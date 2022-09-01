Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Wednesday’s Results
SOCCER
Boys
Buhl 1, Bliss 0
Buhl goal: Hiram Kimball
Wendell 10, Filer 0
Wendell goals: Edwin Valera 1 goal, Santiago Hurtado-1 goal, 2 assist, Cesar Carmargo 3 goals, Hector Gonzales 1 goal, Jhovanni Moncado 1 goal, Deavin Goedhart 1 goal, Brayan Ramirez 1 goal, Michael Torres 1 goal, 1 assist, Miguel Suárez 2 assists, Elliot Thompson 2 assists
Declo 4, Gooding 1
Girls
Shelley 6, Burley 0
Buhl 6, Bliss 1
Buhl goals: Jorgia Leavens 2 goals, Rachel Guzman 2 goals, Abi Ingram 1 goal, Liesl Kimball 1 goal, 3 assists
Bliss goal: Jazmin Arevalo 1 goal, Zeidy Reynaga 1 assist
VOLLEYBALL
Carey 2, Challis 0
Carey 25, Challis 16
Carey 25, Challis 10
Carey: Shayli Smith 9 service points, 3 digs 1 kill, Jane Parke 6 kills, 6 service points, 9 passes, Maggie D’Orazio 6 service points, 4 kills, 1 dig
Carey 2, Camas County 0
Carey 25, Camas 8
Carey 25, Camas 6
Carey: Jane Parke 7 service points, 3 kills; Maggie D’Orazio 7 service points; Paige Black 6 service points, 1 kill; Olivia Nilsen 5 service points; Berenice Vargas 4 service points
Burley 3, Minico 0
Burley 25, Minico 18
Burley 25, Minico 18
Burley 25, Minico 17
Burley: Hailey Shirley 10 kills, Tylee Ramsey and Rylin Payne 7 kills, Valerie Shirley 19 digs, 2 aces
American Falls 3, Gooding 1
American Falls 25, Gooding 7
Gooding 25, American Falls 17
American Falls 25, Gooding 20
American Falls 25, Gooding 23
Wendell 3, Glenns Ferry 1
Wendell 25, Glenns Ferry 12
Glenns Ferry 25, Wendell 23
Wendell 25, Glenns Ferry 20
Wendell 25, Glenns Ferry 14
Richfield 3, Raft River 0
Richfield 25, Raft River 23
Richfield 26, Raft River 24
Richfield 25, Raft River 17
Tuesday, Aug. 30 Results
VOLLEYBALL
Murtaugh 3, Rockland 2
Rockland 25, Murtaugh 11
Murtaugh 25, Rockland 19
Rockland 26, Murtaugh 24
Murtaugh 25, Rockland 23
Murtaugh 15, Rockland 8
Thursday’s Schedule
FOOTBALL
Mountain Home Buhl
VOLLEYBALL
Canyon Ridge Mountain Home
Castleford Dietrich
Liberty Charter Glenns Ferry
Valley Shoshone
Twin Falls Jerome
Wendell Hansen
Burley Minico
Declo Oakley
SOCCER
Boys
Canyon Ridge Mountain Home
Minico Burley
Jerome Twin Falls
Girls
Canyon Ridge Mountain Home
Burley Minico
Jerome Twin Falls
CROSS COUNTRY
Filer at Valley