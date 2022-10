Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Saturday’s Results

FOOTBALL

Murtaugh 28, Lighthouse Christian 8The Red Devils made the playoffs for the sixth year in a row.

Murtaugh: Raegen Fitzpatrick 170 yards, 2 touchdowns, Eli Merrick 137 yards, 2 touchdowns

SOCCER

Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats—3A Girls State ChampionsTwin Falls Bruins—4A Girls Runner Up Wendell Trojans—3A Boys Runner up Girls 4A Girls State Tournament @Real Life Fields, Post Falls #1 Bishop Kelly 2, #3 Twin Falls 0—Runner Up 3A Girls State Tournament @Sunway Complex, Twin Falls #2 Sun Valley Community School 3, #5 Fruitland 0—State ChampionsThe Cutthroats won their first State title, beating the defending champion Fruitland Grizzles.

SVCS goals: Mia Hansmeyer 1 goal, Gretel Huss 1 goal, Scarlet Rixon 1 goal

Boys4A Boys State Tournament @Real Life Fields, Post Falls #1 Sandpoint 2, #6 Canyon Ridge 0 3A Boys State Tournament @Sunway Complex, Twin Falls #3 Sugar-Salem 3, #1 Wendell 2 Runner UpWendell goals/assist: Santiago Hurtado 1 goal, Jhovani Moncada 1 goal, Fernado Ibarra 1 assist

#2 McCall-Donnelly 2, #8 Kimberly 2 (McCall-Donnelly wins 4-3 pks)Kimberly goals: Brian Rodriguez 2 goals—PK’s

VOLLEYBALL

Richfield Tigers—1AD2 District Champions Sawtooth 1AD2 District Tournament @Gooding Richfield 3, Dietrich 1Richfield 25, Dietrich 23

Dietrich 25, Richfield 14

Richfield: Kasey Hendren 12 kills, Fallon O’Barr 11 kills, 22 serve receive passes, Maddy Long 16 digs, Shelby Jones 5 blocks, Kiana Lowe 4 blocks

Richfield 3, Dietrich 2—District Champion—Winner to StateDietrich 25, Richfield 18

Richfield 25, Dietrich 21

Richfield 26, Dietrich 24

Richfield 15, Dietrich 12

Richfield: Kasey Hendren 15 kills, 19 digs, Kallee Hendren 10 digs, Fallon O’Barr 10 kills, Shelby Jones 8 kills, 7 blocks, Kiana Lowe 4 blocks, Maddyson Jones 6 ace serves

Snake River 1AD1 District Tournament @Jerome #3 Carey 3, #4 Shoshone 1 Carey 25, Shoshone 23

Shoshone 25, Carey 16

Carey 25, Shoshone 17

Carey 25, Shoshone 17

Carey: Shayli Smith 5 aces, 5 kills, 15 digs, Jane Parke 12 kills, 5 blocks, 13 digs, Berenice Vargas 2 aces, 22 digs, Maggie D’Orazio 1 ace, 28 digs, Katie Mecham 3 kills, 6 blocks, Paige Black 119 sets, 20 assists, 11 digs, 1 ace

Oakley 3, Carey 0—2nd Place—Winner to StateOakley 25, Carey 23

Oakley 25, Carey 10

Oakley 25, Carey 21

Oakley: Addie Mitton 9 kills, Julia Magana 9 kills, Falon Bedke 7 kills, Lacee Power 24 assists

Carey: Shayli Smith 1 ace, 2 kills, 16 digs, Jane Parke 6 kills, 7 blocks, 10 digs, Maggie D’Orazio 20 digs, 2 kills, 1 ace, Paige Black 83 sets, 14 assists, 26 digs, Brittney Farnworth 5 blocks, 2 kills, Katie Mecham 7 blocks

CROSS COUNTRY

District Results for Sun Valley Community School from the District VI 1A-2A-3A meet held @Gooding Golf Course on Oct. 19, 2022

Huge congratulations as Mikayla Wesley, Ben Haynes, & Stratton Cunningham as they all qualified for the State Championship to be held next Saturday 10/29 in Lewiston.

Men:Ben Haynes 5th with a time of 19.18 from 20 runners

Stratton Cunningham 6th 19.21

Women:Mikayla Wesley 4th 20.56 from 13 2A runners.

Emma Singer 9th 25.10