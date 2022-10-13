Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: results

Thursday, Oct. 13 Results

SOCCER

Great Basin 4A District Tournament

Wood River Wolverines - Boys District Champions

Canyon Ridge Riverhawks - Girls District Champions

Boys

#2 Wood River 4, #1 Canyon Ridge 1 - Championship Game - District Champion - Winner 4A to State

#3 Mountain Home 3, #4 Jerome 1 (Jerome eliminated)

(#3 Mountain Home @ #1 Canyon Ridge on Friday, 2 p.m. - Winner 4B to State)

Girls

#1 Canyon Ridge 2, #2 Twin Falls 0 - Championship Game -District Champion - Winner 4A to State

CR goals: Jayva Hicks assist Charlottea Chesley, Lily Teske assist Chesley

#4 Wood River 4, #3 Mountain Home 1{Mountain Home eliminated)l

(#4 Wood River @ #2 Twin Falls on Friday at Sunway Soccer Complex, 4 p.m.- Winner 4B to State)

VOLLEYBALL

Buhl 3, Declo 0

Buhl 25, Declo 12

Buhl 25, Declo 16

Buhl 26, Declo 24

Buhl: Meghan Montgomery 8 kills, 4 aces, Kindra Azevedo 11 kills, 9 digs, Macy Vulgamore 7 kills

Kimberly 3, Filer 0

Kimberly 25, Filer 9

Kimberly 25, Filer 23

Kimberly 25, Filer 12

Filer: Faith Robinson 20 assists, 7 digs, Gracie Brroks 15 digs, Hazel Fischer 14 digs, 5 kills, Allie Bishop 6 kills, Isabelle Brown 8 digs

Hagerman 3, Jackpot 0

Hagerman 25, Jackpot 13

Hagerman 25, Jackpot 13

Hagerman 25, Jackpot 19

IHSAA Announces 2022 Fall Sports Academic State Champions

The Idaho High School Activities Association is pleased to announce the 2022 fall sports Academic State Champions.

This award is presented to the varsity team in each classification that achieves the highest cumulative grade point average.

The IHSAA congratulates these student-athletes for their academic achievement and commitment to excellence through activities.

GIRLS SOCCER

5A Highland 3.843 4A Idaho Falls 3.783 3A/2A/1A Sun Valley CS 3.800

BOYS SOCCER

5A Highland 3.717 4A Bishop Kelly 3.614 3A/2A/1A Sun Valley CS 3.570

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

5A Madison 3.952 4A Twin Falls 3.980 3A Parma 3.965 2A West Side 3.994 1A Logos 3.903

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

5A Coeur d’Alene 3.893 4A Bishop Kelly 3.902 3A Fruitland 3.902 2A West Side 3.870 1A Raft River 3.970

FOOTBALL

5A Thunder Ridge 3.480 4A Bishop Kelly 3.495 3A Marsh Valley 3.368 2A Bear Lake 3.689 1A Div I Logos 3.633 1A Div II Kendrick 3.600

VOLLEYBALL

5A Madison 3.957 4A Ridgevue 3.875 3A Homedale 3.881 2A Declo 3.870 1A Div I Prairie 3.944 1A Div II Kendrick 3.990

GIRLS SWIMMING

5A Madison 3.805 4A Twin Falls 3.924

BOYS SWIMMING

5A Lake City 3.790 4A Bishop Kelly 3.843

GIRLS GOLF

5A Timberline 3.942 4A Ridgevue 3.905

BOYS GOLF

5A Eagle 3.858 4A Idaho Falls 3.876