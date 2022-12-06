Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Tuesday Results
BOYS BASKETBALL
Firth 57, Declo 35
Hagerman 37, Sun Valley Community School 25
Richfield 57, Butte County 50
Halftime Richfield 30, Butte County 21
Richfield: Luke Dalton 22 points, Jamen Fuchs 17 points, Clay Kent 15 points
Butte County: Brody Westergard 16 points
Wendell 55, Kimberly 52
Halftime Kimberly 28, Wendell 22
Kimberly: Kasen Hammond 18 points
Wendell: Karsen LeMoyne 13 points, Diego Torres 12 points
Canyon Ridge 83, Skyline 57
Canyon Ridge: Sam Lupumba 24 points, Jarrett Huff 10 points, Cooper Cartwright 10 points
Twin Falls 68, Wood River 66
Wood River: Cooper Fife 26 points, Korbin Heitzman 19 points
Twin Falls: Jared Mix 17 points, Logan Pittard 19 points, Will Preucil 21 points
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Camas County @ISDB Cancelled
Declo 28, Buhl 16
Pocatello 51, Twin Falls 30
Minico 56, Jerome 44
Halftime Minico 30, Jerome 22
Jerome: Emma Allen 15 points, Reagan Cook 10 points
Minico: CJ Latta 25 points
Canyon Ridge 36, Wood River 12
Halftime Canyon Ridge 21, Wood River 4
Carey 53, Lighthouse Christian 38
Halftime Carey 26, Lighthouse Christian 21
Murtaugh 62, Hansen 25
Halftime Murtaugh 37, Hansen 19
Murtaugh: Bryleigh Widmier 13 points, Camila Rojas 13 points, Courtney Jensen 13 points, Ashlee Stanger 12 points
Hansen: Hannah Skinner 12 points
Raft River 72, Valley 33
Halftime Raft River 41, Valley 20
Valley: Lexi Huettig 14 points, Joanie Lewis 12 points
Raft River: Caroline Schumann 19 points, Logan Jones 11 points, Sadee Knudsen 10 points
Snake River 45, Filer 27
Halftime Snake River 15, Filer 12
Filer: Bella Jones 10 points
Mountain Home 40, Burley 38
Burley: Lorien Schulthies 13 points, Hailey Chapa 9 points
Oakley 61, Castleford 17
Halftime Oakley 29, Castleford 8
Castleford: Aliyna Ruiz 5 points
Oakley: Falon Bedke 18 points, Bentley Cranney 12 points
Dietrich 54, Wendell 52
Halftime Wendell 30, Dietrich 21
Wendell: Madi Myers 19 points
Dietrich: Hailey Astle 19 points, Saige Hubert 13 points, Jessika Power 10 rebounds
Shoshone 34, Glenns Ferry 27
Shoshone: Karlie Chapman 10 points
Glenns Ferry: Sahira Arevalo 11 points
Hagerman 37, Jackpot 31
Hagerman: Ellie Whitmarsh 9 points
Kimberly 68, Marsh Valley 65, OT
Halftime Marsh Valley 30, Kimberly 26
Kimberly: Mekell Wright 33 points, Kelsey Stanger 14 points