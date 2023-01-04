 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Agropur
alert top story
MAGIC VALLEY PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

  • 0

Wednesday's Results

BOYS BASKETBALL

Glenns Ferry 52, Shoshone 12

Glenns Ferry: David Hernandez 15 points

Shoshone: Daniel Rocha 3 points

Murtaugh 51, Hansen 41

Halftime Hansen 21, Murtaugh 20

Hansen: Salvador Camarillo 17 points, Afton Miller 11 points, Aydan Egbert 8 points, Sheamus Peters 7 points 

Murtaugh: Chance Worthington 19 points and 7 rebounds, Chandler Jones 9 points and 9 rebounds, Soyer Young 8 points and 4 rebounds

Lighthouse Christian 50, Carey 41

People are also reading…

Halftime Lighthouse Christian 24, Carey 23

Carey: Carson Perkes 17 points

Lighthouse Christian: Sam Rogers 11 points, Colin Vanderham 11 points

Valley 60, Raft River 45

Halftime Valley 30, Raft River 23

Raft River: Kuy Heaton 15 points

Valley: Kyle Christensen 21 points, Nathan Christensen 14 points

Declo 57, Buhl 52

Halftime Buhl 32, Declo 27

Castleford 46, Oakley 45

Halftime Castleford 29, Oakley 27

Oakley: Porter Pickett 17 points, Isaac Cranney 7 points, Kooper Beck 7 points

Castleford: Ethan Roland 16 points, Jayme Ramos 11 points

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Canyon Ridge 54, Buhl 34

Halfway Canyon Ridge 34, Buhl 17

Buhl: Aspen Eckert 10 points

Canyon Ridge: Lily Teske 17 points, Berkley Dille 15 points

Twin Falls 39, Kimberly 35

Halftime Twin Falls 20, Kimberly 14

Twin Falls: Skylar Westburg 11points

Kimberly: Mekell Wright 12 points, Kelsey Stanger 14 points

BOWLING

Boys

Burley 11 Canyon Ridge 3

High Scores:

Jaxon Hansen (Burley) 233,

Sam Combs (CRHS) 232

Girls

Burley 14 Canyon Ridge 0

High Scores:

KC Denaugel (Burley)170

Ellie McNeil (CRHS) 100

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL world comes together in support of Damar Hamlin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News