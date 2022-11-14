Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Tuesday, Nov. 15 Results
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Buhl 47, Wood River 18
Liberty Charter 37, Glenns Ferry 26
Dietrich 63, Valley 31
Halftime: Dietrich 30, Valley 14
Dietrich: Abby Hendricks 22 points, Saige Hubert 13 points
Valley: Lexi Huettig 13 points
Pocatello 57, Burley 21
Halftime: Pocatello 33, Burley 16
Burley: Christina Cook 8 points, Taya Robinson 6 points
Shoshone 37, Hansen 22
Halftime: Shoshone 18, Hansen 12
Shoshone: Karlie Chapman 15 points, Justice Kelly 8 points
Hansen: Jesica Gomez 14 points
Murtaugh 47, Richfield 18
Halftime: Murtaugh 26, Richfield 9
Murtaugh: Giselle Gil 11 points, Courtney Jensen 10 points
Wendell 34, Gooding 31
Halftime: Wendell 18, Gooding 15
Wendell: Tanli LeMoyne 12 points
Gooding: Fallon Millican 18 points
Declo 51, Firth 50 Double OT
Halftime: Firth 37, Declo 9
Declo: Brynn Silcock 19 points 17 rebounds
Bishop Kelly 59, Jerome 28
Halftime: Bishop Kelly 26, Jerome 16
Minico 66, Vallivue 33
Halftime: Minico 34, Vallivue 24
Filer 72, Aberdeen 55
Halftime: Filer 32, Aberdeen 20
Filer: Josalyn Bailey 35 points
Castleford 45, Camas County 19
Castleford: Hallie Derrick 10 points and 12 rebounds
Camas County: Breanna Ashmead 12 points
Rimrock 65, Hagerman 16
Hagerman: Brooklyn DeVries 10 points