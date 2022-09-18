 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: results

Saturday’s Results

FOOTBALL

Canyon Ridge 13, Ridgevue 12

(Friday night game was stopped with three minutes remaining in the second quarter due to lightning and was rescheduled to finish at noon today. It was decided game wouldn’t be played and was considered a forfeit because it didn’t go into the third quarter.)

Greenleaf Friends 27, Shoshone 26

Boys

Shelley 5, Minico 1

Century 1, Burley 0

Canyon Ridge 2, Highland 0

CR goals: Alex DeLaTorre, Andres Valdez. Hunter Brewer kept the clean sheet.

Sun Valley Community School 1, Wood River 1

(WR scored with a PK in the last minute)

Girls

Century 12, Burley 0

Canyon Ridge 1, Highland 1

Sun Valley Community School 3, Wood River 2

SVCS: Mia Hansmeyer (3 goals). Cutthroats 10-0 (8-0 league)

VOLLEYBALL

Richfield 3, Jackpot, NV

Richfield 25, Jackpot 16

Richfield 25, Jackpot 14

Richfield 25, Jackpot 17

Richfield: Fallon O’Barr 10 kills, Shelby Jones 10 kills

TIMES-NEWS

