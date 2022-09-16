 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:Results

Friday, Sept. 16 Results

FOOTBALL

Canyon Ridge 13, Ridgevue 12 (Game stopped with three minutes remaining in second quarter due to lightning. Rescheduled to finish game at noon Saturday)

Camas County 54, Horseshoe Bend 6

CC: 428 total yards offense (230 yds passing - 198 yds rushing)- CC held HSB to 278 total offense. Tristen Smith 7-for-10 230 yds 5 TD, Tyson Tupper 6 rushes/112 yds 1 td, Kody Smith 1 rec/89 yds, Emmett Palin 2 rec/86 yds; Defense - Troy Smith 12.5 tkl, Trevir Tews 9 tkl, Emmett Palin 8 tkl

Murtaugh 58, Valley 20

V: Drake Jones 3 TD passes, Pedro Robles 48 yd TD catch, Hunter Shobe 11 yd TD catch, Aiden Malone 16 yd TD catch.

M: Raegen Fitzpatrick 191 yds rushing 4 TD, Eli Merrick 181 yards 3 TD, Oscar Aburto 13 tkl 1 sack

Twin Falls 33, Jerome 0 (Game called after two quarters due to lightening)

TF: 202 total yards offense (116 yds passing - 86 yds rushing)

J: 156 total yards offense (25 yds passing - 131 yds rushing)

Mountain Home 26, Gooding 8

Minico 35, Century 0

Carey 36, Lighthouse Christian 6

Oakley 34, Raft River 30

Buhl 49, Caldwell 14

Wood River 25, Filer 7

Bear Lake 48, Wendell 0

Castleford 26, Rockland 14

Firth 39, Declo 13

Burley 82, Preston 44

Marsh Valley 53, Kimberly 40

SOCCER

Boys

Sun Valley Community School 2, Kimberly 1

Girls

Sun Valley Community School 3, Kimberly 1

SVCS: Mia Hansmeyer (2 goals), Audrey Morawitz (1 goal).

Thursday , Sept. 16 Results

FOOTBALL

Hagerman 54, Idaho City 18

VOLLEYBALL

Hansen 3, Lighthouse Christian 0

Hansen 25, Lighthouse Christian 17

Hansen 25, Lighthouse Christian 20

Hansen 325, Lighthouse Christian 19

