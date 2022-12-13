Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Tuesday Results
BOYS BASKETBALL
Canyon Ridge @Minico (ppd., rescheduled to Feb. 6)
Skyline 64, Filer 51
Twin Falls 68, Burley 37
Halftime Twin Falls 36, Burley 17
Twin Falls: Will Preucil 23 points, Logan Pittard 15 points, Jared Mix 13 points
Richfield 78, Mackay 41
Halftime Richfield 44, Mackay 29
Richfield: Jamen Fuchs 14 points, Clay Kent 14 points, Kobyn Benzeval 16 points, Luke Dalton 27
Mackay: Angel Mercado 19 points, Ruger Nicholls 12 points
Wood River 64, Mountain Home 53
Halftime Wood River 26, Mountain Home 23
Mountain Home: Jamie Sabol 16 points and 8 rebounds
Wood River: Cooper Fife 19 points (13 from free throw line)
Bishop Kelly 52, Jerome 51
Halftime Bishop Kelly 30, Jerome 21
Jerome: Schuyler Mower 23 points, Sam Lickley 10 points, Matt Hansen 9 points
Kimberly 49, Gooding 45
Kimberly: Kasen Hammond 12 points, Jacob Cummins 11 points
Gooding: Bryce Patterson 11 points
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Glenns Ferry @Murtaugh (ppd., rescheduled to Jan. 7)
Lighthouse Christian @Hansen, ppd.
Mackay 45, Richfield 25
Halftime Mackay 17, Richfield 7
Richfield: Kasey Hendren 11 points
Carey 64, Castleford 19
Halftime Carey 38, Castleford 7
Castleford: Jehta Matkovich 5 points, Aliyna Ruiz 5 points
Carey: Jane Parke 23 points, Katie Mecham 12 points
Shoshone 41, Valley 35
Halftime Valley 14, Shoshone 11
Valley: Lexi Huettig 18 points
Shoshone: Karlie Chapman 16 points, Natalie Klucken 9 points
Filer 65, Preston 53
Halftime Preston 23, Filer 23
Filer: Josalyn Bailey 30 points, Hazel Fischer 14 points
Oakley 41, Raft River 34
Halftime Oakley 20, Raft River 8
Raft River: Reagan Jones 11 points
Oakley: Addie Mitton 10 points, Falon Bedke 10 points
Buhl 43, Wendell 42
Halftime Buhl 18, Wendell 15
Buhl: Meghan Montgomery 10 points,
Wendell: Tanli LeMoyne 16 points
Declo 57, American Falls 55
Halftime Declo 31, American Falls 28
Declo: Brynn Silcock 14 points, Lilly Mallory 13 points, Aspen Peterson 12 points, Katelynn Koyle 13 points