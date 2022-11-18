Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Friday, Nov. 18 Results
1AD2 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Kendrick Tigers 2022
1AD2 Milk Bowl Champions
Kendrick 42, Dietrich 34
The Kendrick Tigers (12-0) won their second consecutive 1AD2 state football championship with the win over the Dietrich Blue Devils (11-1). Both teams were unbeaten entering the game at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
Dietrich quarterback Cody Powers had 265 yards passing with two touchdowns and 139 yards rushing with two scores in the Blue Devils championship game with the Tigers Payten Sneddon finished with one rushing and one receiving touchdown.
Sawyer Hewett, Jagger Hewett and Ty Koepp had touchdowns for the Tigers.
First Quarter: Dietrich 16, Kendrick 14
Halftime: Dietrich 22, Kendrick 20
Third Quarter: Kendrick 34, Dietrich 22
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hagerman 17,
Twin Falls Christian Academy 14
Twin Falls Christian Academy: Madison Miller 5 points
Hagerman: Avery Flammer 6 points
Grace 50, Murtaugh 41
Halftime Grace 25, Murtaugh 20
Murtaugh: Addy Stanger 13 points, Courtney Jensen 11 points and 10 rebounds
Grace: Tenleigh Walker 19 points, Sydnee Smith 19 points
Declo 58, Valley 39
Halftime Valley 18, Declo 18
Valley: Lexi Huettig 14 points
Declo: Brynn Silcock 22 points
Canyon Ridge 58, Vallivue 28
Halftime Canyon Ridge 28, Vallivue 8
Canyon Ridge: Ava Martin 20, Berkley Diile 14
Ambrose 59, Lighthouse Christian 58
Halftime Lighthouse Christian 24, Ambrose 18
Lighthouse Christian: Jordan Wolverton 21 points, Bele Rogers 13 points
Snake River 55, Filer 27
Halftime Snake River 27, Filer 15
Filer: Josalyn Bailey 14 points
Saturday, Nov. 19 Schedule
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Burley @Century
Hagerman @Shoshone
Castleford @Glenns Ferry
Kimberly @Jerome
Mountain Home @Buhl
CROSS COUNTRY
Pacific NW Regional XC Showcase @ Lakewood High School, WA