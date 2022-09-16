Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:Results

Friday, Sept. 16 Results
FOOTBALL
Canyon Ridge 13, Ridgevue 12 (Game stopped with three minutes remaining in second quarter due to lightning. Rescheduled to finish game at noon Saturday)
Camas County 54, Horseshoe Bend 6
CC: 428 total yards offense (230 yds passing - 198 yds rushing)- CC held HSB to 278 total offense. Tristen Smith 7-for-10 230 yds 5 TD, Tyson Tupper 6 rushes/112 yds 1 td, Kody Smith 1 rec/89 yds, Emmett Palin 2 rec/86 yds; Defense - Troy Smith 12.5 tkl, Trevir Tews 9 tkl, Emmett Palin 8 tkl
Murtaugh 58, Valley 20
V: Drake Jones 3 TD passes, Pedro Robles 48 yd TD catch, Hunter Shobe 11 yd TD catch, Aiden Malone 16 yd TD catch.
M: Raegen Fitzpatrick 191 yds rushing 4 TD, Eli Merrick 181 yards 3 TD, Oscar Aburto 13 tkl 1 sack
Twin Falls 33, Jerome 0 (Game called after two quarters due to lightening)
TF: 202 total yards offense (116 yds passing - 86 yds rushing)
J: 156 total yards offense (25 yds passing - 131 yds rushing)
Mountain Home 26, Gooding 8
Minico 35, Century 0
Carey 36, Lighthouse Christian 6
Oakley 34, Raft River 30
Buhl 49, Caldwell 14
Wood River 25, Filer 7
Bear Lake 48, Wendell 0
Castleford 26, Rockland 14
Firth 39, Declo 13
Burley 82, Preston 44
Marsh Valley 53, Kimberly 40
SOCCER
Boys
Sun Valley Community School 2, Kimberly 1
Girls
Sun Valley Community School 3, Kimberly 1
SVCS: Mia Hansmeyer (2 goals), Audrey Morawitz (1 goal).
Thursday , Sept. 16 Results
FOOTBALL
Hagerman 54, Idaho City 18
VOLLEYBALL
Hansen 3, Lighthouse Christian 0
Hansen 25, Lighthouse Christian 17
Hansen 25, Lighthouse Christian 20
Hansen 325, Lighthouse Christian 19