MAGIC VALLEY PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Wednesday Results

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dietrich @Glenns Ferry (Rescheduled to Feb. 4)

Rimrock @Valley (Rescheduled to Saturday)

Hansen 59, Sun Valley Community School 46

Halftime Hansen 33, Sun Valley Community School 17

Hansen: Salvador Camarillo 17 points, Aydan Egbert 15 points, Afton Miller 10 points

SVCS: Beckett Gates 28 points

Wendell 80, Shoshone 18

Halftime Wendell 47, Shoshone 7

Shoshone: Rigo Magana 6 points

Wendell: Bodey Cutler 15 points, Diego Torres 11 points

Oakley 54, Raft River 37

Halftime Oakley 24, Raft River 16

Raft River: Kole Spencer 9 points, Kuy Heaton 9 points

Oakley: Isaac Cranney 19 points, Zac Smith 8 points

Camas County 63, Murtaugh 33

Halftime Camas County 26, Murtaugh 11

Camas County: Tyson Tupper 13 points, Trevor Tews 13 points, Emmett Palan 10 rebounds

Murtaugh: Chandler Jones 8 points

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Minico 64, Mountain Home 24

Halftime Minico 33, Mountain Home 18

Mountain Home: Payton Blodgett 8 points

Minico: CJ Latta 16 points, Audriyana Gonzales13 points

Jerome 45, Canyon Ridge 41

Halftime Jerome 18, Canyon Ridge 14

Jerome: Katie Larsen 9 points

Canyon Ridge: Lily Teske 18 points

Twin Falls 76, Wood River 14

Halftime Twin Falls 49, Wood River 5

Twin Falls: Jaycee Jensen 15 points, Rylee Robbins 15 points

Filer 41, Gooding 40

Halftime Gooding 22, Filer 12

Gooding: Audrey Schilder 16 points, Izzie Stockham 10 points

Filer: Josalyn Bailey 14 points

Kimberly 46, Buhl 29

Halftime Kimberly 26, Buhl 12

Kimberly: Mekell Wright 18 points and 11 rebounds, Kelsey Stanger 14 points

Buhl: Quincy Bowman 9 points

Rockland 36, Murtaugh 35

Murtaugh: Ashlee Stanger 10 points, Courtney Jensen 8 points

Rockland: Wilson 22 points

BOWLING

Boys

Minico def. Canyon Ridge 13/1
Declo def. Jerome 13/1
Burley def. Twin Falls 14/0
High individuals
Minico Kade Marston 223
Canyon Ridge Braydon Batten 195
Burley Jaxon Hansen 191
Twin Falls Derek Burham 163
Declo Jaxon Smyer 191
Jerome Austin  143
 
Girls 
Burley def. Twin Falls 13/1
Declo def. Jerome 13/1
Canyon Ridge def. Minico, by forfeit
High individuals
Declo Alyssa Anthon 153
Burley Halli Vaughn 228
Twin Falls Kathryn Scott 162
