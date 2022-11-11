 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Friday, Nov. 11 Results

FOOTBALL SEMIFINALS:

4A Football Tournament

#1 Bishop Kelly 33, #4 Minico 15

Halftime Bishop Kelly 27, Minico 0

1AD2 Football Tournament

Dietrich 72, Garden Valley 20

Halftime Dietrich 52, Garden Valley 20

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mountain Home 62, Vallivue 35

Halftime Mountain Home 32, Vallivue 7

Mountain Home: Madilynn Keener 36 points

Lighthouse Christian 44, Liberty Charter 39

Halftime Lighthouse Christian 32, Liberty Charter 19

Lighthouse Christian: Bele Rogers 13 points, Jordan Wolverton 11 points

Kimberly 63, Canyon Ridge 46

Halftime Kimberly 32, Canyon Ridge 17

Kimberly: Kelsy Stanger 24 points, Mekell Wright 15 points, Macy Dille 12 points

Marsh Valley 41, Filer 33

Halftime Marsh Valley 19, Filer 12

Filer: Josalyn Bailey 10 points, Hazel Fischer 9 points

Richfield 40, Wendell 25

Halftime Richfield 23, Wendell 9

Richfield: Kasey Hendren 16 points, Madalyn Long 8 points

Wendell: Brianna Egbert 6 points

Thursday, Nov. 10 Results

FOOTBALL SEMIFINALS:

1AD1 Football Tournament

#1 Oakley 26, #5 Carey 18

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hansen 52, Castleford 22

