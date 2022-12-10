 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Saturday Results

BOYS BASKETBALL

Small School Showcase at Mountain View HS, Meridian

Varsity

Camas County vs North Star Charter Cancelled

Liberty Charter 49, Dietrich 33

Dietrich: Connor Perkins 15 points and 9 rebounds, Layne Dilworth 10 points and 15 rebounds

Wilder 38, Shoshone 31

Shoshone: Rigo Magana 9 points

Wilder: Nicolas Marcial 19 points

Lighthouse Christian 39, Marsing 37

Richfield 49, Council 40

Richfield: Clay Kent 12 points, Kobyn Benzeval 10 points, Luke Dalton 23 points

Council: Porter McLinn 17 points

Hansen 69, Compass Charter 63 (OT)

Hansen: Salvador Camarillo 24 points, Afton Miller 16 points, Aydan Egbert 15 points

JV

Camas County vs North Star Charter Cancelled

Liberty Charter 46, Dietrich 29

Marsing 57, Lighthouse Christian 53

Wilder 25, Shoshone 23

Shoshone: Louis Rivas 10 points

Wilder: Julian Neri 8 points

Council 33, Richfield 29

Hansen 66, Meridian freshman 18

---------

Canyon Ridge 56, Ridgevue 53

Halftime Canyon Ridge 28, Ridgevue 27

Canyon Ridge: Carter Funk 14 points, Kade McEntire 13 points, Blake Figueroa 9 points, Mason Hill 8 points

Ridgevue: Tristan Correa 29 points

Snake River 54, Buhl 53

Halftime Snake River 27, Buhl 24

Buhl: Tate Trevino 17 points, Kyler Kelly 16 points

Wendell 55, Filer 54

Halftime Filer 23, Wendell 20

Wendell: Karsen Lemoyne 20 points, Jonathan Swainston 17 points, Wyett Oden 9 rebounds

Filer: Kasen Christensen 27 points

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Small Schools Showcase at Timberline HS, Boise

Varsity

Carey vs Tri Valley Cancelled

Camas County vs Raft River Cancelled

Victory Charter 31, Hagerman 14

Shoshone 39, Liberty Charter 17

Shoshone: Karlie Chapman 15 points, Justice Kelly 11 points

Lighthouse Christian 62, Compass Charter 4

Lighthouse Christian: Jordan Wolverton 21 points, Bele Rogers 16 points

JV

Carey vs Tri Valley JV Cancelled

Camas County vs Raft River JV Cancelled

Victory Charter 17, Hagerman 16 (OT)

Shoshone 35, Compass Charter 7

Shoshone: Melina Tellezz 17 points, Sadie Brannan 11 point

-------

Glenns Ferry @Wilder Tournament

Wilder 33, Glenns Ferry 23

-------

Murtaugh 53, Butte County 33

Halftime Murtaugh 22, Butte County 12

Murtaugh: Courtney Jensen 17 points, Adyson Stanger 15 points, Bryleigh Widmier 12 points

Declo 37, Aberdeen 30

Halftime Aberdeen 15, Declo 8

Declo: Brynn Silcock 12 points, Lilly Mallory 10 points

