Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Results

Saturday Results
BOYS BASKETBALL
Small School Showcase at Mountain View HS, Meridian
Varsity
Camas County vs North Star Charter Cancelled
Liberty Charter 49, Dietrich 33
Dietrich: Connor Perkins 15 points and 9 rebounds, Layne Dilworth 10 points and 15 rebounds
Wilder 38, Shoshone 31
Shoshone: Rigo Magana 9 points
Wilder: Nicolas Marcial 19 points
Lighthouse Christian 39, Marsing 37
Richfield 49, Council 40
Richfield: Clay Kent 12 points, Kobyn Benzeval 10 points, Luke Dalton 23 points
Council: Porter McLinn 17 points
Hansen 69, Compass Charter 63 (OT)
Hansen: Salvador Camarillo 24 points, Afton Miller 16 points, Aydan Egbert 15 points
JV
Camas County vs North Star Charter Cancelled
Liberty Charter 46, Dietrich 29
Marsing 57, Lighthouse Christian 53
Wilder 25, Shoshone 23
Shoshone: Louis Rivas 10 points
Wilder: Julian Neri 8 points
Council 33, Richfield 29
Hansen 66, Meridian freshman 18
---------
Canyon Ridge 56, Ridgevue 53
Halftime Canyon Ridge 28, Ridgevue 27
Canyon Ridge: Carter Funk 14 points, Kade McEntire 13 points, Blake Figueroa 9 points, Mason Hill 8 points
Ridgevue: Tristan Correa 29 points
Snake River 54, Buhl 53
Halftime Snake River 27, Buhl 24
Buhl: Tate Trevino 17 points, Kyler Kelly 16 points
Wendell 55, Filer 54
Halftime Filer 23, Wendell 20
Wendell: Karsen Lemoyne 20 points, Jonathan Swainston 17 points, Wyett Oden 9 rebounds
Filer: Kasen Christensen 27 points
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Small Schools Showcase at Timberline HS, Boise
Varsity
Carey vs Tri Valley Cancelled
Camas County vs Raft River Cancelled
Victory Charter 31, Hagerman 14
Shoshone 39, Liberty Charter 17
Shoshone: Karlie Chapman 15 points, Justice Kelly 11 points
Lighthouse Christian 62, Compass Charter 4
Lighthouse Christian: Jordan Wolverton 21 points, Bele Rogers 16 points
JV
Carey vs Tri Valley JV Cancelled
Camas County vs Raft River JV Cancelled
Victory Charter 17, Hagerman 16 (OT)
Shoshone 35, Compass Charter 7
Shoshone: Melina Tellezz 17 points, Sadie Brannan 11 point
-------
Glenns Ferry @Wilder Tournament
Wilder 33, Glenns Ferry 23
-------
Murtaugh 53, Butte County 33
Halftime Murtaugh 22, Butte County 12
Murtaugh: Courtney Jensen 17 points, Adyson Stanger 15 points, Bryleigh Widmier 12 points
Declo 37, Aberdeen 30
Halftime Aberdeen 15, Declo 8
Declo: Brynn Silcock 12 points, Lilly Mallory 10 points