Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:Results

Caldwell (CALD) 27.0 98: Ryan Hirchert (CALD) over mikael Teague (MINI) (Fall 1:42) 106: Greyson Molina (MINI) over Camus Book (CALD) (Fall 2:55) 113: Jaxson Freeman (CALD) over Andre Valero (MINI) (Dec 10-3) 120: Draven Johns (CALD) over Cooper Stimpson (MINI) (Fall 2:55) 126: Jose Contreras (MINI) over Jayce Wolf (CALD) (Fall 3:03) 132: Tucker Arthur (MINI) over Dominic Alcantara (CALD) (Fall 2:59) 138: Joseph Terry (MINI) over Josiah Gonzalez (CALD) (Fall 1:43) 145: Hunter Bidelman (CALD) over Kale Osterhout (MINI) (Dec 5-0) 152: Gracin Go (CALD) over Andrew Ball (MINI) (Dec 8-6) 160: Paxton Twiss (MINI) over Patrick Good (CALD) (Fall 0:29) 170: Kyson Anderson (MINI) over (CALD) (For.) 182: Spencer Pease (MINI) over (CALD) (For.) 195: Preston Sonner-Cranney (MINI) over Juan Juarez (CALD) (Fall 1:47) 220: Garrett Vail (MINI) over (CALD) (For.) 285: Miguel Perez (CALD) over (MINI) (For.)