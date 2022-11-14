 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

  • 0

Tuesday, Nov. 15 Results

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Buhl 47, Wood River 18

Liberty Charter 37, Glenns Ferry 26

Dietrich 63, Valley 31

Halftime: Dietrich 30, Valley 14

Dietrich: Abby Hendricks 22 points, Saige Hubert 13 points

Valley: Lexi Huettig 13 points

Pocatello 57, Burley 21

Halftime: Pocatello 33, Burley 16

Burley: Christina Cook 8 points, Taya Robinson 6 points

Shoshone 37, Hansen 22

Halftime: Shoshone 18, Hansen 12

Shoshone: Karlie Chapman 15 points, Justice Kelly 8 points

Hansen: Jesica Gomez 14 points

Murtaugh 47, Richfield 18

Halftime: Murtaugh 26, Richfield 9

Murtaugh: Giselle Gil 11 points, Courtney Jensen 10 points

Wendell 34, Gooding 31

Halftime: Wendell 18, Gooding 15

Wendell: Tanli LeMoyne 12 points

Gooding: Fallon Millican 18 points

Declo 51, Firth 50  Double OT

Halftime: Firth 37, Declo 9

Declo: Brynn Silcock 19 points 17 rebounds

Bishop Kelly 59, Jerome 28

Halftime: Bishop Kelly 26, Jerome 16

Minico 66, Vallivue 33

Halftime: Minico 34, Vallivue 24

Filer 72, Aberdeen 55

Halftime: Filer 32, Aberdeen 20

Filer: Josalyn Bailey 35 points

Castleford 45, Camas County 19

Castleford: Hallie Derrick 10 points and 12 rebounds

Camas County: Breanna Ashmead 12 points

Rimrock 65, Hagerman 16

Hagerman: Brooklyn DeVries 10 points 

 

