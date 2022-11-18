Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Friday, Nov. 18 Results

1AD2 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Kendrick Tigers 2022

1AD2 Milk Bowl Champions

Kendrick 42, Dietrich 34

The Kendrick Tigers (12-0) won their second consecutive 1AD2 state football championship with the win over the Dietrich Blue Devils (11-1). Both teams were unbeaten entering the game at Holt Arena in Pocatello.

Dietrich quarterback Cody Powers had 265 yards passing with two touchdowns and 139 yards rushing with two scores in the Blue Devils championship game with the Tigers Payten Sneddon finished with one rushing and one receiving touchdown.

Sawyer Hewett, Jagger Hewett and Ty Koepp had touchdowns for the Tigers.

First Quarter: Dietrich 16, Kendrick 14

Halftime: Dietrich 22, Kendrick 20

Third Quarter: Kendrick 34, Dietrich 22

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hagerman 17,

Twin Falls Christian Academy 14

Twin Falls Christian Academy: Madison Miller 5 points

Hagerman: Avery Flammer 6 points

Grace 50, Murtaugh 41

Halftime Grace 25, Murtaugh 20

Murtaugh: Addy Stanger 13 points, Courtney Jensen 11 points and 10 rebounds

Grace: Tenleigh Walker 19 points, Sydnee Smith 19 points

Declo 58, Valley 39

Halftime Valley 18, Declo 18

Valley: Lexi Huettig 14 points

Declo: Brynn Silcock 22 points

Canyon Ridge 58, Vallivue 28

Halftime Canyon Ridge 28, Vallivue 8

Canyon Ridge: Ava Martin 20, Berkley Diile 14

Ambrose 59, Lighthouse Christian 58

Halftime Lighthouse Christian 24, Ambrose 18

Lighthouse Christian: Jordan Wolverton 21 points, Bele Rogers 13 points

Snake River 55, Filer 27

Halftime Snake River 27, Filer 15

Filer: Josalyn Bailey 14 points

Saturday, Nov. 19 Schedule

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Burley @Century

Hagerman @Shoshone

Castleford @Glenns Ferry

Kimberly @Jerome

Mountain Home @Buhl

CROSS COUNTRY

Pacific NW Regional XC Showcase @ Lakewood High School, WA