 23, Richfield 16

Dietrich: Hailey Astle 17 points and 7 rebounds

Richfield: Kasey Hendren 10 points

Hagerman 27, Camas County 23

Halftime Hagerman 16, Camas County 15

Camas County: Bre Ashmead 10 points, Lynlee Stolzman 10 rebounds

Burley 50, Wood River 33

Halftime Burley 27, Wood River 15

Burley: Sydney Sheets 17 points

Twin Falls 56, Canyon Ridge 53 OT

Halftime Twin Falls 27, Canyon Ridge 25

Twin Falls: Halle Egbert 16 points, Rylee Robbins 12 points

Canyon Ridge: Ava Martin 17 points, Berkley Dille 14 points

Minico 61, Highland 36

Halftime Minico 42, Highland 23

Minico: CJ Latta 26 points, Averie Page 11 points

Mountain Home 41, Jerome 31

Halftime Mountain Home 21, Jerome 16

Jerome: Regan Cook 16 points

Mountain Home: Madi Keener 23 points, Isabelle Johnson 9 points

Star Valley, WY 51, Filer 19

Halftime Star Valley, WY 31, Filer 7

Filer: Josalyn Bailey 13 points

Buhl 45, Kimberly 39

Halftime Buhl 28, Kimberly 19

Kimberly: Macy Dille 14 points, Mekell Wright 8 points and 13 rebounds

Twin Falls Christian Academy 33, Sun Valley Community School 27

TFCA: Maddie Miller 15 points and 9 rebounds, Claire Walker 6 points and 6 rebounds, Alyaaia Kent 5 points and 5 rebounds

SVCS: Maeve Bailey 17 points and 10 rebounds

BOWLING

Twin Falls vs Canyon Ridge

Boys
Twin Falls 8, Canyon Ridge 6
High scores: 
Riley Magee (TFHS) 237, 
Steven Jenkins (CRHS) 182
 
Girls
Twin Falls 11, Canyon Ridge 1
High scores:
Katheryn Scott (TFHS)158
Yaritza Martinez (CRHS) 155

WRESTLING

Burley/Pocatello @Jerome

Jerome 66, Pocatello 15

Jerome 54, Burley 18

Canyon Ridge @ Minico 

Minico 81, Canyon Ridge 6

98: Mikael Teague (MINI) over Juan Guevara (CARI) (Fall 3:22) 106: Greyson Molina (MINI) over DIOSH URAUN (CARI) (Fall 3:26) 113: Andre Valero (MINI) over Prabin Darjee (CARI) (Fall 2:42) 120: Cooper Stimpson (MINI) over Angel Roberto (CARI) (Fall 3:07) 126: Jose Contreras (MINI) over Josh Castro (CARI) (Fall 1:04) 132: Tucker Arthur (MINI) over Pablo Padilla (CARI) (Fall 3:58) 138: Cole Barendregt (MINI) over Behdad Ahwazi (CARI) (Dec 3-2) 145: Kale Osterhout (MINI) over Bilal Makaradze (CARI) (Fall 3:43) 152: Andrew Ball (MINI) over Tanner Eldredge (CARI) (Fall 5:22) 160: Paxton  Twiss  (MINI) over JOEL GARCIA (CARI) (Fall 1:35) 170: Connor Claborn (CARI) over Jaydin  Chacon (MINI) (Fall 1:16) 182: Spencer Pease (MINI) over DO SAWM LIAN (CARI) (Fall 3:37) 195: Preston Sonner-Cranney (MINI) over MUMBARAK MOHAMEDZIN (CARI) (Fall 2:32) 220: Garrett Vail (MINI) over Kiko Garcia (CARI) (Fall 0:32) 285: Daniel  Larios (MINI) over Jaden Oliver (CARI) (Fall 2:50)

