Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Volleyball team

Members of the Minico High School volleyball team volunteered during a cornhole tournament on Friday that raised money to purchase new volleyball equipment at the school.

 Laurie Welch

Wednesday’s Results

SOCCER

Boys

Buhl 1, Bliss 0

Buhl goal: Hiram Kimball

Wendell 10, Filer 0

Wendell goals: Edwin Valera 1 goal, Santiago Hurtado-1 goal, 2 assist, Cesar Carmargo 3 goals, Hector Gonzales 1 goal, Jhovanni Moncado 1 goal, Deavin Goedhart 1 goal, Brayan Ramirez 1 goal, Michael Torres 1 goal, 1 assist, Miguel Suárez 2 assists, Elliot Thompson 2 assists

Declo 4, Gooding 1

Girls

Shelley 6, Burley 0

Buhl 6, Bliss 1

Buhl goals: Jorgia Leavens 2 goals, Rachel Guzman 2 goals, Abi Ingram 1 goal, Liesl Kimball 1 goal, 3 assists

Bliss goal: Jazmin Arevalo 1 goal, Zeidy Reynaga 1 assist

VOLLEYBALL

Carey 2, Challis 0

Carey 25, Challis 16

Carey 25, Challis 10

Carey: Shayli Smith 9 service points, 3 digs 1 kill, Jane Parke 6 kills, 6 service points, 9 passes, Maggie D’Orazio 6 service points, 4 kills, 1 dig

Carey 2, Camas County 0

Carey 25, Camas 8

Carey 25, Camas 6

Carey: Jane Parke 7 service points, 3 kills; Maggie D’Orazio 7 service points; Paige Black 6 service points, 1 kill; Olivia Nilsen 5 service points; Berenice Vargas 4 service points

Burley 3, Minico 0

Burley 25, Minico 18

Burley 25, Minico 18

Burley 25, Minico 17

Burley: Hailey Shirley 10 kills, Tylee Ramsey and Rylin Payne 7 kills, Valerie Shirley 19 digs, 2 aces

American Falls 3, Gooding 1

American Falls 25, Gooding 7

Gooding 25, American Falls 17

American Falls 25, Gooding 20

American Falls 25, Gooding 23

Wendell 3, Glenns Ferry 1

Wendell 25, Glenns Ferry 12

Glenns Ferry 25, Wendell 23

Wendell 25, Glenns Ferry 20

Wendell 25, Glenns Ferry 14

Richfield 3, Raft River 0

Richfield 25, Raft River 23

Richfield 26, Raft River 24

Richfield 25, Raft River 17

Tuesday, Aug. 30 Results

VOLLEYBALL

Murtaugh 3, Rockland 2

Rockland 25, Murtaugh 11

Murtaugh 25, Rockland 19

Rockland 26, Murtaugh 24

Murtaugh 25, Rockland 23

Murtaugh 15, Rockland 8

Thursday’s Schedule

FOOTBALL

Mountain Home Buhl

VOLLEYBALL

Canyon Ridge Mountain Home

Castleford Dietrich

Liberty Charter Glenns Ferry

Valley Shoshone

Twin Falls Jerome

Wendell Hansen

Burley Minico

Declo Oakley

SOCCER

Boys

Canyon Ridge Mountain Home

Minico Burley

Jerome Twin Falls

Girls

Canyon Ridge Mountain Home

Burley Minico

Jerome Twin Falls

CROSS COUNTRY

Filer at Valley

TIMES-NEWS

