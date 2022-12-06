 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Agropur
alert top story
Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

  • 0

Tuesday Results

BOYS BASKETBALL

Firth 57, Declo 35

Hagerman 37, Sun Valley Community School 25

Richfield 57, Butte County 50

Halftime Richfield 30, Butte County 21

Richfield: Luke Dalton 22 points, Jamen Fuchs 17 points, Clay Kent 15 points

Butte County: Brody Westergard 16 points

Wendell 55, Kimberly 52

Halftime Kimberly 28, Wendell 22

Kimberly: Kasen Hammond 18 points

Wendell: Karsen LeMoyne 13 points, Diego Torres 12 points

People are also reading…

Canyon Ridge 83, Skyline 57

Canyon Ridge: Sam Lupumba 24 points, Jarrett Huff 10 points, Cooper Cartwright 10 points

Twin Falls 68, Wood River 66

Wood River: Cooper Fife 26 points, Korbin Heitzman 19 points

Twin Falls: Jared Mix 17 points, Logan Pittard 19 points, Will Preucil 21 points

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Camas County @ISDB Cancelled

Declo 28, Buhl 16

Pocatello 51, Twin Falls 30

Minico 56, Jerome 44

Halftime Minico 30, Jerome 22

Jerome: Emma Allen 15 points, Reagan Cook 10 points

Minico: CJ Latta 25 points

Canyon Ridge 36, Wood River 12

Halftime Canyon Ridge 21, Wood River 4

Carey 53, Lighthouse Christian 38

Halftime Carey 26, Lighthouse Christian 21

Murtaugh 62, Hansen 25

Halftime Murtaugh 37, Hansen 19

Murtaugh: Bryleigh Widmier 13 points, Camila Rojas 13 points, Courtney Jensen 13 points, Ashlee Stanger 12 points

Hansen: Hannah Skinner 12 points

Raft River 72, Valley 33

Halftime Raft River 41, Valley 20

Valley: Lexi Huettig 14 points, Joanie Lewis 12 points

Raft River: Caroline Schumann 19 points, Logan Jones 11 points, Sadee Knudsen 10 points

Snake River 45, Filer 27

Halftime Snake River 15, Filer 12

Filer: Bella Jones 10 points

Mountain Home 40, Burley 38

Burley: Lorien Schulthies 13 points, Hailey Chapa 9 points

Oakley 61, Castleford 17

Halftime Oakley 29, Castleford 8

Castleford: Aliyna Ruiz 5 points

Oakley: Falon Bedke 18 points, Bentley Cranney 12 points

Dietrich 54, Wendell 52

Halftime Wendell 30, Dietrich 21

Wendell: Madi Myers 19 points

Dietrich: Hailey Astle 19 points, Saige Hubert 13 points, Jessika Power 10 rebounds

Shoshone 34, Glenns Ferry 27

Shoshone: Karlie Chapman 10 points

Glenns Ferry: Sahira Arevalo 11 points

Hagerman 37, Jackpot 31

Hagerman: Ellie Whitmarsh 9 points

Carey 53, Lighthouse Christian 38

Halftime Carey 26, Lighthouse Christian 21

Kimberly 68, Marsh Valley 65, OT

Halftime Marsh Valley 30, Kimberly 26

Kimberly: Mekell Wright 33 points, Kelsey Stanger 14 points

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Boxing powerhouse Cuba will now let women compete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News