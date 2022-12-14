Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Wednesday Results
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dietrich @Glenns Ferry (Rescheduled to Feb. 4)
Rimrock @Valley (Rescheduled to Saturday)
Hansen 59, Sun Valley Community School 46
Halftime Hansen 33, Sun Valley Community School 17
Hansen: Salvador Camarillo 17 points, Aydan Egbert 15 points, Afton Miller 10 points
SVCS: Beckett Gates 28 points
Wendell 80, Shoshone 18
Halftime Wendell 47, Shoshone 7
Shoshone: Rigo Magana 6 points
Wendell: Bodey Cutler 15 points, Diego Torres 11 points
Oakley 54, Raft River 37
Halftime Oakley 24, Raft River 16
Raft River: Kole Spencer 9 points, Kuy Heaton 9 points
Oakley: Isaac Cranney 19 points, Zac Smith 8 points
Camas County 63, Murtaugh 33
Halftime Camas County 26, Murtaugh 11
Camas County: Tyson Tupper 13 points, Trevor Tews 13 points, Emmett Palan 10 rebounds
Murtaugh: Chandler Jones 8 points
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Minico 64, Mountain Home 24
Halftime Minico 33, Mountain Home 18
Mountain Home: Payton Blodgett 8 points
Minico: CJ Latta 16 points, Audriyana Gonzales13 points
Jerome 45, Canyon Ridge 41
Halftime Jerome 18, Canyon Ridge 14
Jerome: Katie Larsen 9 points
Canyon Ridge: Lily Teske 18 points
Twin Falls 76, Wood River 14
Halftime Twin Falls 49, Wood River 5
Twin Falls: Jaycee Jensen 15 points, Rylee Robbins 15 points
Filer 41, Gooding 40
Halftime Gooding 22, Filer 12
Gooding: Audrey Schilder 16 points, Izzie Stockham 10 points
Filer: Josalyn Bailey 14 points
Kimberly 46, Buhl 29
Halftime Kimberly 26, Buhl 12
Kimberly: Mekell Wright 18 points and 11 rebounds, Kelsey Stanger 14 points
Buhl: Quincy Bowman 9 points
Rockland 36, Murtaugh 35
Murtaugh: Ashlee Stanger 10 points, Courtney Jensen 8 points
Rockland: Wilson 22 points
BOWLING
Boys