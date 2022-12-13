 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Tuesday Results

BOYS BASKETBALL

Canyon Ridge @Minico (ppd., rescheduled to Feb. 6)

Skyline 64, Filer 51

Twin Falls 68, Burley 37

Halftime Twin Falls 36, Burley 17

Twin Falls: Will Preucil 23 points, Logan Pittard 15 points, Jared Mix 13 points

Richfield 78, Mackay 41

Halftime Richfield 44, Mackay 29

Richfield: Jamen Fuchs 14 points, Clay Kent 14 points, Kobyn Benzeval 16 points, Luke Dalton 27

Mackay: Angel Mercado 19 points, Ruger Nicholls 12 points

Wood River 64, Mountain Home 53

Halftime Wood River 26, Mountain Home 23

Mountain Home: Jamie Sabol 16 points and 8 rebounds

Wood River: Cooper Fife 19 points (13 from free throw line)

Bishop Kelly 52, Jerome 51

Halftime Bishop Kelly 30, Jerome 21

Jerome: Schuyler Mower 23 points, Sam Lickley 10 points, Matt Hansen 9 points

Kimberly 49, Gooding 45

Kimberly: Kasen Hammond 12 points, Jacob Cummins 11 points

Gooding: Bryce Patterson 11 points

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Glenns Ferry @Murtaugh (ppd., rescheduled to Jan. 7)

Lighthouse Christian @Hansen, ppd.

Mackay 45, Richfield 25

Halftime Mackay 17, Richfield 7

Richfield: Kasey Hendren 11 points

Carey 64, Castleford 19

Halftime Carey 38, Castleford 7

Castleford: Jehta Matkovich 5 points, Aliyna Ruiz 5 points

Carey: Jane Parke 23 points, Katie Mecham 12 points 

Shoshone 41, Valley 35

Halftime  Valley 14, Shoshone 11

Valley: Lexi Huettig 18 points

Shoshone: Karlie Chapman 16 points, Natalie Klucken 9 points

Filer 65, Preston 53

Halftime Preston 23, Filer 23

Filer: Josalyn Bailey 30 points, Hazel Fischer 14 points

Oakley 41, Raft River 34

Halftime Oakley 20, Raft River 8

Raft River: Reagan Jones 11 points

Oakley: Addie Mitton 10 points, Falon Bedke 10 points

Buhl 43, Wendell 42

Halftime Buhl 18, Wendell 15

Buhl: Meghan Montgomery 10 points, 

Wendell: Tanli LeMoyne 16 points

Declo 57, American Falls 55

Halftime Declo 31, American Falls 28

Declo: Brynn Silcock 14 points, Lilly Mallory 13 points, Aspen Peterson 12 points, Katelynn Koyle 13 points

