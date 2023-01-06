Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:Results

Friday, Jan. 6 Results
BOYS BASKETBALL
Twin Falls 60, Canyon Ridge 46
Halftime Twin Falls 30, Canyon Ridge 19
Twin Falls: Will Preucil 19 points, Logan Pittard 16 points, Jared Mix 10 points
Richfield 52, Murtaugh 41 Halftime Richfield 24, Murtaugh 15
Filer 66, Parma 58 Halftime Filer 31, Parma 30
Mountain Home 47, Kimberly 25 Halftime Mountain Home 23, Kimberly 14
Mountain Home: Mo Brooks 18 points, 3 steals, 4 rebounds
Valley 55, Gooding 37 Halftime Valley 29, Gooding 12
Valley: Daniel Juarez 14 points, Kyle Christensen 12 points, Nathan Christensen 10 points
Gooding: Kimball Anhder 14 points
Wendell 50, Buhl 39 Halftime Wendell 28, Buhl 21
Buhl: Kyler Kelly 14 points
Wendell: Jonathan Swainston 17 points, Diego Torres 12 points and 11 rebounds
West Jefferson 75, Declo 56 Halftime West Jefferson 35, Declo 32
GIRLS BASKETBALL Filer @Star Valley, WY
(Moved to 1/12) American Falls 54, Buhl 12 Dietrich 59, Hansen 46 Halftime Dietrich 33, Hansen 20
Dietrich: Abby Hendricks 26 points, Hailey Astle 13
Hansen: Gracie Terrero 16 points, Jessica Gomez 12 points
Twin Falls 39, Jerome 33 Halftime Twin Falls 22, Jerome 17
Twin Falls: Rylee Robbins 9 points
Jerome: Kaesen Olsen 9 points
Oakley 39, Gooding 14 Halftime Oakley 17, Gooding 4
Gooding: Fallon Millican 4 points, Izzie Stockham 4 points, Catalina Romero 4 points
Oakley: Bentley Cranney 8 points, Kylan Jones 8 points
Raft River 68, Castleford 22 Halftime Raft River 42, Castleford 11
Castleford: Kenya Matkovich 4 points, Marilia Cabrito 5 points
Raft River: Ryan Udy 22 points, Reagan Jones 14 points
Minico 55, Burley 37 Minico: CJ Latta 24 points
Burley: Hailey Chapa 13 points
WRESTLING Minico @ Caldwell Minico (MINI) 54.0,
Caldwell (CALD) 27.0 98: Ryan Hirchert (CALD) over mikael Teague (MINI) (Fall 1:42) 106: Greyson Molina (MINI) over Camus Book (CALD) (Fall 2:55) 113: Jaxson Freeman (CALD) over Andre Valero (MINI) (Dec 10-3) 120: Draven Johns (CALD) over Cooper Stimpson (MINI) (Fall 2:55) 126: Jose Contreras (MINI) over Jayce Wolf (CALD) (Fall 3:03) 132: Tucker Arthur (MINI) over Dominic Alcantara (CALD) (Fall 2:59) 138: Joseph Terry (MINI) over Josiah Gonzalez (CALD) (Fall 1:43) 145: Hunter Bidelman (CALD) over Kale Osterhout (MINI) (Dec 5-0) 152: Gracin Go (CALD) over Andrew Ball (MINI) (Dec 8-6) 160: Paxton Twiss (MINI) over Patrick Good (CALD) (Fall 0:29) 170: Kyson Anderson (MINI) over (CALD) (For.) 182: Spencer Pease (MINI) over (CALD) (For.) 195: Preston Sonner-Cranney (MINI) over Juan Juarez (CALD) (Fall 1:47) 220: Garrett Vail (MINI) over (CALD) (For.) 285: Miguel Perez (CALD) over (MINI) (For.)