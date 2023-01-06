 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Agropur
alert top story
MAGIC VALLEY PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:Results

  • 0

Friday, Jan. 6 Results

BOYS BASKETBALL

Twin Falls 60, Canyon Ridge 46

Halftime Twin Falls 30, Canyon Ridge 19

Twin Falls: Will Preucil 19 points, Logan Pittard 16 points, Jared Mix 10 points

Richfield 52, Murtaugh 41 Halftime Richfield 24, Murtaugh 15

Filer 66, Parma 58 Halftime Filer 31, Parma 30

Mountain Home 47, Kimberly 25 Halftime Mountain Home 23, Kimberly 14

Mountain Home: Mo Brooks 18 points, 3 steals, 4 rebounds

Valley 55, Gooding 37 Halftime Valley 29, Gooding 12

People are also reading…

Valley: Daniel Juarez 14 points, Kyle Christensen 12 points, Nathan Christensen 10 points

Gooding: Kimball Anhder 14 points

Wendell 50, Buhl 39 Halftime Wendell 28, Buhl 21

Buhl: Kyler Kelly 14 points

Wendell: Jonathan Swainston 17 points, Diego Torres 12 points and 11 rebounds

West Jefferson 75, Declo 56 Halftime West Jefferson 35, Declo 32

GIRLS BASKETBALL Filer @Star Valley, WY

(Moved to 1/12) American Falls 54, Buhl 12 Dietrich 59, Hansen 46 Halftime Dietrich 33, Hansen 20

Dietrich: Abby Hendricks 26 points, Hailey Astle 13

Hansen: Gracie Terrero 16 points, Jessica Gomez 12 points

Twin Falls 39, Jerome 33 Halftime Twin Falls 22, Jerome 17

Twin Falls: Rylee Robbins 9 points

Jerome: Kaesen Olsen 9 points

Oakley 39, Gooding 14 Halftime Oakley 17, Gooding 4

Gooding: Fallon Millican 4 points, Izzie Stockham 4 points, Catalina Romero 4 points

Oakley: Bentley Cranney 8 points, Kylan Jones 8 points

Raft River 68, Castleford 22 Halftime Raft River 42, Castleford 11

Castleford: Kenya Matkovich 4 points, Marilia Cabrito 5 points

Raft River: Ryan Udy 22 points, Reagan Jones 14 points

Minico 55, Burley 37 Minico: CJ Latta 24 points

Burley: Hailey Chapa 13 points

WRESTLING Minico @ Caldwell Minico (MINI) 54.0,

Caldwell (CALD) 27.0 98: Ryan Hirchert (CALD) over mikael Teague (MINI) (Fall 1:42) 106: Greyson Molina (MINI) over Camus Book (CALD) (Fall 2:55) 113: Jaxson Freeman (CALD) over Andre Valero (MINI) (Dec 10-3) 120: Draven Johns (CALD) over Cooper Stimpson (MINI) (Fall 2:55) 126: Jose Contreras (MINI) over Jayce Wolf (CALD) (Fall 3:03) 132: Tucker Arthur (MINI) over Dominic Alcantara (CALD) (Fall 2:59) 138: Joseph Terry (MINI) over Josiah Gonzalez (CALD) (Fall 1:43) 145: Hunter Bidelman (CALD) over Kale Osterhout (MINI) (Dec 5-0) 152: Gracin Go (CALD) over Andrew Ball (MINI) (Dec 8-6) 160: Paxton Twiss (MINI) over Patrick Good (CALD) (Fall 0:29) 170: Kyson Anderson (MINI) over (CALD) (For.) 182: Spencer Pease (MINI) over (CALD) (For.) 195: Preston Sonner-Cranney (MINI) over Juan Juarez (CALD) (Fall 1:47) 220: Garrett Vail (MINI) over (CALD) (For.) 285: Miguel Perez (CALD) over (MINI) (For.)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News