Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Wednesday's Results
BOYS BASKETBALL
Glenns Ferry 52, Shoshone 12
Glenns Ferry: David Hernandez 15 points
Shoshone: Daniel Rocha 3 points
Murtaugh 51, Hansen 41
Halftime Hansen 21, Murtaugh 20
Hansen: Salvador Camarillo 17 points, Afton Miller 11 points, Aydan Egbert 8 points, Sheamus Peters 7 points
Murtaugh: Chance Worthington 19 points and 7 rebounds, Chandler Jones 9 points and 9 rebounds, Soyer Young 8 points and 4 rebounds
Lighthouse Christian 50, Carey 41
Halftime Lighthouse Christian 24, Carey 23
Carey: Carson Perkes 17 points
Lighthouse Christian: Sam Rogers 11 points, Colin Vanderham 11 points
Valley 60, Raft River 45
Halftime Valley 30, Raft River 23
Raft River: Kuy Heaton 15 points
Valley: Kyle Christensen 21 points, Nathan Christensen 14 points
Declo 57, Buhl 52
Halftime Buhl 32, Declo 27
Castleford 46, Oakley 45
Halftime Castleford 29, Oakley 27
Oakley: Porter Pickett 17 points, Isaac Cranney 7 points, Kooper Beck 7 points
Castleford: Ethan Roland 16 points, Jayme Ramos 11 points
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Canyon Ridge 54, Buhl 34
Halfway Canyon Ridge 34, Buhl 17
Buhl: Aspen Eckert 10 points
Canyon Ridge: Lily Teske 17 points, Berkley Dille 15 points
Twin Falls 39, Kimberly 35
Halftime Twin Falls 20, Kimberly 14
Twin Falls: Skylar Westburg 11points
Kimberly: Mekell Wright 12 points, Kelsey Stanger 14 points
BOWLING
Boys
Burley 11 Canyon Ridge 3
High Scores:
Jaxon Hansen (Burley) 233,
Sam Combs (CRHS) 232
Girls
Burley 14 Canyon Ridge 0
High Scores:
KC Denaugel (Burley)170
Ellie McNeil (CRHS) 100